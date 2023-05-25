CII Annual Session 2023 Live Updates: Cannot completely swear off fossil fuels, says Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran

Both sides discussed the enormous progress in the bilateral relationship, especially over the last decade. They also exchanged views on the recent Quad Summit.
- For an economy that is aiming to become a developed economy, the financial sector must improve its forecasting and its understanding of geopolitics.
- Right now, it's not the time to worry about risks related to overheating.
- In the last three years, capex of listed companies has been rising. Internal resource generation of companies is at a very high level so they may not have to tap the banking sector or the capital markets.
- I don't comment on Indian monetary policy in public, so I am going to stick with that.
- Energy is an important driver of economic growth and energy security is coming under pressure due to geopolitical issues.
- We do need to adapt to the effects of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and provide financing for this adaptation.
- We cannot completely swear off fossil fuels.
- Economic growth will be jeopardised if the financial sector stops providing finance to fossil fuel projects.
- Projects which, on the face of it, look green-friendly, may not entirely be so.
Germany's economy shrunk in the first quarter of 2023 compared with the previous three months, thereby entering a technical recession, data showed on Thursday. The GDP fell by 0.3% for the quarter when adjusted for price and seasonal effects, according to the data from the Federal Statistical Office, Destatis.
Who said what:
"It is being said that the President should inaugurate the new Parliament building, so why it didn't come up when Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament Annexe?," says Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis on the new Parliament Building inauguration row
On Opposition, including Congress boycotting the inauguration of the New Parliament Building, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says, "...I would find it very difficult to have an intelligent conversation with them (Congress) on that...They say something else when they meet us and something entirely different for public consumption. I think they are slowly but surely ensuring that they will fade into oblivion..."
"It's a temple of democracy, even the PM entered the Parliament by bowing on its steps. I humbly request and appeal (to the Opposition), kindly re-think, change your stand, and participate in the ceremony," says Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on New Parliament Building issue.
On Wednesday, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) directed three aircraft lessors of Go First to approach NCLT over their claims for possession of aircraft. These leases were terminated by them prior to the initiation of insolvency proceedings against the Wadia group entity.
The appellate tribunal directed Accipiter Investments Aircraft 2, Eos Aviation 12 (Ireland), and ACG Aircraft Leasing Ireland to go to NCLT over the applicability of the moratorium on their aircraft. Read more here.
Justice Parthiba Singh recuses from hearing pleas by Go First aircraft lessors against DGCA, after it is pointed out that her spouse senior advocate Maninder Singh appeared for suspended management of the airline in NCLAT. Case is to come up tomorrow before another judge. The lessors urge her not to recuse and tell the court that they have no objection to hearing the case. She nevertheless decided to recuse.
- By 2030, 65% of our capacity will be from non-fossil sources
- Many states are in neck-deep debt but are offering power freebies. For the same, they are borrowing money; they are close to a debt trap
- Issues relating to liability and insurance for nuclear power need to be addressed. The concerned ministry is looking into it
India is being watched with great hope. The world wants to come to India to see India, and to understand the essence of India, in such a situation there are excellent opportunities for states like Uttarakhand. Vande Bharat train is also going to help Uttarakhand in taking full advantage of this opportunity, PM Narendra Modi says
Work on the Char Dham Grand Project with a cost of Rs 12 thousand crore is going on at a fast pace. Since 2014, we have transformed the Indian railways. We began by making the dream of high-speed trains a reality. 6000 km of railway lines are electrified every year compared to 600 km before 2014: PM Narendra Modi
"This Vande Bharat Express train running between Delhi and Dehradun will connect the capital of the country at a faster pace. With this train, the travel time between Delhi and Dehradun will be considerably reduced. The facilities in the train are going to make this journey enjoyable," says PM Narendra Modi
