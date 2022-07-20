English
    July 20, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

    July 20, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Today's News Highlights : Ranil Wickremesinghe to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's President tomorrow

    Live News Update: Ranil Wickremesinghe is to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's new President tomorrow.

    Live News Update: Ranil Wickremesinghe is to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's new President tomorrow.
    • July 20, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

      The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.

    • July 20, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

      July 20, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

Ranil Wickremesinghe is to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's new President tomorrow

      Ranil Wickremesinghe is to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's new President tomorrow
    • July 20, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

      Two of Sidhu Moose Wala killers gunned down by Punjab Police


      Two Sidhu Moose Wala killers have been gunned down in an encounter with the Punjab Police
       

      Two of Sidhu Moose Wala killers gunned down by Punjab Police Two Sidhu Moose Wala killers have been gunned down in an encounter with the Punjab Police  
    • July 20, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

      July 20, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar takes charge as ADGP Law & Order Kashmir Zone

      IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar takes charge as ADGP Law & Order Kashmir Zone
    • July 20, 2022 / 06:02 PM IST

      Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe expresses his thanks to the armed forces and the police 
       
      Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe expresses his thanks to the three armed forces and the police who performed their duties in the security affairs of the Parliament in the past few days

      Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe expresses his thanks to the armed forces and the police    Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickramasinghe expresses his thanks to the three armed forces and the police who performed their duties in the security affairs of the Parliament in the past few days
    • July 20, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST

      National Stock Exchange(NSE) co-location scam case : Delhi HC sends Sanjay Pandey to 9 days ED Remand

      Delhi Court sends Sanjay Pandey, former Mumbai Police commissioner to 9 days ED remand in National Stock Exchange(NSE) co-location scam case. He was arrested yday by ED in a money laundering case in alleged illegal phone tapping & snooping of employees of stock exchange

    • July 20, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

      Mumbai Crime branch seizes 2.8 kg of ambergris worth 2.6 crores

      The Mumbai Crime Branch has seized 2.8 kg of ambergris (the vomit of a whale) valued at 2.6 crores from the accused namely Vaibhav Janardhan Kalekar. A case has been registered under sections 2, 39, 44, 48(a), 49(b), 57, and 51 of the Wild Animal Protection Act 1972.

    • July 20, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

      From August 5, 2019 till 9th July, 2022, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in J&K

      Out of 118 civilians killed, 5 were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities in Jammu and Kashmir: Home Ministry in Parliament. 

    • July 20, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

      Srinagar, J&K | The Fit at 50 and Trans Himalayan expedition led by Padma Bhushan, Bachendri Pal arrived in Leh on 19th July.

      The event is part of Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorating the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers: Defence PRO

    • July 20, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

      In 2020, 796 cases of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were registered across the country: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

      80 persons were convicted and 116 acquitted, shares Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

      In 2020, 796 cases of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were registered across the country: MoS Home Nityanand Rai 80 persons were convicted and 116 acquitted, shares Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.
    • July 20, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

      Under the PM's Development Package, 5502 Kashmiri Pandits have been provided govt jobs in the valley: : MoS Home Nityanand Rai

      Further, as per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has reportedly migrated from the valley during the said period, says Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai

      Government of India approved construction of 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant employees engaged/to be engaged in different districts of Kashmir Valley under the Prime Minister's Development Package, he adds.

      Under the PM's Development Package, 5502 Kashmiri Pandits have been provided govt jobs in the valley: : MoS Home Nityanand Rai Further, as per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has reportedly migrated from the valley during the said period, says Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai Government of India approved construction of 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant employees engaged/to be engaged in different districts of Kashmir Valley under the Prime Minister's Development Package, he adds.
    • July 20, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

      Lok Sabha adjourned until tomorrow

      Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again tomorrow, 21 July at 11am.

