Live News Today: Global warming likely to break key 1.5C limit by 2027

May 18, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Global temperatures are set to soar to record levels in the next five years and exceed the key climate threshold of 1.5C for the first time, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said, warning that humanity is entering 'uncharted territory' that will impact our health, food and water security and the environment. Researchers say there's now a 66 percent chance we will pass the 1.5C global warming threshold between now and 2027. The chances are rising due to emissions from human activities and a likely El Niño weather pattern later in 2023. The forecast, if realized, would mark the first time humanity has crossed the 1.5C threshold.