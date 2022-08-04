CWG 2022 Live: Tejaswin Shankar wins India's first track and field medal at CWG 2022, clinches bronze in men's high jump

August 04, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Monkeypox in United States

- The monkeypox outbreak, first spotted in Europe in late April, has now reached 75 countries, the vast majority of which have never had significant caseloads before.

- Last week, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern,” joining Covid-19 and polio in that designation.

- The US now has had the most people infected, with more than 3,500 of the world’s 17,000 diagnoses. Spain, with the next-highest case load of more than 3,100, has one-seventh of our population. New York City, with more than 1,000 cases, sits at the epicenter of the US outbreak.

- Dr Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, described the decision in a Tuesday briefing as “a call to action to the world community to stop the spread of this virus.”

(News18)