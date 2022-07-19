Live News: Supreme Court begins hearing Nupur Sharma's plea to put a stay on her possible arrest

July 19, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Monkeypox in India| ICMR Senior Scientist addreses the media on Monkeypox cases in Maharashtra

-Dr Pragya Yadav, Senior scientist, ICMR National Institute of Virology, Pune spoke about the cases of Monkeypox in Maharashtra, she said it's a controlled situation with nothing to panic about. She emphasised that the government is alert and monitoring every development very closely.

-Dr Yadav also spoke about the preparedness the state has, she cited how during the pandemic, the system learned a lot. She highlighted how the people are well trained, know how to handle specimen & infected patients. Isolation wards are already present across the country.