Live News Updates: Flight with 360 Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Delhi

Moneycontrol News
Apr 26, 2023 / 09:45 PM IST

April 26, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

Flight with 360 Indians evacuated from Sudan lands in Delhi

Flight with 360 Indians who were evacuated from Sudan and brought to Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, has landed in New Delhi. The Indians were rescued and brought back homeunder"Operation Kaveri", which has been launched by the government to ensure the safe return of Indians from the civil war-hit Sudan.

April 26, 2023 / 09:26 PM IST

Parkash Singh Badal's last rites to be performed tomorrow

"Administration will make all efforts to see that the last rites take place well. All arrangements have been made. There will be proper security. Work related to the cremation ground is underway,"Vineet Kumar, DeputyCommissioner, Sri Muktsar Sahib said. The last rites are to be performed in Lambi.

April 26, 2023 / 09:00 PM IST

Maharashtra COVID-19 Update:

-- Maharashtra reports 784 new coronavirus cases, 1,099 recoveries, and one death in the past 24 hours.

-- Active cases in the state now stand at 5233.

April 26, 2023 / 08:50 PM IST

Hinduja Group firm emerges highest bidder for Reliance Capital in second auction

-- A Hinduja Group firm on Wednesday emerged as the highest bidder with an offer of Rs 9,650 crore to take over debt-ridden Reliance Capital in the second round of auction, sources said.

-- The bid by IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) is higher than Rs 8,640 crore offer made by Torrent Investments in the first round of auction held in December last year.

-- Notably, the RBI on November 29, 2021, superseded the board of Reliance Capital in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.

April 26, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST

ALERT: 

Maruti lost 1.7 lakh production units in FY23 due to chip shortage, says RC Bhargava.

April 26, 2023 / 08:15 PM IST

Gun-wielding man takes students hostage in West Bengal school, arrested

-- A gun-wielding man, Deb Ballabh, tried to hold hostage students in a classroom of Muchia Anchal Chandra Mohan High School.

-- He was later overpowered and arrested by Police. No one was injured in the incident.

-- Pradip Kumar Yadav, SP Malda, said: “We got a report that someone had entered the school. Later we got to know that he was armed. We negotiated with him and arrested him without any casualty.” Yadav added: “He seemed to have taken this action because of some family problem with his wife regarding his children's custody which we will verify.”

April 26, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST

Shoppers Stop reports Q4 earnings:

-- Net profit of Rs 14.3 crore Vs loss of Rs 15.9 crore (YoY)

-- Revenue up 29.5% at Rs 924 crore Vs Rs 713.3 crore (YoY)

-- EBITDA at Rs 154.7 crore Vs Rs 76.2 crore (YoY)

-- Margin at 16.8% Vs 10.7% (YoY)

April 26, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

Cabinet approves payment of arrears under OROP revision

-- Cabinet approves payment of arrears under One-Rank-One-Pension (OROP) revision with effect from July 1, 2019.

-- The cumulative amount paid as arrears is about Rs 6,000 crore with a total estimated amount of Rs 28,000 crore.

April 26, 2023 / 07:42 PM IST

Consider leaving questions raised in same sex marriage pleas to Parliament: Centre to SC

The Centre on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to consider leaving questions raised in the pleas seeking legal sanction for same-sex marriages to Parliament, saying the court is dealing with a “very complex” subject having a very profound social impact and which would also require going into 160 provisions of different laws.

Asserting that revisiting these provisions would be a “humongous exercise” even for Parliament and that the judiciary was not at all equipped and empowered to do so, the Centre vehemently reiterated its submissions and urged the five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud to stop the exercise arising out of the pleas of LGBTQIA++ to grant them the right to marry.

April 26, 2023 / 07:28 PM IST

UK & India to sign agreement for removing red tapism hindering major collaborations

-- The UK and India will today (26 April) sign a landmark agreement to collaborate on science and innovation, following a meeting between UK Science Minister George Freeman and Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh.

-- The agreement will remove red tape standing in the way of major collaborations, while unleashing a raft of new joint research schemes aiming to deliver progress on some of the biggest issues facing the world, from climate change and pandemic preparedness to AI and machine learning.

-- Programmes include the establishment of a new UK-India Net Zero Innovation Virtual Centre focusing on industrial decarbonisation and launching the first-ever UK-India scientific deep sea voyage.