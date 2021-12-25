PM Modi's Address LIVE Updates | 'Precaution doses' approved for healthcare workers, those above 60

December 25, 2021 / 10:23 PM IST

In metro cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, the COVID-19 count has begun to climb. Mumbai on December 25 reported 757 cases, the highest since October 6. Delhi reported 249 cases, the highest since June 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the country in around 15 minutes, his Office tweeted at 9:31 pm on December 25. Modi's address, which was announced at an acutely short notice, comes amid the renewed threat posed by coronavirus since the detection of Omicron variant. A number of states have imposed night curfews to contain the disease's spread.