CWG 2022 Live: Sudhir wins India's first-ever gold medal in para-powerlifting, watch his 212 kg lift

Indian para-powerlifter Sudhir took the nation's tally to six gold medals on Thursday in the Commonwealth Games 2022, with an incredible lift of 212kg. Sudhir etched his name in the record books as he clinched India's first-ever gold medal in para-powerlifting in Commonwealth Games history.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Schedule
Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the eight day on Friday. All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST) All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)
Athletics and Para Athletics:
Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 PM Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 PM
Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53 AM on Saturday Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 PM
Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST): Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST):
Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty
Women's singles round of 16: PV Sindhu Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap
Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth
Women's Pair Quarter-finals: India versus England - 1 PM
Squash:
Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 PM Mixed doubles quarterfinal: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12 AM (Saturday)
Table Tennis:
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 PM Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM
Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 PM Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 PM
Hockey:
Women's Semifinal: India versus Australia - 10.30 PM.
Wrestling (starts at 3:30 pm): Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal
Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia
Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran
Women's Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik.
PM Modi inaugurates multispecialty charitable Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital; a revolution in rural healthcare
- The 250-bed hospital makes world-class medical facilities accessible for underprivileged rural population
- Envisioned by spiritual visionary and humanitarian leader Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, Shrimad Rajchandra Hospital was inaugurated at the hands of Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi virtually.
- The Chief Minister of Gujarat Shri Bhupendra Patel and President, BJP Gujarat State & Member of Parliament, Navsari Shri C.R. Patil graced the event at the international headquarters of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur.
Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver In Men's Long Jump
Murali Sreeshankar won the silver medal in the men's long jump at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 with a best jump of 8.08m. He achieved the feat with his fifth jump, having spent most of the final out of the medal spots. Bahamas's Laquan Nairn won the gold medal. Nairn also had a best jump of 8.08m but his second best of 7.98m was better than 7.84m of Sreeshankar.
(Pic: IANS)
COVID-19: Thane records 174 new cases, active tally at 802
- Thane district of Maharashtra reported 174 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection count to 7,34,777, a health department official said on Friday.
- With the addition of these cases on Thursday, there are now 802 active cases in the district, he said.
Twitter responds to Musk's claims, calls them 'excuses'
- Twitter denied in a court filing that it had deprived its would-be acquirer, billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, of necessary information or misrepresented details about its business.
- Musk originally made those charges to justify his attempt to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social platform, which he later claimed was infested with much larger numbers of "spam bots" and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.
- That fate of that acquisition, which Musk agreed to without taking the time to examine the details of Twitter's business, now rests with a Delaware court where Twitter sued to force Musk to complete the deal. The case is scheduled to go to trial on October 17.
- The court's decision could ultimately determine the future of a social platform used daily by 238 million people around the globe - a small audience by the standards of Facebook and other major platforms, but one that include political leaders, major entertainers and experts on a variety of subjects.
- Until January 2021, it was also home to the then-US president, Donald Trump.
US declares public health emergency over monkeypox
- The US government has declared monkeypox a public health emergency, more than a week after the World Health Organization qualified the outbreak as a global emergency.
- "We are prepared to take our response to the next level in addressing this virus and we urge every American to take monkeypox seriously," Xavier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), told reporters during a briefing on Thursday.
- As of Thursday, the US has confirmed more than 6,600 cases of monkeypox, nearly 25 per cent of the global total of 25,800 so far, Xinhua news agency reported.
(IANS)
Over 50 cattle die at cow shelter in UP's Amroha, CM Yogi orders probe
- More than 50 cattle have died under mysterious circumstances at a cow shelter in Hasanpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.
- The deaths that took place on Thursday prompted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ordered a probe and direct Animal Husbandry Minister Dharam Pal Singh to reach Amroha.
- District Magistrate of Amroha BK Tripathi told media persons that the cows fell ill in the evening after eating fodder.
(PTI)
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak wins over voters in TV debate
- Former Chancellor Rishi Sunak convincingly won over an audience of Conservative Party members in a head-to-head television debate with rival Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the leadership contest to elect a new Tory party leader and British prime minister.
(PTI)
President congratulates Sudhir for winning gold in para powerlifting in CWG
- President Droupadi Murmu on Friday congratulated Sudhir for his historic feat in winning gold in para powerlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said his spirited performance has brought the medal and glory for India.
- "May you shine in your future endeavours," the president said.
- Sudhir claimed the gold medal in men's heavyweight para powerlifting event on Thursday.
- "Congratulations to Sudhir for his historic feat in winning gold in para-powerlifting in #CommonwealthGames. Your spirited performance and dedication has brought you the medal and glory for India. May you shine in your future endeavours," Murmu tweeted.
(PTI)
CWG 2022 - Para Powerlifting: Sudhir Wins Gold
India’s Sudhir wins Para Powerlifting Men’s Heavyweight Gold with a Games Record mark of 134.5 points.
