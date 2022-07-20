Today's News Highlights : Ranil Wickremesinghe to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's President tomorrow

The live blog session has concluded. For more news, views and updates, stay tuned with Moneycontrol.com.
Ranil Wickremesinghe is to be sworn in as Sri Lanka's new President tomorrow
Yogi Adityanath orders suspension of five PWD officials over irregularities
SC grants interim bail to fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests by Opposition members
Protests outside Presidentail Secretariat in Sri Lanka after election results
Ranil Wickremesinghe wins the presidential elections in Sri Lanka
Monsoon Parliament sesion: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
CWC to support Ranil at today’s election
PM Modi interacts with the Indian contingent of CWG 2022
Voting begins to elect Sri Lanka's new president in three-cornered contest
SC set to hear pleas related to Maharashtra, Mohd Zubair & BCCI
BJP plans 'tricolour in every home', Prabhat Pheris, Covid booster jab push around I-Day
New RS MP and athlete P T Usha to take oath today
SC to hear disqualification pleas filed by Uddhav Thackerey, Eknath Shinde today
Monsoon Session of Parliament | DMK RS MP gives suspension of business notice
Monsoon Session of Parliament | AAP RS MP gives an adjournment motion notice
Irrespective of who becomes next Sri Lankan President, India should keep helping Lanka: Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa
Rishi Sunak tops latest vote to edge closer to final spot in British PM race
Sri Lanka Presidential elections Today
PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent bound for CWG today
Two Sidhu Moose Wala killers have been gunned down in an encounter with the Punjab Police
IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar takes charge as ADGP Law & Order Kashmir Zone
Delhi Court sends Sanjay Pandey, former Mumbai Police commissioner to 9 days ED remand in National Stock Exchange(NSE) co-location scam case. He was arrested yday by ED in a money laundering case in alleged illegal phone tapping & snooping of employees of stock exchange
Mumbai Crime branch seizes 2.8 kg of ambergris worth 2.6 crores
The Mumbai Crime Branch has seized 2.8 kg of ambergris (the vomit of a whale) valued at 2.6 crores from the accused namely Vaibhav Janardhan Kalekar. A case has been registered under sections 2, 39, 44, 48(a), 49(b), 57, and 51 of the Wild Animal Protection Act 1972.
From August 5, 2019 till 9th July, 2022, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in J&K
Out of 118 civilians killed, 5 were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities in Jammu and Kashmir: Home Ministry in Parliament.
Srinagar, J&K | The Fit at 50 and Trans Himalayan expedition led by Padma Bhushan, Bachendri Pal arrived in Leh on 19th July.
The event is part of Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorating the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers: Defence PRO
5 month-long expedition consisting 12 women, all above 50 years of age, was flagged off from Pang-Sau Pass in Arunachal Pradesh & involved traversing Himalayan Ranges from East to West i.e Arunachal Pradesh to Ladakh, covering 4,977 kms & crossing 37 mountain passes: Defence PRO— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2022
In 2020, 796 cases of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were registered across the country: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
80 persons were convicted and 116 acquitted, shares Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.
Under the PM's Development Package, 5502 Kashmiri Pandits have been provided govt jobs in the valley: : MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Further, as per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has reportedly migrated from the valley during the said period, says Minister of State Home Nityanand Rai
Government of India approved construction of 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant employees engaged/to be engaged in different districts of Kashmir Valley under the Prime Minister's Development Package, he adds.
Lok Sabha adjourned until tomorrow
Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again tomorrow, 21 July at 11am.