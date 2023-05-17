English
    May 17, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

    May 17, 2023 / 08:35 AM IST

Live News Today: China's Xi Jinping orders all-out rescue after fishing boat capsizes

    Live News Updates: A Chinese fishing vessel with 39 crew members on board has capsized in the Indian Ocean and President Xi Jinping has ordered that all efforts be made to search for survivors

    • May 17, 2023 / 08:51 AM IST

      Joe Biden to meet PM Modi on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan

      US President Joe Biden would meet prime ministers Narendra Modi of India and Anthony Albanese of Australia on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Japan, the White House said on the eve of the president leaving on his now-curtailed foreign trip. "Biden will also meet leaders of the other members of the Quad," John Kirby, Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council in the White House, told during his briefing on the G7 trip. "Since the president took office, revitalising our alliances and partnerships, and reestablishing America's leadership around the world has been one of his top priorities," Kirby added.

    • May 17, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

      China's Xi Jinping orders all-out rescue as 39 go missing after boat capsizes

      China's President Xi Jinping ordered an all-out rescue after a Chinese fishing boat capsized in the Indian Ocean in the early hours of Tuesday, leaving 39 people unreachable. The vessel was carrying 17 Chinese nationals, the official Xinhua News Agency reported. There were also 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos on board. Xi instructed the relevant Chinese authorities to strengthen their rescue efforts and coordinate an international maritime response. China is also in touch with diplomatic offices in Australia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Indonesia and Philippines to coordinate the rescue, according to Xinhua.

    • May 17, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

      IMD forecasts slight delay in monsoon over Kerala, expects arrival on June 4

      The India Meteorological Department has announced a slight delay in the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala. It is now expected to arrive by June 4, instead of the usual date of June 1. Typically, the southwest monsoon sets in over Kerala with a standard deviation of approximately seven days. The monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021 and June 1 in 2020. The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by the onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from the hot and dry season to the rainy season.

    • May 17, 2023 / 07:41 AM IST

      Meta India's head of partnerships Manish Chopra steps down

      Head of partnerships at Meta, Manish Chopra, is stepping down after a four-and-a-half-year stint at the company. In a LinkedIn post, Chopra said that he will "help with the transition over the next few weeks". Chopra joined Meta India (then Facebook India) in 2019 as its director and head of partnerships.He was responsible for driving growth and engagement across Meta's family of apps which includes Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

    • May 17, 2023 / 07:33 AM IST

      Good morning! Welcome to Moneycontrol's live news blog and stay updated on all the breaking stories of the day

