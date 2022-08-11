News Highlights: PM Modi wrote a 3-page letter to former VP MV Naidu

August 11, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Congress to hold protest rallies against price rise, unemployment starting August 17

-Congress Party has geared up its attack on teh central government on issues of price rise, GST on packaged food, and unemployment in the country.

-It has decided to organise chaupals in the country.

-The party will hold a series of rallies across the country from August 17 to August 23

(ANI)