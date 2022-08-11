News Highlights: PM Modi wrote a 3-page letter to former VP MV Naidu

News Highlights: PM Modi in a 3-page letter to former Vice President MV Naidu lauded his convictions, infectious energy, efforts in encouraging first-timers in Rajya Sabha, and for substantially improving productivity of Rajya Sabha.
McDonald's to start reopening restaurants in Ukraine
McDonald's had 109 restaurants in Ukraine, but did not specify how many it planned to reopen. It sold most of its 850 restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May.
Heathrow airport says passenger cap has eased travel chaos
Britains busiest airport has capped the daily number of departing passengers at 100,000 until Sept. 11 and asked airlines to stop selling tickets and cut flights, stirring criticism. The cap has cut down on last-minute flight cancellations and improved baggage delivery and on-time planes, Heathrow said in a statement.
Zomatocompletes acquisition of quick commerce company Blinkit
Zomato had announced the deal in June after its board approved the Rs 4,447 crore transaction to acquire Blinkit. The ancillary business was bought for Rs 61 crore.
A fire broke out in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
AdaniGroup set to invest Rs 57,575 crore inOdisha
Chief MinisterNaveenPatnaik, has approved theAdaniGroup’s proposal to set up two projects – a 4MMTPAIntegrated Alumina Refinery and a 30MMTPAIron Ore (Value Addition) Project.
KL Rahul cleared to play; set to lead Team India in Zimbabwe: BCCI
SatishKashinath Marathe, S Gurumurthy re-nominated on RBI central board
Additionally, the central Government has re-nominated Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi as part-time, non-official Directors on the Central Board of RBI for a further period of four years after completion of their present tenure on September 18, 2022, the central bank said in a press release.
COVID Update
- Positivity on rise with just 17% coverage inKarnataka. Governmenturges people to get booster shot
-Mumbai sees drop in daily count; reports 683 new cases, one death
-Nagaland reports 4 fresh cases
-Jammu & Kashmirrecords 637 new cases and Ladakhtally increases by12
-Himachal Pradesh reports 349 new cases
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launched with Lecia Cameras
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 succeeds last year’s Mi Mix Fold and features a larger display than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Xiaomi also leveraged its partnership with Lecia for the new model. Itis priced at CNY 8,999 (Roughly Rs 1,06,200) in China for the base 12GB/256GB model.
Loan write-offs and freebies are not the same. They shouldn’t be equated.
Freebies have once again taken the centre stage in public discourse as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made multiple remarks against the practice in recent days. In response, his critics have been highlighting the loan write-offs made by banks in recent years and dubbing them as ‘freebies for corporates’. Read More
India to be the fastest growing economy this year
While inflation continues to be above the comfort zone, the economy has continued on its recovery path, supported by pent-up demand for services and higher industrial output. The government, a source said, is taking continuous steps and engaging with the RBI to bring down inflation. Inflation has stayed above the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for six straight months.
Wynk Music to invest Rs 100 crore to promote music talent
Airtel Digital CEO Adarsh Nair on Thursday said the creator economy for music is at a nascent stage but poised to grow significantly. Wynk Studio has over 100 artists on the platform from India, Singapore and the United States. Some of the artists, including Nishad Patki from Pune, Gagan Baderiya from Bengaluru and Harsha Prawin from Hyderabad are doing over a million streams each.
Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award
Shashi Tharoor set to be conferred with France's highest civilian award Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur.The French government is honouring him for his writings and speeches and French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain has written to Tharoor informing him about the award.
Moto G62 launched in India
The Moto G62 price in India is set at Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB/128GB model and Rs 19,999 for the top-end 8GB/128GB variant.The Moto G62 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is expandable through a microSD card slot.
Delhi to enforce mask mandate again after spurt in COVID cases
New Delhi reported 2,146 new infections in the past 24 hours and 8 deaths, the worst figures among Indian states and federal territories.People caught without masks in public in the Indian capital will have to pay a fine of 500 rupees. Presently, mask-wearing is uncommon even in shopping malls and crowded markets.
100 million doses of Corbevax supplied to Centre: Biological E Ltd
Pan-India roll-out of Corbevax in children 12-14 years of age was initiated on March 16, 2022 and till now almost seven crore doses have been administered and 2.9 crore children have completed the two-dose vaccination regimen.Corbevax was also approved by the Union Health Ministry as a heterologous COVID-19 booster dose under emergency use authorization for individuals aged 18 years and above after 6 months of administration of primary vaccination (two doses) of Covaxin or Covishield.
Banda: At least 4 drown, several missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna
Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the boat was carrying 30-35 people. Help of divers is being taken to trace the missing.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves Singapore for Thailand after short-term visit pass expires
Responding to media queries, Singapore's Immigration & Checkpoints Authority said that Rajapaksa left Singapore on Thursday, The Straits Times newspaper reported. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Wednesday confirmed a temporary visit to Thailand by the 73-year-old embattled Sri Lankan leader for humanitarian reasons, and said he promised not to conduct political activities in the kingdom during his search for permanent asylum in another country.
Something seems seriously wrong with Centre's finances: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Citing the Agnipath defence recruitment scheme, reduction in states share in central taxes from 42 per cent to 29 per cent, Goods and Services Tax (GST) imposed on food items and 25 per cent cut in MNREGA fund, Kejriwal asked where was all the money going.
Nykaa’s beauty private label CEO Reena Chhabra quits
Chhabra joined Nykaa in 2016 and earlier worked with cosmetic brand Colorbar as COO. She has also led Lakme Beauty Services at Unilever and worked with Kaya Skin care among other retail brands. According to Nykaa's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), Chhabra was paid compensation of Rs 3.06 crore in FY21, making her one of the top employees of the listed company.
PM Modi wrote a 3-page letter to former VP MV naidu
-PM Modi in a 3-page letter to former Vice President MV Naidu compared him to Acharya Vinoba Bhave in crisp articulation, lauded his convictions, infectious energy, extensive travel, encouraging first-timers in Rajya Sabha, for substantially improving productivity of Rajya Sabha.
(ANI)
District officials form teams to enforce mask mandate
-With COVID-19 cases and positivity rate rising in Delhi, district officials have started forming teams to strictly enforce mask mandate and issue fine of Rs 500 to violators, officials stated.
(ANI)
Indian flag unfurled outside Gurpatwant Pannun’s residence in Chandigarh
-With the ongoing 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign of the Indian Government in the run-up to the 75th Independence day, Indian flag unfurled outside the Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun’s residence in Chandigarh.
(ANI)
PM gave a Tiranga to every child to mark the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Abhiyan
-After the Rakshabandhan celebrations, PM Modigave a Tiranga to every child to mark the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Abhiyan in a unique way.
(ANI)
Congress to hold protest rallies against price rise, unemployment starting August 17
-Congress Party has geared up its attack on teh central government on issues of price rise, GST on packaged food, and unemployment in the country.
-It has decided to organise chaupals in the country.
-The party will hold a series of rallies across the country from August 17 to August 23
(ANI)
BJP leaders from Anantnag district of South Kashmir orgainzsed Tiranga Rally from main chowk Khanabal to KP Chowk in Anantang Town
(ANI)
CM has sent a letter. He has told us to convene the Assembly Session: Vijay Kr Sinha
-CM has sent a letter. He has told us to convene the Assembly Session. Secretary has all details, once we get the file, we will know more, said Vijay Kr Sinha, Bihar Speaker
-"As long as I hold this post, won't make a statement outside," he says on the no-confidence motion against him
(ANI)
'Har Ghar Tiranga' Rally organised in Tral, Pulwama.
-The Har Ghar Tiranga rally was organised in Tral, Pulwama.
-More than 8,000 students and youth participated in the rally.
(ANI)
Daughters of PMO staff celebrate Raksha Bandhan with PM Modi
-This was a special Raksha Bandhan as these girls were daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers etc, working at PM's office
(ANI)
Delhi | Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his family arrive at Vice President's House
He took oath as the 14th Vice President of India, today.
Delhi | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets BJP national president JP Nadda
Coal Scam case | Eight IPS officers of West Bengal summoned by ED
Eight IPS officers of West Bengal, including Sukesh Jain, Gyanwant Singh, Rajib Mishra, Shyam Singh, Selva Murugan, Koteshwar Rao summoned by Enforcement Directorate in Delhi next week.
Modi celebrates Raksha Bandhan with daughters of PMO staff members
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Thursday with daughters of the staff members working at his office.
Officials said daughters of sweepers, peons, gardeners, drivers and other such members of the staff working at the Prime Minister’s Office tied rakhis on Modi’s hand.
They also shared a video of the celebration and the prime minister’s interaction with them.
Update | Army base camp terrorist attack
Subedar Rajendra Prasad, Rifleman Manoj Kumar and Rifleman Lakshmanan D lost their lives while neutralising two terrorists who carried out a suicide attack on an Army company operating base 25 km from Rajouri.
On 29 July, India & UK concluded the 5th round of talks for an India-UK FTA
For this round of negotiations, technical experts from both sides came together for detailed draft treaty text discussions in 85 separate sessions covering 15 policy areas: Ministry of Commerce & Industry
A preliminary investigation indicates that the group has indulged in generation of unaccounted income exceeding Rs 150 crores
So far, the search operation has resulted in seizure of unaccounted assets exceeding Rs 11 crores: Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT)
The analysis of seized evidence of real estate business reveals that the group has been indulging in large-scale tax evasion by accepting on-money in cash on the sale of residential dwellings and land which has not been recorded in the regular books of account: CBDT
Income Tax Dept carried out a search operation on 03.08.2022 on a Jaipur-based group, engaged in the business of gems & jewellery, hospitality & real estate. The search operation has covered more than three dozen premises located in Jaipur and Kota: Central Board of Direct Taxes
Delhi | Jagdeep Dhankhar becomes the 14th Vice President of India
President Droupadi Murmu administers the oath of office to Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar.
Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrives at the swearing-in ceremony of Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the swearing-in ceremony of Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi
Ceremony to begin shortly.
3 Jawans Killed, 2 Terrorists Gunned Down in Suicide Attack Bid at Army Base in J&K's Rajouri
“Someone (terrorists) tried to cross the fence of Army camp at Pargal. Sentry challenged and exchange of fire took place," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh said. Read more.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in touch with AIIMS director & had spoken with Shikha Srivastava, comedian Raju Srivastava's wife, to inquire about his health
Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS Delhi y'day after experiencing chest pain&collapsing while working out at gym
SC observes promising & distributing freebies by political parties in polls is "serious issue" & amount has to be spent on infrastructure
- AAP tells SC there's difference betweenwelfare schemes & freebies
- SC says economy losing money&people's welfare has to be balanced
- Hearing on August 17
Covid-19 | Government of Delhi makes wearing of face mask/cover in all public places mandatory; a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators
The fine under this provision of the notification will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.
Himachal Pradesh | Heavy rain in last 24 hours
Heavy rain in last 24 hours, leads to an increase in the water level of rivers and rivulets, including Suketi river, causing severe waterlogging and a flood-like situation in parts of the state. Visuals from Mandi where normal life is affected.
Did they forget how much did our party support them in Pres & VP polls, asks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
You heard a man (Sushil Modi)say that I wanted to be Vice President. What a joke! It is bogus. I had no such desire. Did they forget how much did our party support them in Pres & VP polls?...Let them keep talking against me so that they get a position again: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
Odisha | On the night of 9th August, an excise team recovered over Rs 1.22 crore in cash and around 20 gold biscuits
On the night of 9th August, an excise team recovered over Rs 1.22 crore in cash and around 20 gold biscuits from the possession of a Maharashtra-based businessman at Lanjipalli in the Ganjam district, during a drive meant to check the smuggling of ganja.
Delhi | Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar will take oath as the 14th Vice President of the country today
He paidtribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today.