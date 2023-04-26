Live News Updates: Flight with 360 Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Delhi

Business and Political News Updates: Flight with 360 Indians who were evacuated from Sudan and brought to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, has landed in New Delhi. The Indian nationals were rescued and brought back home under "Operation Kaveri", which has been launched by the government to ensure the safe return of Indians from the civil war-hit Sudan.
Parkash Singh Badal's last rites to be performed tomorrow
"Administration will make all efforts to see that the last rites take place well. All arrangements have been made. There will be proper security. Work related to the cremation ground is underway,"Vineet Kumar, DeputyCommissioner, Sri Muktsar Sahib said. The last rites are to be performed in Lambi.
Maharashtra COVID-19 Update:
-- Maharashtra reports 784 new coronavirus cases, 1,099 recoveries, and one death in the past 24 hours.
-- Active cases in the state now stand at 5233.
Hinduja Group firm emerges highest bidder for Reliance Capital in second auction
-- A Hinduja Group firm on Wednesday emerged as the highest bidder with an offer of Rs 9,650 crore to take over debt-ridden Reliance Capital in the second round of auction, sources said.
-- The bid by IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) is higher than Rs 8,640 crore offer made by Torrent Investments in the first round of auction held in December last year.
-- Notably, the RBI on November 29, 2021, superseded the board of Reliance Capital in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.
Maruti lost 1.7 lakh production units in FY23 due to chip shortage, says RC Bhargava.
Gun-wielding man takes students hostage in West Bengal school, arrested
-- A gun-wielding man, Deb Ballabh, tried to hold hostage students in a classroom of Muchia Anchal Chandra Mohan High School.
-- He was later overpowered and arrested by Police. No one was injured in the incident.
-- Pradip Kumar Yadav, SP Malda, said: “We got a report that someone had entered the school. Later we got to know that he was armed. We negotiated with him and arrested him without any casualty.” Yadav added: “He seemed to have taken this action because of some family problem with his wife regarding his children's custody which we will verify.”
Shoppers Stop reports Q4 earnings:
-- Net profit of Rs 14.3 crore Vs loss of Rs 15.9 crore (YoY)
-- Revenue up 29.5% at Rs 924 crore Vs Rs 713.3 crore (YoY)
-- EBITDA at Rs 154.7 crore Vs Rs 76.2 crore (YoY)
-- Margin at 16.8% Vs 10.7% (YoY)
Cabinet approves payment of arrears under OROP revision
-- Cabinet approves payment of arrears under One-Rank-One-Pension (OROP) revision with effect from July 1, 2019.
-- The cumulative amount paid as arrears is about Rs 6,000 crore with a total estimated amount of Rs 28,000 crore.
Consider leaving questions raised in same sex marriage pleas to Parliament: Centre to SC
The Centre on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriages to Parliament, saying the court is dealing with a “very complex” subject having a very profound social impact and which would also require going into 160 provisions of different laws.
Asserting that revisiting these provisions would be a “humongous exercise” even for Parliament and that the judiciary was not at all equipped and empowered to do so, the Centre vehemently reiterated its submissions and urged the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud to stop the exercise arising out of the pleas of LGBTQIA++ to grant them the right to marry.
UK & India to sign agreement for removing red tapism hindering major collaborations
-- The UK and India will today (26 April) sign a landmark agreement to collaborate on science and innovation, following a meeting between UK Science Minister George Freeman and Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.
-- The agreement will remove red tape standing in the way of major collaborations, while unleashing a raft of new joint research schemes aiming to deliver progress on some of the biggest issues facing the world, from climate change and pandemic preparedness to AI and machine learning.
-- Programmes include the establishment of a new UK-India Net Zero Innovation Virtual Centre focusing on industrial decarbonisation and launching the first-ever UK-India scientific deep sea voyage.
Gujarat Gas slashes prices in industrial segment
-- Gujarat Gas on April 26 reduced gas prices for the industrial segment from Rs 45.91/ scm to Rs 40.62/scm.
-- The revised prices will be effective May 1, 2023.
-- This gas price cut follows a Rs 4.4/scm cut the company had taken in April.
National Medical Devices Policy cleared by Union Cabinet; the policy aims at supporting innovation and creating an ecosystem of manufacturing medical devices in the country
Supreme Petrochem reports Q4 earnings:
-- Net profit up 78.4% at Rs 159.8 crore Vs Rs 89.6 crore (QoQ)
-- Revenue up 17.5% at Rs 1,387 crore Vs Rs 1,180.4 crore (QoQ)
-- EBITDA up 75.8% at Rs 208.9 crore Vs Rs 118.9 crore (QoQ)
-- Margin at 15.1% Vs 10.1% (QoQ)
BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys on MENA meet in S Africa
BRICS Deputy Foreign Ministers and Special Envoys on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) met on 26 April in hybrid format in Cape Town, South Africa, to exchange views on the current situation in the region. They noted that rising global instability and uncertainties have negatively impacted global peace, security and development including in the region: Joint Statement
Let's make healthcare service, not commerce, tells Mansukh Mandaviya to world leaders
Mansukh Mandaviya, the union minister for health, advocated for the development of a fair and sustainable global healthcare system on Wednesday. He also asserted that India has taken it upon itself to establish a future in which healthcare is a service rather than a commodity.
The minister asked all stakeholders to work towards making India the 'destination of choice' for medical value travel while speaking at the 'Advantage Healthcare-India 2023', which was virtually opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
To encourage the export of healthcare services and lessen inequities in their accessibility, a two-day international summit on medical tourism is being organised.
At the National Conclave on Mann Ki Baat@100, Union Home Minister Amit Shah releases a commemorative coin.
Xi Jinping tells Zelensky 'China has always stood on the side of peace’, as per state media.
Security forces recovered a suspected IED in Tinsukia's Makum area in Assam
"The IED was found in a plastic bag planted on the Makum bypass road passing through the overbridge. With the help of bomb squad team of Indian Army, we defused the object in a safe place. It is an IED-like object. Our investigation is on to find who had planted it and what was their motive," saidGaurav Abhijit Dilip, SP Tinsukia.
Finance Minister approves the upgradation of RVNL to Navratna CPSE. RVNL will be the 13th Navratna amongst the CPSEs. RVNL is a Ministry of Railways CPSE with an annual turnover of Rs 19381 crores and net profit of Rs 1087 crores for the years 2021-22.
Anand Mohan Singh, a former member of the Bihar legislature who was also convicted of murder, arrives at the Saharsa prison to turn himself in after 15 days of parole.
The Bihar government recently changed the prison regulations to allow the release of 27 inmates, including him.
Dantewada Naxal attack
"Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred Jawans," tweets Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court defers pronouncement of order for April 28, 2023, on the bail plea of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in ED's money laundering case related to the Excise scam.
Same sex marriage update
Hearing in the same sex marriage pleas to continue tomorrow.Solicitor General to argue full day tomorrow.
Dantewada Naxal attack
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel over the naxal attack that claimed lives of 10 DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel and one driver, in Dantewada. He assures all the possible help to Chhattisgarh CM, according to Home Ministry officials.
PM Modi while addressing a programme on 'One Earth, One Health – Advantage Healthcare India 2023'
“Even thousands of years ago, when there were no global pandemics, India's vision for health has always been universal. Today when we say 'One Earth One health' it is the same thought in action,” said PM Modi.
He added, “India's view of health does not stop at the lack of illness. Our goal is wellness and welfare for everyone. Our goal is physical, mental and social well-being.”
IED attack on a vehicle carrying DRG (District Reserve Guard) personnel near Aranpur in Dantewada district. The IED was planted by naxals.
Same-sex marriage hearing
SG says, ”Recognition of marriage between heterosexual couples can be reviewed or re-decided only by parliament. They have only been recognised to be between heterosexual couples in Hindu Marriage and Special Marriage Act.”
CJI gets offended as SG Tushar Mehta cites US judgment which held that US constitution does not give right to abortion. CJI says India has moved far beyond the judgment in abortion rights, country is very ahead. SG says he cited this only to argue on powers of the court.
Union Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah at the launching ceremony of Nano DAP (Liquid) manufactured by IFFCO, in Delhi
“A total of 384 lakh metric tons of fertilisers have been produced in this country. Of this, 132 lakh metric tons were produced by the cooperatives. Of these 132 lakh metric tons, IFFO produced 90 lakh metric tons of fertilisers. Cooperatives like IFFCO have a major contribution towards India's self-reliance,” said Amit Shah.
Same Sex Marriage case
“All religions treat marriage as a social institution that confer legal status. These institutions are pre-dating statutes and have always been considered like that,” argued SG Mehta.
Same Sex Marriage case
“Person can be identifying male sexuality for sometime and female sexuality for sometime, depending on their mood swings. This is an unidentifiable class we are dealing with. It will be impossible for the courts to dealt with it,” argued SG Mehta.
He added, “I am showing this as facts, without having any value judgement. Considering all this, regulating this will be impossible.”
Same Sex Marriage case
“Legalising same sex marriage will have unintended consequences on heterosexual interfaith heterosexual couples. Court cannot use different lens for heterosexual couples, & another for non-heterosexual couplesIn LGBTQIA+. We don’t know what ‘+’ means, there are many classes,” argued SG Mehta.
Same Sex Marriage case
“There is no absolute right to marry. Law prescribes when to marry by prescribing age. Law prescribes who not to marry, how to separate is also legislatively regulated,” said SGMehta.
He added, “Same sex marriage was consciously omitted in special marriage act. Court cannot change the character of the law.”
Same Sex Marriage hearing
“Right to marry does not include the right to compel the state to create a new definition for marriage. It’s not an absolute right,” said SG Tushar Mehta.
Same Sex Marriage hearing
“No one is sitting on a value judgments. Parliament has accepted their right of choice, sexual preference and right of intimate relations. No one is stigma, no one is sitting on value judgments,” said SG Tushar Mehta.
SG Mehta urges the court again to leave the question of legalising same sex marriage to the parliament. He says the subject court is dealing with will have a profound social impact. It will have several unintended consequences on various other laws, which would need debate
SG says there are 160 sections of various laws other than special marriage act, which cannot be reconciled with what is sought by the petitioners.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to shortly begin his arguments for the government in the same sex marriage case
"Corruption is under attack today, big leaders are going to jail...they (opposition) claim that this probe is intentional. This govt will probe all the corrupted leaders, no matter how prominent they are..." says Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh in Dharwad
Aam Aadmi Party’s Shelly Oberoi and Alley Mohammad Khan were elected as mayor and deputy mayor unopposed on April 26 after rival Bharatiya Janata Party candidates withdrew their nominations.With this, both Oberi and Khan got another term in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Earlier, they were elected on February 22 after three failed attempts.
Two military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) evacuated over 250 Indians from Sudan after a naval ship rescued another 278 citizens from the strife-torn country. The total number of Indians evacuated so far from Sudan stands at around 530, according to official data. See pictures of the rescue here
"Country divided on religious lines in 1947; cannot endorse religion based reservation and we are not ready for another partition," says Uttar Pradesh CM & BJP leader Yogi Adityanath in Karnataka's Mandya District.
"Reservation on the basis of religion is against the Constitution of India," says Uttar Pradesh CM & BJP leader Yogi Adityanath in Karnataka's Mandya District.
"BJP's "double engine" govt banned PFI and broke its backbone," UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, he also said that 'there were no riots or curfew' in Uttar Pradesh in the last six years
"The curriculum committee has directed that the children must be taught the portions that were removed from NCERT and notify Kerala CM and Centre regarding this decision. Complaint will be given to PM & union education minister over the removal of key portions from NCERT" says V Sivankutty, Kerala Education Minister
"Congress talks about development but the reality was that the 5-year schemes which they used to announce used to become a reality only after the scheme's term ended and soon after it would collapse. When PM Modi keeps the foundation of a scheme, he also inaugurates it," Uttar Pradesh CM & BJP leader Yogi Adityanath in Mandya, Karnataka ahead of the Karnataka Assembly Elections
Fire breaks out at a multi-storey residential building in 14th Avenue of Gaur City 2 in Greater Noida West. More details are awaited.
PM Narendra Modi pays last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal in Chandigarh
Kerala government decides to bring repatriated Keralites from Sudan at the expense of the state from the various airports of the country
Uttar Pradesh CM & BJP leader Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Mandya district of Karnataka ahead of Assembly elections. He will also address a public rally here.
Whatever Sanjay Raut has said about a change in CM must be from his own sources. I don't have any information on this...Ajit Pawar himself has said that putting his posters terming him as the future CM is madness says NCP chief Sharad Pawar
Former PM Manmohan Singh wrote to Sukhbir Singh Badal & offered condolences on the demise of the former Punjab CM & Shiromani Akali Dal patron Parkash Singh Badal