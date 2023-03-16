 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News Today: I am hopeful BJP leaders will let me speak in Lok Sabha on March 17, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Arushi Jain
Mar 16, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

March 16, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST

News Alert

We welcome the confirmation of Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India. We look forward to working with him to take forward our multifaceted bilateral relations, saysMEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

March 16, 2023 / 04:21 PM IST

Jubilant FoodWorks to open 50 more Popeyes chicken stores in a year

In addition to celebrating Popeyes' first anniversary, Jubilant FoodWorks and Restaurant Brands International reaffirmed their long-term commitment to helping the brand expand sustainably in India. Sameer Khetarpal, MD and CEO, stated that the firm intends to open 50 Popeyes restaurants in a year while speaking to CNBC-TV18.

March 16, 2023 / 04:13 PM IST

News Alert

N3H2 Influenza is a respiratory virus which transmits in the same fashion as the COVID virus. The precautions are also the same & should be practised. There is no cause to worry but precautions should be taken: Lt Gen Daljit Singh, DGAFMS

March 16, 2023 / 03:59 PM IST

The official Twitter account of Nepal PM had been compromised

The official account has now been restored. An investigation has also started into the matter: Nepal PMO

March 16, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

I am hopeful BJP leaders will let me speak in Lok Sabha on March 17: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

"I had given a speech regarding Adani-Modi and it was expunged from records.The government is scared of Adani issue and BJP members are creating ruckus deliberately.I am anMP and my first responsibility is give to reply in Parliament and I hope BJP will let me speak.Four ministers have raised allegations against me and it's my right to speak on the floor of the House.Today also, I told speaker that I want to speak on the allegations, but he smiled and there was ruckus.PM and BJP members giving speeches are meant to distract people from real questions regarding Adani.I will first respondin Parliament and later brief media about my comments.Allegations have been made in Parliament and it is my right to speak in the House.It would be test of democracy, whether i will be given the same space that was given to four BJP leaders who levelled allegations against me," said Congress senior member Rahul Gandhi.

March 16, 2023 / 03:46 PM IST

900 million Indian police, legal records 'up for sale' on web

Nearly 900 million Indian Police records, which include first information reports (FIRs) and records of court proceedings, are up for sale on a forum notorious for selling leaked data.

Cyber-security research firm iZOOlogic said a user who goes by the handle “Talimon” posted what appear to be samples of FIRs, legal case reports, court cases and more. The dataset totals nearly 600GB but the source of the leaked information has not yet been identified.

The user said the leakwas OCRed in JSON format and contains links to the original PDF files. OCR or Optical Character Recognition allows machines to identify text from images, which could mean that these documents were possibly scanned. Read more.

March 16, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

AAP govt in Punjab completes one year; CM Bhagwant Mann promises to turn state into 'Rangla Punjab'

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday listed out the achievements of the AAP government on its first anniversary and promised to accelerate the state's progress to make it into 'Rangla Punjab'.

The poor's standard of living will be raised as Mann's administration "shifts to the second gear of progress," according to Mann. He added that the AAP government would establish schools of distinction for pupils.

”Since we did so much work in the first year, we will now shift to the second gear of progress. Big industrialists are keen to invest in Punjab, they will set up their units and it will create jobs,” the chief minister said in a video message.

March 16, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

Update: Indian army chopper crashes

An Army chopper lost contact midway & could not be located while it was en route to Missamari from Senge village. At around 12.30 pm villagers from Bangjalep, Dirang PS informed that a crashed chopper was found, saidArunachal Pradesh Police.

Two pilots were on board. Search & rescue teams of Army, SSB and police have already left for the spot. As of now, no photos are available as the area has no signal. Weather today is extremely foggy and visibility is 5 meters, police added.

March 16, 2023 / 03:16 PM IST

Moto G73 5G launched in India at Rs 18,999

The Moto G73 5G is available for purchase in India. Motorola released the G73 5G in India not too long ago in the country sub-20K smartphone market. The smartphone features a 5G MediaTek chipset, Android 13, a large battery, fast charging support, a dual-camera setup, and a 120Hz display.

The company has set the price at Rs 18,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. However, the Motorola G73 5G will be available at an introductory price of Rs 16,999 when it goes on sale in India from March 16. The Moto G73 5G is available for purchase through Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across the country.

March 16, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST

Live News: ED issues fresh summon to BRS MLC K Kavitha

ED issues fresh summon to BRS MLC & Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case and asks her to appear on 20th March