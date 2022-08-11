News Highlights: PM Modi wrote a 3-page letter to former VP MV Naidu

August 11, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

COVID Update

- Positivity on rise with just 17% coverage in Karnataka. Government urges people to get booster shot

- Mumbai sees drop in daily count; reports 683 new cases, one death

- Nagaland reports 4 fresh cases

- Jammu & Kashmir records 637 new cases and Ladakh tally increases by 12

- Himachal Pradesh reports 349 new cases