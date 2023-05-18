English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    Live now
    auto refresh
    May 18, 2023 / 09:17 AM IST

    Live News Today: Global warming likely to break key 1.5C limit by 2027

    Live News Updates: Global temperatures are set to soar to record levels in the next five years and exceed the key climate threshold of 1.5C for the first time, the World Meteorological Organization said, warning that humanity is entering 'uncharted territory' that will impact our health, food and water security and the environment

    • Live News Today: Global warming likely to break key 1.5C limit by 2027
      Live News Updates
      Moneycontrol.com
    • May 18, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

      Global warming likely to break key 1.5C limit by 2027

      Global temperatures are set to soar to record levels in the next five years and exceed the key climate threshold of 1.5C for the first time, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said, warning that humanity is entering 'uncharted territory' that will impact our health, food and water security and the environment. Researchers say there's now a 66 percent chance we will pass the 1.5C global warming threshold between now and 2027. The chances are rising due to emissions from human activities and a likely El Niño weather pattern later in 2023. The forecast, if realized, would mark the first time humanity has crossed the 1.5C threshold.

    • May 18, 2023 / 08:20 AM IST

      Delhi-NCR witnesses rain, thunderstorm early morning; IMD issues advisory

      Several parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed light rain and thunderstorm early today, bringing respite from the warm weather and dust storm that Delhiites were facing for past two days. The national capital also witnessed cloudy skies and strong winds. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was at 25.4 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department, in its bulletin, said that most parts of the Delhi-NCR may witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms today.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 18, 2023 / 08:14 AM IST

      Amazon Web Services to invest $12.7 billion in India cloud by 2030 

      Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced its commitment to invest $12.7 billion (over Rs 1 lakh crore) into India's cloud infrastructure by 2030 in its efforts to meet growing customer demand for cloud services in the country. This injection is expected to contribute $23.3 billion towards India’s GDP by 2030. The investment in data center infrastructure in India will create an estimated average of 1,31,700 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs in Indian businesses each year.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market