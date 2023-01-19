Latest News Today Live Updates: Supreme Court to hear Google's plea in the Google Vs CCI case today

January 19, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

PM Modi's Karnataka and Maharashtra visit: to launch projects worth Rs 49,600 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate various development projects in Karnataka and Maharashtra today in a bid to boost infrastructure.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply scheme in Kodekal and will inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal – Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC-ERM),

Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply schem will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of over 700 rural habitations and three towns. NLBC-ERM will help irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the 71km section of NH-150C, whichis a part of Surat- Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of over Rs 2,100 crore. The Surat-Chennai Expressway will pass through Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu.



The Prime Minister will launch projects worth Rs 10,200 crore in the southern state.

Infrastructure boost in Mumbai

Later in the day, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores in Mumbai. He will inaugurate Mumbai Metro Rail Lines 2A and 7, built at a cost of around Rs 12,600 crore. The metro line 2A, connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (yellow line) is around 18.6 km long, while metro line 7 connecting Andheri E – Dahisar E (red line) is around 16.5 km long.

He will lay the foundation stone of seven sewage treatment plants to be set up in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of 2,460 MLD.

PM will also inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai - Bhandup Multispeciality Municipal Hospital, Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and Oshiwara Maternity Home.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's visit to the city. "Tomorrow, between 12 pm to 9 pm, entry of heavy vehicles on all roads including Western Express Highway in the Western Suburb shall be banned," Mumbai Traffic Police said.

(Inputs from agencies)