News Highlights: PM Modi wrote a 3-page letter to former VP MV Naidu

Moneycontrol News
Aug 11, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST

News Highlights: PM Modi in a 3-page letter to former Vice President MV Naidu lauded his convictions, infectious energy, efforts in encouraging first-timers in Rajya Sabha, and for substantially improving productivity of Rajya Sabha.

August 11, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST

August 11, 2022 / 10:31 PM IST

McDonald's to start reopening restaurants in Ukraine

McDonald's had 109 restaurants in Ukraine, but did not specify how many it planned to reopen. It sold most of its 850 restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May.

August 11, 2022 / 10:07 PM IST

Heathrow airport says passenger cap has eased travel chaos

Britains busiest airport has capped the daily number of departing passengers at 100,000 until Sept. 11 and asked airlines to stop selling tickets and cut flights, stirring criticism. The cap has cut down on last-minute flight cancellations and improved baggage delivery and on-time planes, Heathrow said in a statement.

August 11, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST

Zomato

completes acquisition of quick commerce company Blinkit

Zomato had announced the deal in June after its board approved the Rs 4,447 crore transaction to acquire Blinkit. The ancillary business was bought for Rs 61 crore.

August 11, 2022 / 09:45 PM IST

A fire broke out in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

August 11, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST

Adani

Group set to invest Rs 57,575 crore inOdisha

Chief MinisterNaveenPatnaik, has approved theAdaniGroup’s proposal to set up two projects – a 4MMTPAIntegrated Alumina Refinery and a 30MMTPAIron Ore (Value Addition) Project.

August 11, 2022 / 08:57 PM IST

KL Rahul cleared to play; set to lead Team India in Zimbabwe: BCCI

August 11, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST

Satish

Kashinath Marathe, S Gurumurthy re-nominated on RBI central board

Additionally, the central Government has re-nominated Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi as part-time, non-official Directors on the Central Board of RBI for a further period of four years after completion of their present tenure on September 18, 2022, the central bank said in a press release.

August 11, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

COVID Update

- Positivity on rise with just 17% coverage inKarnataka. Governmenturges people to get booster shot

-Mumbai sees drop in daily count; reports 683 new cases, one death

-Nagaland reports 4 fresh cases

-Jammu & Kashmirrecords 637 new cases and Ladakhtally increases by12

-Himachal Pradesh reports 349 new cases

August 11, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launched with Lecia Cameras

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 succeeds last year’s Mi Mix Fold and features a larger display than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Xiaomi also leveraged its partnership with Lecia for the new model. Itis priced at CNY 8,999 (Roughly Rs 1,06,200) in China for the base 12GB/256GB model.