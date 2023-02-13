Live News: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Defence Minister of Nepal, Hari Prasad Uprety at Aero India 2023

Live News Updates: Wonderful interaction with the Defence Minister of Nepal, Hari Prasad Uprety on the sidelines of Aero India Show in Bengaluru. We look forward to continued cooperation to further deepen our close partnership and shared interests says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
The 14th edition of Aero India is being held from February 13 to 17 in Bengaluru. The Aero Show 2023 will bolster the domestic aviation industry furthering the cause of Make In India. The Ministry of Defence on Thursday said the 14th Edition of Aero India will have a separate India Pavilion which is based on Fixed Wing Platform theme to showcase India’s growth in the fixed wing area. In a historic first - the Naval variant of the LCA Tejas landed on the deck of the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant which is also expected to be the star attraction at India Pavilion 2023.
Live News : US Air Force's F-35 to debut at Aero India
The United States Air Force's (USAF) newest fifth-generation fighters – the stealthy, supersonic, multi-role F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter – will make their debut at Aero India 2023.
After a journey from Hill Air Force Base in Utah, United States, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team will impress crowds with a demo of its aerial capabilities, the US Consulate General Chennai said in a statement on Monday.
Live News: Flying objects, drones banned in Bengaluru for Aero India 2023
-The Bengaluru Police on Monday issued prohibitory orders on all flying objects during the Aero India 2023 over security reasons in the city.
-Flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms such as unmanned aerial vehicles, robotic process automation, para gliders, micro lights, small aircraft, drones, quad-helicopters, are prohibited against the backdrop of the event, an official release stated.
-"I consider that it is absolutely necessary to ban the flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms as these can carry explosives and be used as weapons or surveillance objects to threaten, damage, injure and kill people and destroy properties in the premises where event is hosted and in the limits of Bengaluru city," Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy stated.
Live News: Aero India 2023 Day 1 in pictures
India's biggest aerospace event will taken place over five days at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, witnessing participation from over 800 exhibitors.
See the photos here
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meetings with Security Advisor to Bangladesh PM,Defence Minister of Nepal,Sri Lanka's State Min of Defence on sidelines of Aero India
Defence Min Rajnath Singh held bilateral meetings with Security Advisor to Bangladesh PM, Maj Gen Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Defence Minister of Nepal, Hari Prasad Uprety & Sri Lanka's State Min of Defence, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon on the sidelines of Aero India 2023
Live News: Congress Party calls Aero India 2023 a publicity stunt
The Congress party called Aero India 2023 a publicity stunt. Congress alleged that- "PM and J P Nada visit poll-bound states and these deeds are needed to gain a title. The Congress also said that the PM visited for the sake of elections.
Live News: PM Modi meets film stars and sportpersons on the sideline of Aero India 2023
On 12th February while on a Karnataka visit, PM Narendra Modi met film stars, sportspersons and those from the StartUp world. He also remembered late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar during the interaction, the Prime Minister's Office said
Live News: Indian Coast Guard to place orders for 9 more Made in India ALH Dhruv helicopters
The Indian Coast Guard is going to place orders for 9 more Made in India ALH Dhruv helicopters for deployment in operational areas.The 19 single-engine Chetak helicopters would also be replaced by the ALH choppers only, the Officiating chief of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal said
Live News: French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain talks about on Rafale-M(Marine)
We wish for the better. We have provided a very good offer and it seems that the technical test in Goa has been very positive. So, now we feel that we can be hopeful: French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain on Rafale-M (Marine)
Live News: French industries have been pioneering for decades in Make in India says French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain
-French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain attended the Aero India Show 2023 and said, "French industries have been committed, have been pioneering for decades in the Make in India & more and more doing co-development of weapons of the future. We really believe that we should work together for strategic autonomy"
-The French Ambassador also said that there are a lot of discussions on many equipments. Rafale deal was very symbolic. It was commitment of French companies to provide best technology for India, on time. It will be the same in future. So, I think there's a lot of good news to expect
Live News: 5 things to know about Aero India 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Aero India 2023, the largest aero show in Asia, in Bengaluru on February 13. Here are five things to know about Aero India Show – 2023
1. There are around 809 exhibitors at the biennial show, 110 of whom will be foreigners and 699 will be Indians.
2. Many fighter aircraft and helicopters performed on air, and a defence exhibition was inaugurated by PM Modi. Many aerobatic performances are also scheduled during the five days.
3. IAF’s Tejas aircraft, a lightweight, highly agile, and multi-role supersonic fighter, is expected to be a highlight in the aero show.
4. The flights at Kempegowda International Airport will be impacted due to the aero show in the city. Airlines have already been alerting passengers about flight cancellations and delays due to the partial closure of airspace in Bengaluru.
5. General admission to the Aero India show will be available on February 16 and 17. A ticket costs Rs 2500 and can be purchased on the official website aeroindia.gov.in.
Live News: India's Defence Secretary meets Secretary General of Defence, Oman on sidelines of Aero India 2023
Defence Secretary Shri Giridhara Ramane and Secretary General of Defence, Oman Mohammad bin Nasser bin Ali Al-Zabbi met on 12 Feb 23 in Bengaluru on the sidelines of Aero India 2023.
Live News: GE to provide digital solutions for LM2500 Gas Turbines for Indian Navy’s New IAC-1 Vikrant
-GE’s local subsidiary in India is under contract with Cochin Shipyard Limited to provide a comprehensive digital solutions package to enhance the capabilities of the LM2500 marine gas turbines that power the Indian Navy’s IAC-1 Vikrant, which was commissioned in August 2022.
-Included in this digital solutions suite is GE’s SmartSignal solution, which will provide the Navy with early indications of equipment conditions that could cause engine damage and lead to unplanned losses
-Rahul Gadre, Key Accounts Director for GE Aerospace added, “We take tremendous pride in the Indian Navy’s selection of our gas turbine and digital technology and are dedicated to continuing to support our ongoing programs.”
Live News: Satellite maker Pixxel briefs PM Modi at Aero Show India
It was a pleasure to brief the Honourable Prime Minister of India about Pixxel’s hyperspectral satellite constellation at the Karnataka Pavillion in Aero India ’23 today. We look forward to launching more satellites and bringing the benefits of space down to earth, the company tweeted
Live News: Surya Kiran Aerobatic team gives a breathtaking performance at the aviation show in the presence of PM Modi
Live News: Alex Chalk, UK Minister of State at Ministry of Defence attends Aero Show India 2023
-We've come from UP where I was for Global Investment Summit & now here. Delighted to be here, to be supporting this really bold & exciting Indian vision for Make in India to build your indigenous capacity, Alex Chalk, UK Minister of State at Ministry of Defence said
-India is already a great country but it is only just starting. It has huge potential, we are delighted to be here, and we want to be at your side, Chalk added
Live News: PM Modi speaks at India Pavilion inaugration at the Aero India Show 2023
The sky of Bengaluru is witnessing the New India. It is testifying to the new heights of the new India,says PM Modi
Live News: PM Modi inaugurates the 'India Pavilion' at Aero India Show 2023
330 products categorised into 12 zones namely Combat Aircraft & UAVs, Missiles & Strategic Systems, Engine & Propulsion Systems, Airborne Surveillance Systems, Sensors Electronic Warfare & Communication Systems, Parachute & Drop Systems, Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning & Cyber Systems, Materials, Land Systems & Munitions, Life Support Services, and Industry & Academia Outreach will be displayed at the India pavilion by the DRDO
Live News: What the DRDO plans to showcase at Aero India
-DRDO will display Aeronautical Systems, Missiles, Armaments, Electronics, Micro Electronic Devices and Computational Systems, Soldier Support Technologies, Life-sciences, Naval & Material Science amongst others.
-330 products categorised into 12 zones namely Combat Aircraft & UAVs, Missiles & Strategic Systems, Engine & Propulsion Systems, Airborne Surveillance Systems, Sensors Electronic Warfare & Communication Systems, Parachute & Drop Systems, Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning & Cyber Systems, Materials, Land Systems & Munitions, Life Support Services, and Industry & Academia Outreach will be displayed
-Flight displays of LCA Tejas, LCA Tejas PV6, NETRA AEW&C and TAPAS UAV will take place
-The 14th Biennial edition of Aero India International Seminar on the theme ‘Aerospace and Defence Technologies - Way Forward’ is being organised by CABS, DRDO in association with the Aeronautical Society of India
-The second seminar is being organised by the Aeronautics Research and Development Board (AR&DB) of DRDO
-A host of activities will be held during the seminar on 14th February. Health Usage and Monitoring System for MiG-29K, which has been developed through Technology Development Fund (TDF) will be Handed Over to the Vice Chief of Naval Staff.
Live News: The country, which has been the biggest defence importer for decades, now exports equipment to 75 countries, said PM Modi
The country, which has been the biggest defence importer for decades, now exports equipment to 75 countries, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station on the outskirts of Bengaluru.
Read here
Live News: Aero India 2023, Ticket prices and schedule
Thousands of Indian and foreign visitors are expected at the grand event. If you want to attend too, here the key details you need to know
Live News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases commemorative stamps at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka.
Live News: Aero India 2023, ticket prices and full schedule for the 5-day event in Bengaluru
Live News: Light Combat Helicopter 'Prachand' performs aerobatic display at AeroIndia in Bengaluru, Karnataka
Live News:LCA Mark 1A expected to be out by February 2024, says HAL Chairman
LCA Mark 1A’s execution is expected to be completed by February 2024. “The execution timeframe is starting from February 2024. We are confident that we will be able to deliver the first aircraft in Feb 2024,” Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) CMD CB Ananthakrishnan said on the first LCA Mark 1A while speaking with ANI.
Read here
Live News:Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai speaks at Aero Show India
This edition of aeroshow is really special in terms of size, performance & exhibits. This is one of the largest airshows internationally. India has once again proved its capability in defence sector says Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai
Live News:Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai speaks at Aero Show India
To make India the greatest global power in the future, Karnataka will be one of the greatest contributors in terms of economy, social order & defence says Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai
Live News: PM Modi at Aero Show India 2023
New India of 21st century will now neither lose any opportunity nor lag behind in hard work.We're ready.On the path to reforms,we're bringing revolution in every sector.The country which was the biggest defence importer for decades now exports defence equipment to 75 countries says Primer Minister Modi
Live News: PM Modi at Aero Show India 2023
Aero India is an example of the expanding capabilities of India. The presence of around 100 nations here shows that the trust of the world in India has increased. More than 700 exhibitors from India and the world are participating. It has broken all the past records says PM Modi
Live News: PM Modi at Aero Show India 2023
Today, India is not just a market for defence companies in the world. India is a potential defence partner today. This partnership is even with those nations that are much ahead in defence sector, nations that are looking for a dependable partner for their defence requirements says Prime Minister Modi
Live News: PM Modi at Aero Show India 2023
Aero India was once just a show, but today this is a strength of the nation, and showcases India's defense capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said