Go First Insolvency LIVE: Senior advocate Harish Salve appears for Go First IRP; says aircraft lessors could go to NCLT or SC

    May 30, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST

    Go First Insolvency LIVE: Senior Advocate Harish Salve appears for the IRP (insolvency resolution process) of the cash strapped airlines in a plea by aircraft lessors against DGCA to deregister their aircraft.

      The DGCA said that Go First bankruptcy protection ‘would prevail’ over cape town convention rules
    • May 30, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

      After 8 days of questioning, PLFI supremo Dinesh Gope  brought before the NIA court today

      He was committed to guardianship by the NIA special court.

      On May 21, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) detained Dinesh Gope, the fugitive People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) supremo.

    • May 30, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

      NIA files supplementary chargesheet against two persons in Ludhiana Court complex bomb blast case

      The Ludhiana Court complex bomb blast case, in which one person was killed and six others were injured on December 23, 2021, saw the National Investigation Agency (NIA) file a supplemental chargesheet against two people on Monday.

      Lakhbir Singh alias Rode, a suspect named in the chargesheet, is purportedly in Pakistan. He is believed to have smuggled IEDs into India in order to set off bombs around Punjab. He leads the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISFY) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), two organisations that are outlawed: NIA

    • May 30, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

      Passenger misbehaved, verbally abused crew members on Delhi-bound flight AI882: Air India

      “A passenger on our flight AI882 on May 29 behaved in an unruly manner. The said passenger verbally abused the crew members and then went on to physically assault one of them on board. On landing at Delhi airport, the passenger continued with the unprovoked, aggressive behaviour and was handed over to the security personnel. We have also reported the incident to the regulator,” said Air India spokesperson.

    • May 30, 2023 / 03:35 PM IST

      Go First case in Delhi High Court update

      Salve for Go First IRP: If theaircrafts are returned to lessors, it will scuttle the entire process. Many people will lose their jobs, airline is an employment intensive industry.

      Hr added, aircraft lessors have been directed to approach the NCLT. They have initiated parallel proceedings in Delhi Hc. DHC proceedings are interrelated to the IBC proceedings.

    • May 30, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

      Go First case in Delhi High Court Update

      Salve for Go First IRP: NCLAT’s order is appealable in the Supreme Court. SC has repeatedly said courts should not interfere in IBC process it will defeated. Aircraft lessors could go to NCLT or SC, it is not for Delhi Hc to decide.

    • May 30, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

      Go First case in Delhi High Court

      Senior Advocate Harish Salve appears for the IRP of the cash strapped airlines in a plea by aircraft lessors against DGCA to deregister their aircraft

    • May 30, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

      Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut says Opposition Parties will take a call on attending meeting in Patna on June 12 


      "Whatever P Chidambaram has said is true. Non-BJP parties will take a decision regarding it in the meeting called by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 12 Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar will attend the meeting says Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut

    • May 30, 2023 / 02:52 PM IST

      Go First Lessors’ Request To Repossess Planes On Hold, Not Rejected says DGCA


      The DGCA said that Go First bankruptcy protection ‘would prevail’ over cape town convention rules, it added that it is not Processing Go First Lessors’ request as bankruptcy law has been imposed to put a freeze on the assets. The DGCA added that the aircraft can be de-registered once the moratorium has been lifted.

    • May 30, 2023 / 02:44 PM IST

      Congress urges Centre to come out with white paper on situation along LAC


      Targeting the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday urged the dispensation to immediately publish a White Paper on the situation prevailing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. Read here.

    • May 30, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

      Historic Moment: 200 women from North India undertake Haj pilgrimage without male guardian


      -39 women from Delhi and around 200 women from North India are undertaking the Haj pilgrimage without 'mahram' (male guardian).
      -This time a total of 4,000 women from across the country are going on the Haj pilgrimage.

    • May 30, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST

      Protesting wrestlers say they will "throw their medals" into Ganges, sit on hunger strike at India Gate


      Sakshi Malik, a bronze medallist at the 2026 Olympics, said in a statement on her Twitter handle that the wrestlers will go to Haridwar on Tuesday to immerse the medals into the holy river at 6 pm. Read more

    • May 30, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

      Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Cambodia's King Norodom Sihamoni 


      Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had a meeting with King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia. Multiple aspects of bilateral relations were discussed, including capacity building, preservation of architectural landmarks, de-mining collaboration, and legislative cooperation.

