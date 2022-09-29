 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News Updates: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to file nomination tomorrow in race for top post

Moneycontrol News
Sep 29, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will reach the party office today, after which he'll take the nomination papers from Central Election Authority

Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog

September 29, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to file nomination tomorrow in race for top post

September 29, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to file nomination tomorrow in race for top post

September 29, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

India reports 4,272 fresh cases and 4,474 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. 

September 29, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST

"Hope that things will improve..." EAM Jaishankar assures over long US visa delays

September 29, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST

Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from science teacher husband

September 29, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST

PM Modi on 2-day Gujarat visit from today; to launch various projects and inaugurate National Games

September 29, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

Last phase of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala begins, to enter Tamil Nadu in afternoon

September 29, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

Arrest warrant issued against producer Ekta Kapoor, mother over web series

September 29, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST

India-US relationship not narrowed to bilateral gains, says Dr S Jaishankar

September 29, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST

Live News Updates September 29 |