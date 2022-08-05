CWG 2022 Live: Sudhir wins India's first-ever gold medal in para-powerlifting, watch his 212 kg lift

August 05, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

Twitter responds to Musk's claims, calls them 'excuses'



- Twitter denied in a court filing that it had deprived its would-be acquirer, billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, of necessary information or misrepresented details about its business.

- Musk originally made those charges to justify his attempt to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social platform, which he later claimed was infested with much larger numbers of "spam bots" and fake accounts than Twitter had disclosed.

- That fate of that acquisition, which Musk agreed to without taking the time to examine the details of Twitter's business, now rests with a Delaware court where Twitter sued to force Musk to complete the deal. The case is scheduled to go to trial on October 17.

- The court's decision could ultimately determine the future of a social platform used daily by 238 million people around the globe - a small audience by the standards of Facebook and other major platforms, but one that include political leaders, major entertainers and experts on a variety of subjects.

- Until January 2021, it was also home to the then-US president, Donald Trump.