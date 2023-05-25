CII Annual Session 2023 Live Updates: Cannot completely swear off fossil fuels, says Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran

May 25, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

- Energy is an important driver of economic growth and energy security is coming under pressure due to geopolitical issues.

- We do need to adapt to the effects of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and provide financing for this adaptation.

- We cannot completely swear off fossil fuels.

- Economic growth will be jeopardised if the financial sector stops providing finance to fossil fuel projects.

- Projects which, on the face of it, look green-friendly, may not entirely be so.