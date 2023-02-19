Live News: 'North India's first nuclear plant to come up in Haryana', says MoS, Department of Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh

Shimla City recorded the highest minimum temperature of 14.4°C yesterday breaking the previous record of 14.2°C on 23rd February 2015, the Indian Meterological Department said
Shimla City recorded the highest minimum temperature of 14.4°C yesterday breaking the previous record of 14.2°C on 23rd February 2015, the Indian Meterological Department said
-US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy welcomed the Indian Ambassador to the US in California
-McCarthy expressed his strong commitment and support for deepening the India-US partnership.
-The Speaker also said that he looks forward to the visit to further strengthen the India-US relationship.
-North India's first Nuclear Plant is coming up in Haryana in the town of Gorakhpur,
-The plant will be about 150 km north of the national capital of New Delhi.
-This is keeping in line with the priority to increase India’s nuclear capacity