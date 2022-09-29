Live News Updates: Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to file nomination tomorrow in race for top post

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to file nomination tomorrow in race for top post
- India's COVID-19 case tally increased by 4,272 in a day to reach 4,45,83,360, while active cases have declined to 40,750 according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
-The death toll has reached 5,28,611 with 27 more deaths, including 16 fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
-Active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.72 per cent, the health ministry said.
-The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.35 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 1.51 per cent. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
-External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has assured the Biden administration on Wednesday of all necessary cooperation to help it resolve the backlog of visa applications from Indians seeking to travel to the US. He further said that things will get better soon.
-This comes a day after Jaishankar in his meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the delay of visa applications to which the top American diplomat said he is sensitive to the matter and had a plan to address it.
-"But I again, feel this is an issue where obviously it's mainly for the US but we will be supportive and collaborative," Jaishankar told ANI in response to a question asked about people facing visa issues.
-He further added, "To the people who are concerned about the visa issues, I would like to give the message that I understand their anxiety and the urgency and which is precisely the reason why I took up the matter," and suggested Blinken that India will help the US to deal with the situation in a better way
-Amazon owner Jeff Bezos' former wife MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband, Dan Jewett, two years after they got married.
-On Monday, Scott, a billionaire philanthropist, filed for divorce in Washington State's King County Superior Court, per the New York Times, Page Six reported.
-According to the report, Jewett, who works as a high school science teacher, did not contest the divorce and the division of property has already been determined in a prenuptial agreement
-Scott and Jewett got married in March 2021. The news about their marital problems first came out in pubic when the science teacher's name suddenly disappeared from Scott's philanthropic pledges.
-Scott's divorce comes three years after she and Jeff Bezos announced they were splitting following 25 years of marriage
PM Modi on 2-day Gujarat visit from today; to launch various projects and inaugurate National Games
-Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Thursday where he will inaugurate or lay foundation stones for various projects and inaugurate the 36th National Games which are being held for the first time in the state.
-Gujarat, the home state of Modi, faces Assembly elections by the year-end and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making all out efforts to retain power in the state, which it has ruled for nearly three decades now.
-The PM will begin his visit from Surat by addressing a gathering in the Limbayat area of the city after launching various projects worth Rs 3,400 crore, including the inauguration of main entrance gate and phase-1 works of Diamond Research and Mercantile (DREAM) City.
-He will then go to Bhavnagar to launch projects worth nearly Rs 6,000 crore, including the stone laying of world's first CNG terminal and a brownfield port in Bhavnagar, a state government release said. In the evening, the prime minister will declare open the 36th National Games at a gala ceremony in the Narendra Modi stadium in Motera area of Ahmedabad city.
Last phase of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala begins, to enter Tamil Nadu in afternoon
-Accompanied by a huge crowd of supporters, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning began the last phase of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala.
-The foot march -- which resumed from Marthoma College Junction at Chungathara -- would take a break at CKHS Manimooly at Vazhikadavu after covering around 8.6 km.
-According to the itinerary of the yatra, from Vazhikadavu, Gandhi would travel to Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur in Tamil Nadu by car.
-The march would resume from Government Arts and Science College at Gudalur around 5 pm and halt for the day at Gudalur Bus Stand after covering around 5.5 km.
-The Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Kerala on September 10 evening and traversed through the state for 18 days.
Arrest warrant issued against producer Ekta Kapoor, mother over web series
-A court in Bihar's Begusarai issued arrest warrants against producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor on charges of allegedly insulting soldiers and hurting the sentiments of their family members in her web series 'XXX' Season 2.
-The court issued the warrant after Ekta and Sobha Kapoor after they skipped the court summon. The matter is based on a complaint filed by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman who is a resident of Begusarai
-"The court had issued summons to them and asked them to appear before it, on the basis of a complaint lodged by Shambhu Kumar, an ex-serviceman and a resident of Begusarai. But they did not appear before the court following which warrant was issued against them," said Advocate Hrishikesh Pathak
India-US relationship not narrowed to bilateral gains, says Dr S Jaishankar
-India and the United States, the world's two largest democracies, do not share a narrow relationship only devoted to bilateral gains, but the one that impacts the rest of the world, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said.
-He said both countries have recognised that this is a relationship of great capability and potential and there is still a lot of room for it to grow. If you look at the India-US relationship, it's not a narrow relationship only devoted to each other's gains.
-Our relationship today impacts the rest of the world, definitely does the Indo-Pacific, Jaishankar told a group of Indian reporters on Wednesday as he concluded his four-day official trip to the American capital.
