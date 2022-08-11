News Highlights: PM Modi wrote a 3-page letter to former VP MV Naidu

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
Zomato completes acquisition of quick commerce company Blinkit
Adani Group set to invest Rs 57,575 crore in Odisha
Satish Kashinath Marathe, S Gurumurthy re-nominated on RBI central board
India to be the fastest growing economy this year
100 million doses of Corbevax supplied to Centre: Biological E Ltd
Banda: At least 4 drown, several missing after boat capsizes in Yamuna
Something seems seriously wrong with Centre's finances: Delhi CM Kejriwal
PM Modi wrote a 3-page letter to former VP MV naidu
Indian flag unfurled outside Gurpatwant Pannun’s residence in Chandigarh
PM gave a Tiranga to every child to mark the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Abhiyan
Congress to hold protest rallies against price rise, unemployment starting August 17
CM has sent a letter. He has told us to convene the Assembly Session: Vijay Kr Sinha
Daughters of PMO staff celebrate Raksha Bandhan with PM Modi
Coal Scam case | Eight IPS officers of West Bengal summoned by ED
Jagdeep Dhankhar becomes the 14th Vice President of India
SC observes promising & distributing freebies by political parties in polls is "serious issue"
Government of Delhi makes wearing of face mask/cover in all public places mandatory; a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on violators
Vice President-elect Jagdeep Dhankhar will take oath as the 14th Vice President of the country today
China puts hold on proposal by US, India to blacklist JEM chief Azhar's brother
US cannot allow China's 'new normal' over Taiwan: House of Rep Speaker Nancy Pelosi
7.3% of India's population owned digital currency in 2021, 7th highest in the world: UN
McDonald's to start reopening restaurants in Ukraine
McDonald's had 109 restaurants in Ukraine, but did not specify how many it planned to reopen. It sold most of its 850 restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May.
Heathrow airport says passenger cap has eased travel chaos
Britains busiest airport has capped the daily number of departing passengers at 100,000 until Sept. 11 and asked airlines to stop selling tickets and cut flights, stirring criticism. The cap has cut down on last-minute flight cancellations and improved baggage delivery and on-time planes, Heathrow said in a statement.
Zomato had announced the deal in June after its board approved the Rs 4,447 crore transaction to acquire Blinkit. The ancillary business was bought for Rs 61 crore.
A fire broke out in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar.
#WATCH | A fire broke out in a hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/bxCPPe3Cec— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022
Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, has approved the Adani Group’s proposal to set up two projects – a 4 MMTPA Integrated Alumina Refinery and a 30 MMTPA Iron Ore (Value Addition) Project.
KL Rahul cleared to play; set to lead Team India in Zimbabwe: BCCI
Additionally, the central Government has re-nominated Revathy Iyer and Sachin Chaturvedi as part-time, non-official Directors on the Central Board of RBI for a further period of four years after completion of their present tenure on September 18, 2022, the central bank said in a press release.
COVID Update
- Positivity on rise with just 17% coverage in Karnataka. Government urges people to get booster shot
- Mumbai sees drop in daily count; reports 683 new cases, one death
- Nagaland reports 4 fresh cases
- Jammu & Kashmir records 637 new cases and Ladakh tally increases by 12
- Himachal Pradesh reports 349 new cases
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launched with Lecia Cameras
The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 succeeds last year’s Mi Mix Fold and features a larger display than the Galaxy Z Fold 4. Xiaomi also leveraged its partnership with Lecia for the new model. It is priced at CNY 8,999 (Roughly Rs 1,06,200) in China for the base 12GB/256GB model.
Loan write-offs and freebies are not the same. They shouldn’t be equated.
Freebies have once again taken the centre stage in public discourse as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made multiple remarks against the practice in recent days. In response, his critics have been highlighting the loan write-offs made by banks in recent years and dubbing them as ‘freebies for corporates’. Read More
While inflation continues to be above the comfort zone, the economy has continued on its recovery path, supported by pent-up demand for services and higher industrial output. The government, a source said, is taking continuous steps and engaging with the RBI to bring down inflation. Inflation has stayed above the upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for six straight months.