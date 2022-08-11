English
    August 11, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST

    News Highlights: PM Modi wrote a 3-page letter to former VP MV Naidu

    News Highlights: PM Modi in a 3-page letter to former Vice President MV Naidu lauded his convictions, infectious energy, efforts in encouraging first-timers in Rajya Sabha, and for substantially improving productivity of Rajya Sabha.

    • August 11, 2022 / 10:45 PM IST

    • August 11, 2022 / 10:31 PM IST

      McDonald's to start reopening restaurants in Ukraine

      McDonald's had 109 restaurants in Ukraine, but did not specify how many it planned to reopen. It sold most of its 850 restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May.

    • August 11, 2022 / 10:07 PM IST

      Heathrow airport says passenger cap has eased travel chaos

      Britains busiest airport has capped the daily number of departing passengers at 100,000 until Sept. 11 and asked airlines to stop selling tickets and cut flights, stirring criticism. The cap has cut down on last-minute flight cancellations and improved baggage delivery and on-time planes, Heathrow said in a statement.

    • August 11, 2022 / 09:50 PM IST

      Zomato completes acquisition of quick commerce company Blinkit

      Zomato had announced the deal in June after its board approved the Rs 4,447 crore transaction to acquire Blinkit. The ancillary business was bought for Rs 61 crore.

    • August 11, 2022 / 09:45 PM IST

      A fire broke out in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar.

    • August 11, 2022 / 09:27 PM IST

      Adani Group set to invest Rs 57,575 crore in Odisha

      Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has approved the Adani Group’s proposal to set up two projects – a 4 MMTPA Integrated Alumina Refinery and a 30 MMTPA Iron Ore (Value Addition) Project.

    • August 11, 2022 / 08:57 PM IST

      KL Rahul cleared to play; set to lead Team India in Zimbabwe: BCCI

    • August 11, 2022 / 08:49 PM IST

      Satish Kashinath Marathe, S Gurumurthy re-nominated on RBI central board

      Additionally, the central Government has re-nominated Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi as part-time, non-official Directors on the Central Board of RBI for a further period of four years after completion of their present tenure on September 18, 2022, the central bank said in a press release.

    • August 11, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

      COVID Update

      - Positivity on rise with just 17% coverage in Karnataka. Government urges people to get booster shot

      - Mumbai sees drop in daily count; reports 683 new cases, one death

      - Nagaland reports 4 fresh cases

      - Jammu & Kashmir records 637 new cases and Ladakh tally increases by 12

      - Himachal Pradesh reports 349 new cases

    • August 11, 2022 / 08:01 PM IST

      Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launched with Lecia Cameras

      The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 succeeds last year’s Mi Mix Fold and features a larger display than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Xiaomi also leveraged its partnership with Lecia for the new model. It is priced at CNY 8,999 (Roughly Rs 1,06,200) in China for the base 12GB/256GB model.

    • August 11, 2022 / 07:38 PM IST

      Loan write-offs and freebies are not the same. They shouldn’t be equated.

      Freebies have once again taken the centre stage in public discourse as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made multiple remarks against the practice in recent days. In response, his critics have been highlighting the loan write-offs made by banks in recent years and dubbing them as ‘freebies for corporates’. Read More

    • August 11, 2022 / 07:22 PM IST

      India to be the fastest growing economy this year

      While inflation continues to be above the comfort zone, the economy has continued on its recovery path, supported by pent-up demand for services and higher industrial output. The government, a source said, is taking continuous steps and engaging with the RBI to bring down inflation. Inflation has stayed above the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for six straight months.

