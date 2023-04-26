Live News Updates: Flight with 360 Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Delhi

April 26, 2023 / 08:50 PM IST

Hinduja Group firm emerges highest bidder for Reliance Capital in second auction

-- A Hinduja Group firm on Wednesday emerged as the highest bidder with an offer of Rs 9,650 crore to take over debt-ridden Reliance Capital in the second round of auction, sources said.

-- The bid by IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) is higher than Rs 8,640 crore offer made by Torrent Investments in the first round of auction held in December last year.

-- Notably, the RBI on November 29, 2021, superseded the board of Reliance Capital in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.