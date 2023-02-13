 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Live News: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets Defence Minister of Nepal, Hari Prasad Uprety at Aero India 2023

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

Live News Updates: Wonderful interaction with the Defence Minister of Nepal, Hari Prasad Uprety on the sidelines of Aero India Show in Bengaluru. We look forward to continued cooperation to further deepen our close partnership and shared interests says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The 14th edition of Aero India is being held from February 13 to 17 in Bengaluru. The  Aero Show 2023 will bolster the domestic aviation industry furthering the cause of Make In India.  The Ministry of Defence on Thursday said the 14th Edition of Aero India will have a separate India Pavilion which is based on Fixed Wing Platform theme to showcase India’s growth in the fixed wing area.  In a historic first - the Naval variant of the LCA Tejas landed on the deck of the indigenous aircraft carrier Vikrant which is also expected to be the star attraction at India Pavilion 2023.

February 13, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

Live News : US Air Force's F-35 to debut at Aero India

The United States Air Force's (USAF) newest fifth-generation fighters – the stealthy, supersonic, multi-role F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter – will make their debut at Aero India 2023.

After a journey from Hill Air Force Base in Utah, United States, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team will impress crowds with a demo of its aerial capabilities, the US Consulate General Chennai said in a statement on Monday.

February 13, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST

Live News: Flying objects, drones banned in Bengaluru for Aero India 2023

-The Bengaluru Police on Monday issued prohibitory orders on all flying objects during the Aero India 2023 over security reasons in the city.

-Flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms such as unmanned aerial vehicles, robotic process automation, para gliders, micro lights, small aircraft, drones, quad-helicopters, are prohibited against the backdrop of the event, an official release stated.

-"I consider that it is absolutely necessary to ban the flying of all sub-conventional aerial platforms as these can carry explosives and be used as weapons or surveillance objects to threaten, damage, injure and kill people and destroy properties in the premises where event is hosted and in the limits of Bengaluru city," Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy stated.

February 13, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

Live News: Aero India 2023 Day 1 in pictures

India's biggest aerospace event will taken place over five days at the Yelahanka Air Force Station, witnessing participation from over 800 exhibitors.

See the photos here

February 13, 2023 / 01:59 PM IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds bilateral meetings with Security Advisor to Bangladesh PM,Defence Minister of Nepal,Sri Lanka's State Min of Defence on sidelines of Aero India

Defence Min Rajnath Singh held bilateral meetings with Security Advisor to Bangladesh PM, Maj Gen Tarique Ahmed Siddique, Defence Minister of Nepal, Hari Prasad Uprety & Sri Lanka's State Min of Defence, Premitha Bandara Tennakoon on the sidelines of Aero India 2023

February 13, 2023 / 01:38 PM IST

Live News: Congress Party calls Aero India 2023 a publicity stunt

The Congress party called Aero India 2023 a publicity stunt. Congress alleged that- "PM and J P Nada visit poll-bound states and these deeds are needed to gain a title. The Congress also said that the PM visited for the sake of elections.

February 13, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

Live News: PM Modi meets film stars and sportpersons on the sideline of Aero India 2023

On 12th February while on a Karnataka visit, PM Narendra Modi met film stars, sportspersons and those from the StartUp world. He also remembered late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar during the interaction, the Prime Minister's Office said

February 13, 2023 / 01:15 PM IST

Live News: Indian Coast Guard to place orders for 9 more Made in India ALH Dhruv helicopters

The Indian Coast Guard is going to place orders for 9 more Made in India ALH Dhruv helicopters for deployment in operational areas.The 19 single-engine Chetak helicopters would also be replaced by the ALH choppers only, the Officiating chief of Indian Coast Guard Rakesh Pal said

February 13, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST

Live News: French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain talks about on Rafale-M(Marine)

We wish for the better. We have provided a very good offer and it seems that the technical test in Goa has been very positive. So, now we feel that we can be hopeful: French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain on Rafale-M (Marine)

February 13, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

Live News: French industries have been pioneering for decades in Make in India says French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain

-French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain attended the Aero India Show 2023 and said, "French industries have been committed, have been pioneering for decades in the Make in India & more and more doing co-development of weapons of the future. We really believe that we should work together for strategic autonomy"

-The French Ambassador also said that there are a lot of discussions on many equipments. Rafale deal was very symbolic. It was commitment of French companies to provide best technology for India, on time. It will be the same in future. So, I think there's a lot of good news to expect

February 13, 2023 / 12:45 PM IST

Live News: 5 things to know about Aero India 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Aero India 2023, the largest aero show in Asia, in Bengaluru on February 13. Here are five things to know about Aero India Show – 2023

1. There are around 809 exhibitors at the biennial show, 110 of whom will be foreigners and 699 will be Indians.

2. Many fighter aircraft and helicopters performed on air, and a defence exhibition was inaugurated by PM Modi. Many aerobatic performances are also scheduled during the five days.

3. IAF’s Tejas aircraft, a lightweight, highly agile, and multi-role supersonic fighter, is expected to be a highlight in the aero show.

4. The flights at Kempegowda International Airport will be impacted due to the aero show in the city. Airlines have already been alerting passengers about flight cancellations and delays due to the partial closure of airspace in Bengaluru.

5. General admission to the Aero India show will be available on February 16 and 17. A ticket costs Rs 2500 and can be purchased on the official website aeroindia.gov.in.