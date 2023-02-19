English
    February 19, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

    Live News: 'North India's first nuclear plant to come up in Haryana', says MoS, Department of Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh

    Live News: Jitendra Singh the Minister of State in the Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy said North India's first Nuclear Plant is coming up in Haryana in the town of Gorakhpur

    • February 19, 2023 / 08:45 AM IST

      Live News: Shimla records record temperature

      Shimla City recorded the highest minimum temperature of 14.4°C yesterday breaking the previous record of 14.2°C on 23rd February 2015, the Indian Meterological Department said

    • February 19, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST

      Live News: US House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy welcomes Indian Ambassador to the US

      -US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy welcomed the Indian Ambassador to the US in California

      -McCarthy expressed his strong commitment and support for deepening the India-US partnership.

      -The Speaker also said that he looks forward to the visit to further strengthen the India-US relationship.

    • February 19, 2023 / 07:47 AM IST

      Live News: North India's first Nuclear Plant to come up in Haryana says MoS, Dept of Atomic Energy

      -North India's first Nuclear Plant is coming up in Haryana in the town of Gorakhpur,
      -The plant will be about 150 km north of the national capital of New Delhi.
      -This is keeping in line with the priority to increase India’s nuclear capacity

