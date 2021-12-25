MARKET NEWS

December 25, 2021 / 10:23 PM IST

PM Modi's Address LIVE Updates | 'Precaution doses' approved for healthcare workers, those above 60

PM Modi's Address LIVE | 'Precaution doses' would be administered to healthcare workers and those aged above 60, the prime minister said.

Modi's Address LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the country in around 15 minutes, his Office tweeted at 9:31 pm on December 25. Modi's address, which was announced at an acutely short notice, comes amid the renewed threat posed by coronavirus since the detection of Omicron variant. A number of states have imposed night curfews to contain the disease's spread.
In metro cities, including Mumbai and Delhi, the COVID-19 count has begun to climb. Mumbai on December 25 reported 757 cases, the highest since October 6. Delhi reported 249 cases, the highest since June 13.
  • PM Modi's Address LIVE Updates | 'Precaution doses' approved for healthcare workers, those above 60
    Moneycontrol.com
  • December 25, 2021 / 10:09 PM IST

    PM Modi's Address LIVE Updates | Booster shots approved for elderly aged above 60, healthcare, frontline workers

    Booster shots have been approved for the healthcare and frontline workers, as well as those aged above 60, the prime minister announced.

  • December 25, 2021 / 10:04 PM IST

    Modi's Address LIVE Updates | Vaccine approved for kids aged 12-15, says PM Modi

    Vaccine for kids aged from 15 to 18 has been approved, the prime minister said.

  • December 25, 2021 / 09:53 PM IST

    Modi's Address LIVE Updates | States are being equipped with adequate vaccines and testing kits, says PM

    The state governments have been equipped with adequate vaccines and testing kits, the Prime Minister said, adding the cumulative coverage of vaccine doses has crossed 140 crore doses.

  • December 25, 2021 / 09:51 PM IST

    Modi's Address LIVE Updates | Appeal to all to not panic but we safe and careful, says PM

    PM Modi appealed the country to not to panic but remain safe and exercice caution. "We have five lakh oxygen supported beds, 1.4 lakh ICU beds. There are more than 3000 PSA oxygen plants," he said.
     

  • December 25, 2021 / 09:49 PM IST

    Modi's Address LIVE Updates | Country prepared to combat COVID-19, says PM

    The country is prepared to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the prime minister said.

