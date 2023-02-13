Live News: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Defence Minister of Nepal, Hari Prasad Uprety at Aero India 2023

February 13, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

Live News: 5 things to know about Aero India 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Aero India 2023, the largest aero show in Asia, in Bengaluru on February 13. Here are five things to know about Aero India Show – 2023

1. There are around 809 exhibitors at the biennial show, 110 of whom will be foreigners and 699 will be Indians.

2. Many fighter aircraft and helicopters performed on air, and a defence exhibition was inaugurated by PM Modi. Many aerobatic performances are also scheduled during the five days.

3. IAF’s Tejas aircraft, a lightweight, highly agile, and multi-role supersonic fighter, is expected to be a highlight in the aero show.

4. The flights at Kempegowda International Airport will be impacted due to the aero show in the city. Airlines have already been alerting passengers about flight cancellations and delays due to the partial closure of airspace in Bengaluru.

5. General admission to the Aero India show will be available on February 16 and 17. A ticket costs Rs 2500 and can be purchased on the official website aeroindia.gov.in.