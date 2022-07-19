English
    July 19, 2022 / 03:18 PM IST

    Live News: Supreme Court begins hearing Nupur Sharma's plea to put a stay on her possible arrest

    Live News:The Supreme Court has begun the hearing of Nupur Sharma's case.

    Follow Moneycontrol's Live News Blog to track the big headlines and top national and international stories of the day.
    • July 19, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

      SC begins hearing Nupur Sharma's plea to put a stay on her possible arrest 

      Supreme Court begins hearing the plea filed by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma seeking to stay on her possible arrest and club nine cases filed against her across India

    • July 19, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

      Monkeypox in India| ICMR Senior Scientist addreses the media on Monkeypox cases in Maharashtra

      -Dr Pragya Yadav, Senior scientist, ICMR National Institute of Virology, Pune spoke about the cases of Monkeypox in Maharashtra, she said it's a controlled situation with nothing to panic about. She emphasised that the government is alert and monitoring every development very closely.

      -Dr Yadav also spoke about the preparedness the state has, she cited how during the pandemic, the system learned a lot. She highlighted how the people are well trained, know how to handle specimen & infected patients. Isolation wards are already present across the country.

    • July 19, 2022 / 02:44 PM IST

      'Opposition is not concerned about the issues facing the farmers or the common man' Union Agriculture minister NS Tomar 

      Union Agriculture minister NS Tomar told the media that after the announcement by PM Modi, govt has constituted a committee to deliberate on farmers' issues like the need to promote organic farming, making MSP effective, & crop diversification. 

      Union Agriculture minister NS Tomar also said the Opposition is not concerned about the issues facing the farmers or the common man. They're just interested in playing politics, in a bid to stall the progress & welfare of the public. 

    • July 19, 2022 / 02:13 PM IST

      Proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day

      -Proceedings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are adjourned for the day. 

      -The Lok Sabha was adjourned amidst opposition's protests over various issues including price rise and GST rates. 

      -Both Houses will now meet tomorrow, July 20, 2022 at 11 AM. 

    • July 19, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST

      Union Cabinet likely to meet at 1 pm tomorrow.

    • July 19, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

      Newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP, former Olympic track & field athlete, PT Usha called on BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi

    • July 19, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST

      The number of Indians who relinquished Indian Citizenship in 2019, 2020, 2021 are 144017, 85256, and 163370 respectively: MoS Home Nityanand Rai to Lok Sabha

      MoS Home Nityanand Rai shares data. 

    • July 19, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST

      UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain warns students against taking admission in Digital University of Skill Resurgence

      The Digital University of Skill Resurgence is neither enlisted in the list of universities, nor is it empowered to award any degree, he noted.

      Calling it a "self-styled institution", UGC cautions students not to take admission into 'Digital University of Skill Resurgence', Wardha (Maharashtra) which offers various courses/programs "in gross violation of UGC Act, 1956."

    • July 19, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

      Where is the question of responsibility, Shashi Tharoor asks PM Modi as value of rupee increases 

      Rupee has crossed Rs 80. Modi Ji is the one who made it an election issue in 2014...He was going to strengthen the rupee when he came because it shows a weak govt, therefore a weak rupee... but then what is the strong govt giving us? Even a weaker rupee, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.

      He added, when Modi Ji came to power rupee was 50 something, now it's 80. Where is the question of responsibility? Everything you import is costing more because rupee has gone down, fuel prices up, price rise is high & imposition of GST as an extra burden on the common man.

    • July 19, 2022 / 12:53 PM IST

      CBI court to pronounce order in CDSCO bribery case today

      A special CBI court will on July 19 rule on the bail application of arrested joint drug controller (JDC) S Eswara Reddy and four other accused in the alleged Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) bribery case involving Biocon Biologics. 

      The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has opposed the bail of all the accused. The agency has charged senior CDSCO officials with colluding with Biocon Biologics to waive phase-3 trials for a diabetes drug. Reddy was arrested on June 21. Read more.

    • July 19, 2022 / 12:37 PM IST

      Due to concerted and coordinated efforts of all the stakeholders, terrorism-related violence has been contained to a large extent in the country: MoS Home  Nityanand Rai to Lok Sabha

      The number of major terrorist incidents, number of security force personnel martyred, injured and number of civilians who lost their lives, and who were injured in incidents in the hinterland and in Jammu and Kashmir during the last two years 2020 and 2021, MoS Home Nityanand Rai shares data

    • July 19, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

      Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit Surat, Gujarat on July 21st.

      He will announce the first guarantee of the party for the people of Gujarat that day. 

