PM Modi's Address LIVE Updates | 'Precaution doses' approved for healthcare workers, those above 60

PM Modi's Address LIVE Updates | Booster shots approved for elderly aged above 60, healthcare, frontline workers
Booster shots have been approved for the healthcare and frontline workers, as well as those aged above 60, the prime minister announced.
Modi's Address LIVE Updates | Vaccine approved for kids aged 12-15, says PM Modi
Vaccine for kids aged from 15 to 18 has been approved, the prime minister said.
Modi's Address LIVE Updates | States are being equipped with adequate vaccines and testing kits, says PM
The state governments have been equipped with adequate vaccines and testing kits, the Prime Minister said, adding the cumulative coverage of vaccine doses has crossed 140 crore doses.
Modi's Address LIVE Updates | Appeal to all to not panic but we safe and careful, says PM
PM Modi appealed the country to not to panic but remain safe and exercice caution. "We have five lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.4 lakh ICU beds. There are more than 3000 PSA oxygen plants," he said.
Modi's Address LIVE Updates | Country prepared to combat COVID-19, says PM
The country is prepared to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister said.