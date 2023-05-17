Live News Today: China's Xi Jinping orders all-out rescue after fishing boat capsizes

US President Joe Biden would meet prime ministers Narendra Modi of India and Anthony Albanese of Australia on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan, the White House said on the eve of the president leaving on his now-curtailed foreign trip. "Biden will also meet leaders of the other members of the Quad," John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told during his briefing on the G7 trip. "Since the president took office, revitalising our alliances and partnerships, and reestablishing America's leadership around the world has been one of his top priorities," Kirby added.