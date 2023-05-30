Go First Insolvency LIVE: Senior advocate Harish Salve appears for Go First IRP; says aircraft lessors could go to NCLT or SC

May 30, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST

The Ludhiana Court complex bomb blast case, in which one person was killed and six others were injured on December 23, 2021, saw the National Investigation Agency (NIA) file a supplemental chargesheet against two people on Monday.

Lakhbir Singh alias Rode, a suspect named in the chargesheet, is purportedly in Pakistan. He is believed to have smuggled IEDs into India in order to set off bombs around Punjab. He leads the International Sikh Youth Federation (ISFY) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), two organisations that are outlawed: NIA