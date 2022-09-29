Live News Updates: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to file nomination tomorrow in race for top post

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will reach the party office today, after which he'll take the nomination papers from Central Election Authority
September 29, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to file nomination tomorrow in race for top post
September 29, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST
September 29, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
India reports 4,272 fresh cases and 4,474 recoveries, in the last 24 hours.
September 29, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
"Hope that things will improve..." EAM Jaishankar assures over long US visa delays
September 29, 2022 / 09:08 AM IST
Jeff Bezos' ex-wife MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from science teacher husband
September 29, 2022 / 08:53 AM IST
PM Modi on 2-day Gujarat visit from today; to launch various projects and inaugurate National Games
September 29, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST
Last phase of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala begins, to enter Tamil Nadu in afternoon
September 29, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST
Arrest warrant issued against producer Ekta Kapoor, mother over web series
September 29, 2022 / 08:12 AM IST
India-US relationship not narrowed to bilateral gains, says Dr S Jaishankar
September 29, 2022 / 08:02 AM IST