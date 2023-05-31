Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath case LIVE: Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim sides' plea; upholds maintainability of suit by Hindu parties
Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath case LIVE: The Allahabad High Court on May 31 confirmed a Varanasi court order that had deemed maintainable a suit filed by Hindu parties seeking rights of worship inside the Gyanvapi Mosque.
Gyanvapi mosque
May 31, 2023 / 05:46 PM IST
Zimbabwe to hold general election on August 23
President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday that Zimbabwe will hold its presidential and parliamentary elections on August 23, despite the nation's ongoing economic turmoil.
Mnangagwa, who was elected president in 2018, will run for reelection. Following Robert Mugabe's overthrow by a military coup in 2017, he was elected.
Nelson Chamisa, a 45-year-old lawyer and pastor who is the leader of the recently established Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), is the 80-year-old's major opponent.
May 31, 2023 / 05:32 PM IST
Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim sides' plea; upholds maintainability of suit by Hindu parties
In the Gyanvapi Shrinagar Gauri case, the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, which represents the Muslim side, filed a petition challenging the maintainability of the Hindu side's argument. The Allahabad High Court dismissed the petition on today.
Hindu worshippers asked for permission to offer daily prayers to Hindu gods in the Gyanvapi mosque.
The mosque committee's attempt to have the Varanasi court dismiss the lawsuit filed by five Hindu women worshippers be denied by the high court.
May 31, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
Nepal PM arrives in Delhi
Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the prime minister of Nepal, arrives in Delhi for his first trip abroad since taking office. At the airport, MoS Meenakashi Lekhi greeted him.
He is in India for a four days trip.
May 31, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST
Power project developers will be required to infuse equity amount of total Rs 3,63,547 crore
National Electricity Plan: Capacity totaling to 10044.295 MW for period (2017-22) have been retired. This includes retired coal and gas- based capacity totaling to 2695.295 MW, which were not envisaged to retire during the period 2017-22.
National Electricity Plan: Power capacity of 2121.5 MW has been considered for retirement in 2022-32.
May 31, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST
National Electricity Plan in-depth
National Electricity Plan: The projected capacity addition requirement during the period 2022-27 to meet the peak demand and energy requirement for the year 2026-27 is 211,819 MW comprising 31,880MW of Conventional capacity and 179,939 MW of Renewable based Capacity.
National Electricity Plan: Based on generation planning studies carried out for the period of 2022-27, India’s likely installed capacity for the year 2031-32 is 900,422 MW comprising 304,147 MW of Conventional capacity and 596,275 MW of renewable based capacity.
National Electricity Plan: Apart from under construction coal based capacity of 26.9GW, the additional coal based capacity required till 2031-32 may vary from 19.1 GW to around27.1 GW across various scenarios.
National Electricity Plan: The domestic coal requirement has been estimated to be 866.4 Million Tonnes for the year 2026-27 and 1025.8 Million Tonnes for the year 2031-32 and an estimated requirement of 28.9 MT of coal imports for the plants designed to run on imported coal.
National Electricity Plan: The total fund requirement for the period 2022-2027 is estimated to be Rs. 14,54,188 Crores.
National Electricity Plan: The total fund requirement for the period 2027-2032 has been estimated to be Rs. 19,06,406 Crores.
National Electricity Plan: Power project developers will be required to infuse equity amount of total Rs 3,63,547 crore and arrange total debt of Rs 10,90,641 crores based on the estimation of fund requirement for the period 2022-27.
May 31, 2023 / 04:24 PM IST
Delhi HC asks DGCA why different responses were given to different aircraft lessors
Delhi High Court asks DGCA why different aircraft lessors were given different responses when they sought for deregistration of aircraft. Further asks DGCA to explain this with relevant documents.
May 31, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST
Central Electricity Authority notifies National Electricity Plan update
Electric Power Survey projection sees electrical energy requirement and peak electricity demand on all-India basis at 1907.8 billion units (BU) and and 277.2 gigawatts (GW) for year 2026-27 respectively, and 2473.7 BU and 366.4 GW for year 2031-32 respectively.
National Electricity Plan: Based on generation planning studies carried out for the period of 2022-27, India’s likely installed capacity for the year 2026-27 will be 609,591 MW comprising 273,038 MW of conventional capacity and 336,553 MW of renewable based capacity.
National Electricity Plan: Installed conventional capacity for 2026-27 will include 235,133 MW of coal, 24,824 MW of gas, and 13,080MW nuclear power.
National Electricity Plan: Installed renewable capacity for 2026-27 will include large Hydro (52,446 MW), solar (185,566 MW), wind (72,895 MW), small hydro (5,200 MW), biomass- 13,000 MW), pump storage projects (7446 MW), and battery energy storage system (8,680MW/34,720 MWh.)
May 31, 2023 / 03:58 PM IST
Central Electricity Authority notifies National Electricity Plan
Central Electricity Authority notifies National Electricity Plan which covers review of 2017-22and a detailed plan for 2022-27.
May 31, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST
Vedanta's debt equity ratio is comfortable, vision is to be zero debt in a few years, says Chairman Anil Agarwal
“Debt equity ratio is comfortable, our banks are comfortable. Vision is to be zero debt in a few years. We have a complete business plan for debt servicing,” says Anil Agarwal to shareholders in Vedanta Townhall on debt at group level.
May 31, 2023 / 03:53 PM IST
We are fully equipped to make semi-conductors, says promoter Anil Agarwal to shareholders
We have selected Gujarat as the site for the semi-conductor project, the government is with us shoulder to shoulder, said Promoter Anil Agarwal to shareholders in Vedanta Townhall.
May 31, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST
New Parliament Building
“PM took people of only one religion inside the New Parliament building (during inauguration). He should have taken people of all religions as he is the PM of 130 crore people of India and not only of Hindus, told AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to news agency ANI.
May 31, 2023 / 03:25 PM IST
Food grain scheme to utiilise already allocated funds
Scheme to boost food grain storage capacity to utilise funds already allocated to other schemes, says Information minister Anurag Singh Thakur.