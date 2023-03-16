Live News Today: I am hopeful BJP leaders will let me speak in Lok Sabha on March 17, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Live News: PM and BJP members giving speeches are meant to distract people from real questions regarding Adani. I will first respond in Parliament and later brief media about my comments. Allegations have been made in Parliament and it is my right to speak in the House. It would be test of democracy, whether i will be given the same space that was given to four BJP leaders who levelled allegations against me," said Congress senior member Rahul Gandhi.
We welcome the confirmation of Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India. We look forward to working with him to take forward our multifaceted bilateral relations, saysMEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.
Jubilant FoodWorks to open 50 more Popeyes chicken stores in a year
In addition to celebrating Popeyes' first anniversary, Jubilant FoodWorks and Restaurant Brands International reaffirmed their long-term commitment to helping the brand expand sustainably in India. Sameer Khetarpal, MD and CEO, stated that the firm intends to open 50 Popeyes restaurants in a year while speaking to CNBC-TV18.
N3H2 Influenza is a respiratory virus which transmits in the same fashion as the COVID virus. The precautions are also the same & should be practised. There is no cause to worry but precautions should be taken: Lt Gen Daljit Singh, DGAFMS
The official Twitter account of Nepal PM had been compromised
The official account has now been restored. An investigation has also started into the matter: Nepal PMO
I am hopeful BJP leaders will let me speak in Lok Sabha on March 17: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi
"I had given a speech regarding Adani-Modi and it was expunged from records.The government is scared of Adani issue and BJP members are creating ruckus deliberately.I am anMP and my first responsibility is give to reply in Parliament and I hope BJP will let me speak.Four ministers have raised allegations against me and it's my right to speak on the floor of the House.Today also, I told speaker that I want to speak on the allegations, but he smiled and there was ruckus.PM and BJP members giving speeches are meant to distract people from real questions regarding Adani.I will first respondin Parliament and later brief media about my comments.Allegations have been made in Parliament and it is my right to speak in the House.It would be test of democracy, whether i will be given the same space that was given to four BJP leaders who levelled allegations against me," said Congress senior member Rahul Gandhi.
900 million Indian police, legal records 'up for sale' on web
Nearly 900 million Indian Police records, which include first information reports (FIRs) and records of court proceedings, are up for sale on a forum notorious for selling leaked data.
Cyber-security research firm iZOOlogic said a user who goes by the handle “Talimon” posted what appear to be samples of FIRs, legal case reports, court cases and more. The dataset totals nearly 600GB but the source of the leaked information has not yet been identified.
The user said the leakwas OCRed in JSON format and contains links to the original PDF files. OCR or Optical Character Recognition allows machines to identify text from images, which could mean that these documents were possibly scanned. Read more.
AAP govt in Punjab completes one year; CM Bhagwant Mann promises to turn state into 'Rangla Punjab'
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday listed out the achievements of the AAP government on its first anniversary and promised to accelerate the state's progress to make it into 'Rangla Punjab'.
The poor's standard of living will be raised as Mann's administration "shifts to the second gear of progress," according to Mann. He added that the AAP government would establish schools of distinction for pupils.
”Since we did so much work in the first year, we will now shift to the second gear of progress. Big industrialists are keen to invest in Punjab, they will set up their units and it will create jobs,” the chief minister said in a video message.
Update: Indian army chopper crashes
An Army chopper lost contact midway & could not be located while it was en route to Missamari from Senge village. At around 12.30 pm villagers from Bangjalep, Dirang PS informed that a crashed chopper was found, saidArunachal Pradesh Police.
Two pilots were on board. Search & rescue teams of Army, SSB and police have already left for the spot. As of now, no photos are available as the area has no signal. Weather today is extremely foggy and visibility is 5 meters, police added.
Moto G73 5G launched in India at Rs 18,999
The Moto G73 5G is available for purchase in India. Motorola released the G73 5G in India not too long ago in the country sub-20K smartphone market. The smartphone features a 5G MediaTek chipset, Android 13, a large battery, fast charging support, a dual-camera setup, and a 120Hz display.
The company has set the price at Rs 18,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. However, the Motorola G73 5G will be available at an introductory price of Rs 16,999 when it goes on sale in India from March 16. The Moto G73 5G is available for purchase through Flipkart, Motorola.in, and leading retail stores across the country.
Live News: ED issues fresh summon to BRS MLC K Kavitha
ED issues fresh summon to BRS MLC & Telangana CM's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case and asks her to appear on 20th March
Live News: A delegation of NC and PDP along with Congress leaders meet ECI
"ECI has assured us that they're looking into this matter. It's unfortunate that a State which is the crown of India was made a Union Territory. We want a democratic govt in J&K" says Farooq Abdullah, National Conference chief
Live News: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi meets Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla says Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today met with the Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla in the Parliament and requested him to allow him time to speak about the allegations made by BJP against him: Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Live News: "Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie, reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila" says says Lt Col Mahendra Rawat
An Army Aviation Cheetah helicopter flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, Arunachal Pradesh was reported to have lost contact with the ATC at around 09:15am today. It is reported to have crashed near Mandala, West of Bomdila. Search parties have been launched says Lt Col Mahendra Rawat, PRO Defence Guwahati
Live News: "People of 13 parties from J&K met here today and agreed that statehood of J&K should be restored" says National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah
-People of 13 parties from J&K met here today and agreed that the statehood of J&K should be restored. We all are together on the issue of why elections are not being held in J&K when the situation has normalised says National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah
-We all have agreed on issues (of restoration of statehood in J&K and Assembly elections). We all are ready to visit Srinagar to share the pain of the people of J&K and to give them assurance: NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in Delhi
Live News : Army's Cheetah helicopter crashes near Mandala hills Arunachal Pradesh
An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter has crashed near Mandala hills area of Arunachal Pradesh. Search operation for the pilots has started. More details awaited, army sources said.
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
Live News: Rahul Gandhi "democracy remark" row
"What did Rahulji say that he didn't speak here in India? PM himself chided the previous govts, he talked about 'feeling shameful on being born here', wasn't this an insult to India? All these attempts are to hinder discussion on JPC on Adani issue" says Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh
Live News: Two dead, one injured after fire broke out at firecracker godown in Tamil Nadu
-Two dead, one injured after a fire broke out at a firecracker godown near Nagarasampatti in Dharmapuri district. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Probe underway, Tami Nadu Police said
-Tamil Nadu ChiefMinister MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 3 lakhs each to families of deceased & Rs 2 lakhs for the injured.
Live News: 'Deadlock isn't because of Opposition, it's because of Treasury benches disrupting the house' says Congress MP Manish Tewari
"There was a JPC in 2G matter, Harshad Mehta affair, then Parliament constituted a JPC in Ketan Parekh case. While SC is within it rights to enquire, but so far as policy & regulatory issues are concerned that falls under remit of Parliament and that's why we have called for JPC. Deadlock isn't because of Opposition, it's because of Treasury benches disrupting the house," Congress MP Manish Tewarisaid
Live News: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah addresses media
"Government must listen to us, they promised to give answers. Now we can see that house isn't functioning, it isn't the Opposition but these people (BJP) who have shut the Parliament says National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah while protesting against Centre for JPC probe on Adani row
Live News: Rahul Gandhi "democracy remark" row
"If they allow me to speak in Parliament, then I will say what I think," says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over BJP demanding an apology for his London remarks.
BRS MLC K Kavitha's representative arrives at the office of the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi as she skips the summons issued to her to appear before the agency in Delhi excise policy case
Live News: Rahul Gandhi seminar speech row
I didn’t speak anything anti-India (in London seminar). If they will allow I will speak inside the parliament saysCongress MP, Rahul Gandhi
Live News: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleges conspiracy says "PM’s plan is to slap several false cases against Manish"
"PM’s plan is to slap several false cases against Manish and keep him in custody for a long period. Sad for the country," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, reacting to the case filed against Manish Sisodia by the CBI today
Live News:- Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Parliament, remains silent on the question of BJP's demand to tender an unconditional apology for this London speech
Live News: Fresh case of corruption registered against Manish Sisodia by CBI
CBI has registered a fresh case of corruption against Manish Sisodia in connection with irregularities in the feedback unit of Delhi government.
Live News: Hearing underway in Delhi HC on Tejashwi Yadav's plea seeking stay on CBI summons
Tejashwi Yadav tells Delhi HC that he will appear for questioning on March 25 in a casepertaining to the land for jobs scam
Opposition MPs form a human chain, protest outside Parliament over Adani row and demand Joint Parliamentary Committee probe
Live News: Hearing underway in Delhi HC on Tejashwi Yadav's plea seeking stay on CBI summons
-"If Tejashwi Yadav appears before CBI, he will be arrested" Tejashwi Yadav's lawyer alleged
-"At this point of time, there is no endeavour to arrest him, we need him to appear as there are documents to be shown. Appearance through Video Conferencing won't serve the purpose" the CBI has said in relation to the case
BRS MLC K Kavitha not to appear before Enforcement Directorate today.
Live News: Leaders of several like-minded opposition parties meet Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge
Leaders of several like-minded opposition parties meet in chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to coordinate their strategy in both houses of Parliament
Live News: JD(S) workers detained while protesting at Bengaluru-Mysuru highway
Police detain JD(S) workers blocking Bengaluru-Mysuru highway at Kaniminike toll plaza over toll levied on motorists using the highway
Live News: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav to meet West Bengal CM & TMC leader Mamata Banerjee
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will meet West Bengal CM & TMC leader Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kalighat tomorrow
Live News: SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal demands undisrupted functioning of Parliament
Shiromani Akali Dal MP and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal demands the undisrupted functioning of Parliament
Live News: All opposition parties of J&K led by Dr Farooq Abdullah to meet EC
All opposition parties of Jammu and Kashmir led by Dr Farooq Abdullah to meet Election Commission of India for early elections in the Union Territory.
Live News: "Whenever Congress raises demand for JPC probe in Adani issue to divert attention, BJP won’t let session continue" says Congress leader Pawan Khera
"Whenever Congress raises the demand for JPC probe in Adani issue, to divert attention, they (BJP) won’t let the session continue. BJP is scared that somebody will raise Gautam Adani’s name in the Parliament" Congress leader Pawan Khera said
Live News: Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has served a notice to Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Rajan Salvi's family
The state anti-corruption bureau (ACB) has served a notice to Uddhav Thackeray faction MLA Rajan Salvi's family in a disproportionate assets case. Three members of his family including his wife and brother have been summoned to appear before the agency for questioning on March 20.
Amid uproar in Lok Sabha, House adjourned till 2pm
Amid deadlock in Parliament over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and demand for JPC into Adani case, opposition members held a meeting
'Credit Suisse to collapse next,' says author who predicted Lehman Brothers crash
- Swiss investment giant Credit Suisse will be the next bank to collapse, American entrepreneur and author Robert Kiyosaki said amid the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank. The SVB crisis marks the largest American banking failure since the 2008 Lehman Brothers crash.
- "The problem is the bond market, and my prediction, I called Lehman Brothers years ago, and I think the next bank to go is Credit Suisse," Kiyosaki stated. "Because the bond market is crashing."
- Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss central bank to shore up its liquidity and investor confidence after a slump in its shares intensified fears about a global financial crisis.
Creation of digital identities such as Aadhaar, registration of unorganized workers has helped financial inclusion, said CEA
- Multiple structural changes and digitalisation-backed reform push will build foundation for sustained medium term growth of 6-7 percent
- Repaired bank balance sheets, double digit credit growth to emphasise healthy credit environment
- Strong thrust on public capex has started showing green shoots of crowding in private investment
- Growth outcome is not in our hand, it's a function of external environment and our efforts
Many high frequency indicators showing India's tendency to expand, says CEA Nageswaran
- V Anantha Nageswaran said many high frequency indicators are showing India's tendency to expand and domestic conditions are conducive for an investment cycle recovery.
- Real interest rates are unlikely to be a dampener for credit growth
- Public sector capex has to take a step back after a point
- Strong fiscal commitment supports India's growth
- FY24 revenue buoyancy is likely at 1 or below 1
-Government debt sustainability is not a concern; positive growth and interest rate differential keeps governmentdebt sustainable
-Need 2-3 years of 10 percent nominal GDP growth
Headline inflation has peaked in most economies and is now coming down, says CEA Nageswaran
- Speaking at the Crisil seminar on 'Rider in the storm: Tracing India's growth in a volatile world', chief economic advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said headline inflation has peaked in most economies and is now coming down but there's uncertainty on how quickly inflation will come back down.
- India's headline inflation continues to eb sticky in 6% range. Impact on export growth may be felt for India
- Allowing some margins of safety in fiscal planning is necessary, he said
- Above normal temperatures in March have not materialised
- Wheat crop may be good despite El Nino if current range of temperatures continue
- Private consumption has been rising, have reached pre-pandemic level in most sectors. As private capex picks up, rebound In construction activity likely
- Crop will contribute to farm income rise if unaffected by weather patterns
- Two wheeler sales growing but at a slower pace
-Accretion to forex reserves to the tune of $50 bn in last 3 months
- Exports are growing despite global headwinds
- Even If global economy slows more, India's external account will improve going ahead
- 2023-24 not expected to be a concern for India's external balances
Covid-19 cases raise concern, positivity more than or equal to 10% in nine districts
- Covid-19 numbers have risen in India amid a nationwide seasonal flu outbreak, raising concerns that a new Omicron variant may be triggering the spike. There has been a rise in Covid-19 positivity rates of greater than or equal to 10 percent in nine districts across the country, according to the latest weekly analysis of the incidence of viral infection across states.
- The Health Ministry has directed states to take a stock of hospital preparedness such as the availability of drugs and medical oxygen, and vaccination coverage against Covid and influenza.
Delhi govt's 2023-24 budget outlay could be close to Rs 80,000 crore
- With a boost in tax revenue, the Delhi government's budget outlay for 2023-24, to be presented on March 21, may be close to Rs 80,000 crore, officials said. The tax collection of the government in the current and the next financial year is expected to remain as per estimates.
- The annual budget size of the government for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800 crore and Rs 69,000 crore in the year earlier.
Singapore Changi Airport named the World’s Best Airport 2023
Singapore’s ChangiAirport regained its title as the world’s best airport, after losing its long-held crown to Qatar for two years running during the height of pandemic travel restrictions.The Asian hub edged Doha’s Hamad International Airport into second place, with Tokyo’s Haneda Airport bagging third, in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2023.
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority invests $500 million in Lenskart
- Lenskart has signed a definitive agreement to raise $500 million from the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). The fundraise was done at a $4.2 billion valuation and will result in ADIA becoming one of the largest shareholders in Lenskart with a 10 percentstake.
- ADIA’s investment includes some secondary purchase of shares from some early backers of Lenskart. This comesat the height of the market slump as the Indian eyewear retailer bulks up its offerings and scales to international markets.
US charges exiled Chinese businessman Guo Wengui with $1 billion fraud
- US government charged Guo Wengui, an exiled Chinese businessman, with leading a complex conspiracy to defraud Guo's online followers out of more than $1 billion. Authorities said Guo cheated thousands of followers since 2018 by promising "outsized" investment returns, but diverting much of their money to fund lavish lifestyles for himself and his family.
- The alleged improper purchases included a $37 million yacht, a 50,000 square-foot mansion in northern New Jersey, a $3.5 million Ferrari for Guo's son, a $62,000 TV, and two $36,000 mattresses, according to authorities.
Hundreds of travellers stranded at Hong Kong airport amid computer breakdown
Hundreds of travellers were stranded at Hong Kong airport after computer services broke down early morning today.The breakdown had affected departing passengers and services at the immigration hall. Computer systems serving airlines, primarily city flag carrier Cathay Pacific Airways, went down at around 5 am.
Eric Garcetti's nomination as India envoy cleared by US Senate
- The US Senate confirmed former Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti as the country's next ambassador to India on March 15, filling the key diplomatic position that had been vacant for more than two years over concerns of mishandling a sexual harassment case during his time in office.
- Garcetti is President Joe Biden's close aide and his nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated for the prestigious diplomatic posting by Biden.