Live News: Supreme Court begins hearing Nupur Sharma's plea to put a stay on her possible arrest

Live News:The Supreme Court has begun the hearing of Nupur Sharma's case.
SC begins hearing Nupur Sharma's plea to put a stay on her possible arrest
Supreme Court begins hearing the plea filed by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma seeking to stay on her possible arrest and club nine cases filed against her across India
Monkeypox in India| ICMR Senior Scientist addreses the media on Monkeypox cases in Maharashtra
-Dr Pragya Yadav, Senior scientist, ICMR National Institute of Virology, Pune spoke about the cases of Monkeypox in Maharashtra, she said it's a controlled situation with nothing to panic about. She emphasised that the government is alert and monitoring every development very closely.
-Dr Yadav also spoke about the preparedness the state has, she cited how during the pandemic, the system learned a lot. She highlighted how the people are well trained, know how to handle specimen & infected patients. Isolation wards are already present across the country.
'Opposition is not concerned about the issues facing the farmers or the common man' Union Agriculture minister NS Tomar
Union Agriculture minister NS Tomar told the media that after the announcement by PM Modi, govt has constituted a committee to deliberate on farmers' issues like the need to promote organic farming, making MSP effective, & crop diversification.
Union Agriculture minister NS Tomar also said the Opposition is not concerned about the issues facing the farmers or the common man. They're just interested in playing politics, in a bid to stall the progress & welfare of the public.
Proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day
-Proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are adjourned for the day.
-The Lok Sabha was adjourned amidst opposition's protests over various issues including price rise and GST rates.
-Both Houses will now meet tomorrow, July 20, 2022 at 11 AM.
Union Cabinet likely to meet at 1 pm tomorrow.
Newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP, former Olympic track & field athlete, PT Usha called on BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi
The number of Indians who relinquished Indian Citizenship in 2019, 2020, 2021 are 144017, 85256, and 163370 respectively: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Lok Sabha
MoS Home Nityanand Rai shares data.
UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain warns students against taking admission in Digital University of Skill Resurgence
The Digital University of Skill Resurgence is neither enlisted in the list of universities, nor is it empowered to award any degree, he noted.
Calling it a "self-styled institution", UGC cautions students not to take admission into 'Digital University of Skill Resurgence', Wardha (Maharashtra) which offers various courses/programs "in gross violation of UGC Act, 1956."
Where is the question of responsibility, Shashi Tharoor asks PM Modi as value of rupee increases
Rupee has crossed Rs 80. Modi Ji is the one who made it an election issue in 2014...He was going to strengthen the rupee when he came because it shows a weak govt, therefore a weak rupee... but then what is the strong govt giving us? Even a weaker rupee, saysCongress MP Shashi Tharoor.
He added, when Modi Ji came to power rupee was 50 something, now it's 80. Where is the question of responsibility? Everything you import is costing more because rupee has gone down, fuel prices up, price rise is high & imposition of GST as an extra burden on the common man.
CBI court to pronounce order in CDSCO bribery case today
A special CBI court will on July 19 rule on the bail application of arrested joint drug controller (JDC) S Eswara Reddy and four other accused in thealleged Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) briberycase involving Biocon Biologics.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed the bail of all the accused.The agency has charged senior CDSCO officials with colluding with Biocon Biologics to waive phase-3 trials for a diabetes drug. Reddy was arrested on June 21. Read more.
Due to concerted and coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders, terrorism-related violence has been contained to a large extent in the country: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Lok Sabha
The number of major terrorist incidents, number of security force personnel martyred, injured and number of civilians who lost their lives, and who were injured in incidents in the hinterland and in Jammu and Kashmir during the last two years 2020 and 2021, MoS Home Nityanand Rai shares data
Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Surat, Gujarat on July 21st.
He will announce the first guarantee of the party for the people of Gujarat that day.
Delhi | Margaret Alva files her nomination papers at Parliament
Opposition's vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alvafiles her nomination papers at Parliamentin the presence of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other Opposition leaders.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a review meeting of Central police training institutes in Parliament Library building today.
RBI has imposed restrictions on Raigad Sahakari Bank Limited, Mumbai including a withdrawal cap of Rs 15,000 for each depositor.
The bank can't grant or renew any loans/advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowing of funds andacceptance of fresh deposits etc. (ANI)
1 dead, 18 other labourers missing in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey dsitrict along the Indo-China border.
Most of the 19 labourers who went missing since July 5 from a road project, were from Assam: District Deputy Commissioner Bengia Nighee confirms to ANI.
Requirement for aspirants to submit caste certificates & if required, religion certificates was always there: Army officials
No change for Agniveer recruitment scheme in this regard, sayArmy officials on allegations by Opposition that caste andreligion certificates are now being asked for Agniveer scheme.
VladimirPutin visits Iran for first trip outside former U.S.S.R. since Ukraine war
- Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Tehran for a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
- Putin's visit to Iran will coincide with one by Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan, and the two leaders will meet in Tehran to discuss a deal aimed at resuming Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports, and Erdogan's threat to launch another operation in northern Syria which Moscow opposes.
- Putin will meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who was elected last year.
- Emboldened by high oil prices, Tehran is betting that with Russia's support it could pressure Washington to offer concessions for the revival of a 2015 nuclear deal.
- Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations are expected to sign a deal later this week aimed at resuming the shipping of grain from Ukraine across the Black Sea. (Reuters)
Supreme Court defers to next week hearing in the SpiceJet vs Credit Suisse case.
SC asks Credit Suisse to re-think the question of allowing SpiceJet's withdrawal of bank guarantee furnished before Madras High Court.
Supreme Court transfers petitions challenging Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC
Court directs Registrar General to transfer these matters to Delhi HC.Similar petitions are already pending in the Delhi High Court. Read more.
Delhi | Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protest
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi joins Opposition protestover the issues of inflation and price rise, in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament, on the second day of the Monsoon session.
Delhi | Opposition Vice-President candidate Margaret Alva arrives at Parliament to file her nomination papers
Monsoon session | Not allowed to bring placards inside the House: Speaker
As per rules, it is not allowed to bring placards inside the House, said Speaker Om Birla before he adjourned the House proceedings till 2pm due to sloganeering by Opposition MPs.
Both houses are now adjourned till 2 pm
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are both adjourned till 2 pm as opposition leaders stage protests, hold placards and raise slogans over Agnipath, price rise, GST, and other issues.
Aviation | SpiceJet Announces 26 New Domestic Flights
Marriott International signs agreement with Beekay Group to bring five new hotels to Jharkhand and West Bengal
- Marriott International, Inc. today announced it has signed an agreement with Beekay Group to bring five new hotels to Jharkhand and West Bengal, India.
- Slated to open between 2024 and 2026, the agreement is expected to add more than 700 rooms to Marriott International's existing portfolio in the country.
- The Le Meridien brand is expected to debut in East India with the opening of Le Meridien Ranchi.
- Other planned openings include Courtyard by Marriott Asansol, Fairfield by Marriott Maithon, Fairfield by Marriott Ranchi, and Fairfield by Marriott Deoghar.
(ANI)
Centre to hold all-party meeting over Sri Lankan crisis today
- The Centre has convened an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing crisis in Sri Lanka.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief floor leaders of all political parties in both the Houses of Parliament at the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said at an all-`party meeting held here on Sunday.
- "On Tuesday, we are calling for another all-party meeting to brief on the Lankan crisis. We have requested Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to hold this briefing," Joshi said on Sunday.
Sri Lanka Political Crisis
Sri Lankan opposition leader says withdraws presidential candidacy, reported AFP.
Government to table Weapons of Mass Destruction bill in RS
The Government is set to table The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022` in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday amid possibilities of the opposition continuing to demand a discussion on GST rate hike, Agnipath scheme and other issues.
Chaos reigned the Upper House on Monday with the opposition staging a protest demanding discussions on a host of issues including Agneepath scheme, GST rate hike besides other issues.
Sports | Karnataka: Torch relay for 44th Chess Olympiad reaches Bengaluru
- The torch relay for the first-ever Chess Olympiad arrived in Karanataka's capital city on Tuesday.
- Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot received the torch at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru from Grandmaster GA Stany. Grandmaster MS Thejkumar and Girish Koushik took the torch forward in the city and also visited Vidhan Soudha, the state legislature.
- "1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City- BANGALORE: 18th July Sh.@TCGEHLOT Hon'ble Governor of Karnataka received torch from GM @Stany0122 at Raj Bhavan.
- GM M S Thejkumar and GM @gak_chess took the torch forward in Bangalore & also visited Vidhana Soudha Take a look," tweeted SAI Media on Monday.
(ANI)
Will contest Dhankhar, not going to be scared of anyone: Margaret Alva
- Opposition vice-presidential candidate Margaret Alva on Monday said she will contest against National Democratic Alliance (NDA) contender Jagdeep Dhankhar and will not get scared by anyone.
- "I know it is a difficult battle, but in politics, winning and losing is not the issue. The issue is fighting the battle. I will fight their (NDA's) campaign (for vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar). I am not going to be scared of anyone," Alva said.
(ANI)
NDA's vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar files nomination
- The National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) vice presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar filed his nomination papers before Returning Officer and Secretary General, Lok Sabha in Parliament House on Monday.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and BJP chief JP Nadda were present when Dhankar filed his nomination.
- It is pertinent to mention that nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or any one of his proposers or seconders to Secretary General, Lok Sabha, at his office in Parliament House.
(ANI)
SC to hear Nupur Sharma's plea for protection from arrest on Tuesday
- The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a plea filed by former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma seeking a stay on her arrest in the FIRs registered against her for the alleged hate statement on Prophet Muhammad.
- A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala will hear the fresh application of Sharma seeking to revive her withdrawn petition which was filed to club the multiple FIRs registered in different states over her remarks.
(ANI)
Putin Says Russia Will Overcome 'Colossal' High-Tech Problems Sparked By Sanctions
Russia must work to overcome “colossal” high-tech problems caused by Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin said Monday.
"This is a huge challenge for our country," Putin said, accusing Western countries of deliberately blocking access to high-tech products for Russia.
“Realizing the colossal amount of difficulties we are facing, we will look for new solutions in an energetic and efficient manner," he said at a meeting of the Presidential Council for Strategic Development and National Projects, according to the Moscow Times.
