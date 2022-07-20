 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Today's News Highlights : Ranil Wickremesinghe to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's President tomorrow

Moneycontrol News
Jul 20, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Live News Update: Ranil Wickremesinghe is to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's new President tomorrow.

Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including political news, current affairs and news headlines online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.

July 20, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.

July 20, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

Ranil Wickremesinghe is to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's new President tomorrow

July 20, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Two of Sidhu Moose Wala killers gunned down by Punjab Police


Two Sidhu Moose Wala killers have been gunned down in an encounter with the Punjab Police

July 20, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar takes charge as ADGP Law & Order Kashmir Zone

July 20, 2022 / 06:02 PM IST

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe expresses his thanks to the armed forces and the police 

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe expresses his thanks to the three armed forces and the police who performed their duties in the security affairs of the Parliament in the past few days

July 20, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST

National Stock Exchange(NSE) co-location scam case : Delhi HC sends Sanjay Pandey to 9 days ED Remand

Delhi Court sends Sanjay Pandey, former Mumbai Police commissioner to 9 days ED remand in National Stock Exchange(NSE) co-location scam case. He was arrested yday by ED in a money laundering case in alleged illegal phone tapping & snooping of employees of stock exchange

July 20, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Mumbai Crime branch seizes 2.8 kg of ambergris worth 2.6 crores

The Mumbai Crime Branch has seized 2.8 kg of ambergris (the vomit of a whale) valued at 2.6 crores from the accused namely Vaibhav Janardhan Kalekar. A case has been registered under sections 2, 39, 44, 48(a), 49(b), 57, and 51 of the Wild Animal Protection Act 1972.

July 20, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

From August 5, 2019 till 9th July, 2022, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in J&K

Out of 118 civilians killed, 5 were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities in Jammu and Kashmir: Home Ministry in Parliament.

July 20, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

Srinagar, J&K | The Fit at 50 and Trans Himalayan expedition led by Padma Bhushan, Bachendri Pal arrived in Leh on 19th July.

The event is part of Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorating the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers: Defence PRO

July 20, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

In 2020, 796 cases of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were registered across the country: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

80 persons were convicted and 116 acquitted, sharesMinister of State Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.