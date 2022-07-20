Today's News Highlights : Ranil Wickremesinghe to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's President tomorrow

July 20, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

Live News Updates July 20: SC set to hear pleas related to Maharashtra, Mohd Zubair & BCCI

- The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday several important cases, including the pleas pertaining to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the petition by Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair relating to FIRs lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh.

- The apex court would also take up for hearing the plea of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking to amend its constitution with regard to the tenure of its office bearers, including President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.

- A petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenging postponement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on grounds of delimitation of wards in the national capital would also be heard by the top court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana is scheduled to hear the Maharashtra as well as the BCCI matters.

- Besides these cases, the apex court is also slated to hear an application in the suo motu case of 2020 in which the court had earlier taken cognisance of the problems and miseries of migrant labourers during the COVID-19 pandemic and had passed a slew of directions. The plea filed by the AAP would be heard by a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar. (PTI)