Live News Today: China's Xi Jinping orders all-out rescue after fishing boat capsizes

May 17, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department has announced a slight delay in the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala. It is now expected to arrive by June 4, instead of the usual date of June 1. Typically, the southwest monsoon sets in over Kerala with a standard deviation of approximately seven days. The monsoon arrived in the southern state on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021 and June 1 in 2020. The advance of the southwest monsoon over the Indian mainland is marked by the onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from the hot and dry season to the rainy season.