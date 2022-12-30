Live news updates: PM Modi in Ahmedabad as mother Heeraben passes away, unlikely to cancel events

Live PM Modi's mother Heeraben no more: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, passed away at 100. The Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values." Heeraben lived in Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi's younger brother Pankaj Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Ahmedabad after his mother Heeraben passed away. The PM Modi is unlikely to cancel the events scheduled for today, news agency ANI reported. Flagging off the Vande Bharat train in Howrah and some other development works are on his calender today which will be held as per plan, the news agency reported. Heeraben passed away on Friday morning, two days after she was admitted to the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad.
Cricketer Rishabh Pant reportedly injured in car accident
CricketerRishabhPant reportedly suffered minor injuries after his car met with an accident while returning home from Delhi. The accident happened nearNarsanborder ofRoorkeenearHammadpurJhal.
The cricketer is reportedly stable and may be taken to Delhi for treatment.
Delhi updates| Strict action to be taken against negligent driving, drunken driving on Dec 31
The Delhi Police have formed 125 anti-drinking points and teams will be deployed. Around 45 traffic-intensive points identified where footfall will be high in view of New Year celebrations
"RT-PCR test has been made mandatory for flyers coming from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from 1st January 2023. They will have to upload their reports on the Air Suvidha portal before travel."
Oil takes a hit on China uncertainty; US demand limits decline
Oil prices fell for a second straight session on an uncertain demand outlook as more countries considered restrictions on Chinese travelers with COVID-19 infections spreading in the top oil-importing nation.
Gold headed for 2nd straight yearly loss
Gold is headed for a second straight yearly loss as aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve dented the non-yielding bullion's appeal. Spot gold was little changed at $1,815.20 per ounce as of 0042 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,821.90.
Football legend Pele no more
Iconic Brazilian footballer Pele, one of the greatest players of all time and the only player to have won the FIFA World Cup thrice, died at the age of 82.
