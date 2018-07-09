App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2018 12:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Live streaming of court proceedings can be undertaken: Centre tells Supreme Court

In a bid to bring in transparency, the top court had last year allowed the installation of CCTV recording with audio in trial courts and tribunals in every state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Live streaming of court proceedings across the country can be undertaken, the Centre informed the Supreme Court today. A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud asked the parties to give suggestions to the Attorney General for formulating holistic guidelines for live-streaming of court proceedings.

The apex court had on May 3 sought the response of the Centre to pleas seeking live streaming, video recording or transcribing of judicial proceedings in courts.

Attorney General had earlier told the court that live streaming of court proceedings was an accepted practice in various countries.

In a bid to bring in transparency, the top court had last year allowed the installation of CCTV recording with audio in trial courts and tribunals in every state.

A petition, filed by a law student, has also sought a direction for setting up of live streaming rooms within the apex court premises and granting access to legal interns.

The plea, filed by Swapnil Tripathi, a student of National Law University in Jodhpur, has asked for requisite guidelines to facilitate witnessing of proceedings for the interns.
First Published on Jul 9, 2018 12:25 pm

tags #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.