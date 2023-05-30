Go First Insolvency LIVE: Senior advocate Harish Salve appears for Go First IRP; says aircraft lessors could go to NCLT or SC

He was committed to guardianship by the NIA special court.
On May 21, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained Dinesh Gope, the fugitive People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) supremo.
The Ludhiana Court complex bomb blast case, in which one person was killed and six others were injured on December 23, 2021, saw the National Investigation Agency (NIA) file a supplemental chargesheet against two people on Monday.
Lakhbir Singh alias Rode, a suspect named in the chargesheet, is purportedly in Pakistan. He is believed to have smuggled IEDs into India in order to set off bombs around Punjab. He leads the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISFY) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), two organisations that are outlawed: NIA
“A passenger on our flight AI882 on May 29 behaved in an unruly manner. The said passenger verbally abused the crew members and then went on to physically assault one of them on board. On landing at Delhi airport, the passenger continued with the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour and was handed over to the security personnel. We have also reported the incident to the regulator,” said Air India spokesperson.
Salve for Go First IRP: If theaircrafts are returned to lessors, it will scuttle the entire process. Many people will lose their jobs, airline is an employment intensive industry.
Hr added, aircraft lessors have been directed to approach the NCLT. They have initiated parallel proceedings in Delhi Hc. DHC proceedings are interrelated to the IBC proceedings.
Salve for Go First IRP: NCLAT’s order is appealable in the Supreme Court. SC has repeatedly said courts should not interfere in IBC process it will defeated. Aircraft lessors could go to NCLT or SC, it is not for Delhi Hc to decide.
Senior Advocate Harish Salve appears for the IRP of the cash strapped airlines in a plea by aircraft lessors against DGCA to deregister their aircraft
"Whatever P Chidambaram has said is true. Non-BJP parties will take a decision regarding it in the meeting called by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 12 Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will attend the meeting says Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut
The DGCA said that Go First bankruptcy protection ‘would prevail’ over cape town convention rules, it added that it is not Processing Go First Lessors’ request as bankruptcy law has been imposed to put a freeze on the assets. The DGCA added that the aircraft can be de-registered once the moratorium has been lifted.
Targeting the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday urged the dispensation to immediately publish a White Paper on the situation prevailing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Read here.
-39 women from Delhi and around 200 women from North India are undertaking the Haj pilgrimage without 'mahram' (male guardian).
-This time a total of 4,000 women from across the country are going on the Haj pilgrimage.
Sakshi Malik, a bronze medallist at the 2026 Olympics, said in a statement on her Twitter handle that the wrestlers will go to Haridwar on Tuesday to immerse the medals into the holy river at 6 pm. Read more
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had a meeting with King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia. Multiple aspects of bilateral relations were discussed, including capacity building, preservation of architectural landmarks, de-mining collaboration, and legislative cooperation.