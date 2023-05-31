Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath case LIVE: Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim sides' plea; upholds maintainability of suit by Hindu parties

May 31, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday that Zimbabwe will hold its presidential and parliamentary elections on August 23, despite the nation's ongoing economic turmoil.

Mnangagwa, who was elected president in 2018, will run for reelection. Following Robert Mugabe's overthrow by a military coup in 2017, he was elected.

Nelson Chamisa, a 45-year-old lawyer and pastor who is the leader of the recently established Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is the 80-year-old's major opponent.