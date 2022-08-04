CWG 2022 Live: Tejaswin Shankar wins India's first track and field medal at CWG 2022, clinches bronze in men's high jump

Paracanoe athlete Pooja Ojha wins silver medal in VL1 Women's 200m Final with the timing of 1:34.18 at 2022 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships, Canada
CWG 2022: Judoka Tulika Maan Claims Silver in Women's 78 Kg Event
Health ministry releases dos and don'ts to prevent contracting monkeypox
Government to Hold Meeting of Experts
India Writes to UAE Seeking More Intensified Efforts to Stop Spread
Hospitals in Delhi Prepare to Tackle Monkeypox Cases
CWG: India's schedule for day seven
Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the seventh day.
All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)
Athletics and Para Athletics:
Women's Hammer Throw: Qualifying round Sarita Singh, Manja Bala 2.30 PM Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 2 Hima Das 3.30 PM Women's 200m Round 1 Heat 2 Hima Das 3.30 PM
Men's Long Jump Final Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar 12.12 AM (on Friday)
Badminton:
Men's Singles Round of 32: Kidambi Srikanth vs Daniel Wanagaliya (UGA) - 4 PM IST Men's Singles Round of 32: Kidambi Srikanth vs Daniel Wanagaliya (UGA) - 4 PM IST
Women's Singles Rd of 32: Aakarshi Kashyap vs Mahoor Shahzad (PAK) - 10 PM
Boxing: 48kg-51kg flyweight quarterfinal 2 Amit Panghal 4.45 PM 48kg-51kg flyweight quarterfinal 2 Amit Panghal 4.45 PM
57-60 kg lightweight quarterfinal 2 Jasmine Lamboria 6.15 PM 92kg super heavyweight quarterfinal 1 Sagar Ahlawat 8 PM 92kg super heavyweight quarterfinal 1 Sagar Ahlawat 8 PM
63.5-67kg welterweight quarterfinal 3 Rohit Tokas (12.30 AM on Thursday)
Para Powerlifting: Women's Lightweight - Manpreet Kaur, Sakina Khatun (7:30 PM) Women's Lightweight - Manpreet Kaur, Sakina Khatun (7:30 PM)
Men's Lightweight - Parmjeer Kumar (9:00 PM) Men's Heavyweight - Sudhir (1:30 AM on Friday) Men's Heavyweight - Sudhir (1:30 AM on Friday)
Rhythmic Gymnastics: Rhythmic Gymnastics:
Individual qualification sub division 1 - Balveen Kaur - 4.30 PM onwards
Hockey: Men's Pool B - India versus Wales - 6.30 PM Men's Pool B - India versus Wales - 6.30 PM
Lawn Balls:
Men's Singles - Mridul Borgohain - 4 PM
Squash: Women's doubles round of 32 Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh 5.30 PM Women's doubles round of 32 Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh 5.30 PM
Men's doubles round of 32 Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh 6 PM Mixed doubles round of 16 Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Sourav Ghosal 7 PM Mixed doubles round of 16 Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Sourav Ghosal 7 PM
Mixed doubles round of 16 Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu 11 PM Women's doubles round of 16 Joshana Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal Karthik 12.20 AM (on Friday) Women's doubles round of 16 Joshana Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal Karthik 12.20 AM (on Friday)
Table Tennis:
Mixed doubles round of 64 - Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison - 8.30 PM onwards Mixed doubles round of 32 - Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 8.30 PM onwards Mixed doubles round of 32 - Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 8.30 PM onwards
Mixed doubles round of 32 - Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula - 8.30 PM onwards Women's singles round of 32 - Sreeja Akula/ Manika Batra - 8.30 PM onwards Women's singles round of 32 - Sreeja Akula/ Manika Batra - 8.30 PM onwards
Women's singles Classes 6-10 Group 1 - Baby Sahana Ravi - 3:45 PM Women's singles Classes 3-5 Group 1 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel - 3:45 PM Women's singles Classes 3-5 Group 1 - Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel - 3:45 PM
Women's singles Classes 3-5 Group 2 - Sonalben Manubhai Patel - 4:20 PM Men's singles Classes 3-5 Group 2- - Raj Aravindan Alagar - 5:30 PM Men's singles Classes 3-5 Group 2- - Raj Aravindan Alagar - 5:30 PM
Men's doubles round of 32 - Harmeet Desai/ Sanil Shetty - 8.30 PM onwards Men's doubles round of 32 - Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnansekaran - 8.30 pm onwards. Men's doubles round of 32 - Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnansekaran - 8.30 pm onwards.
China begins military exercises around Taiwan: state media
Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA) July Data
- Total Vehicle Retail Sales Down 8% At 14.4 Lk Vs 15.6 Lk YoY
- 2-wheeler Sales Down 11% At 10.1 Lk Vs 11.3 Lk YoY
- PV Sales Down 4.6% At 2.5 Lk Vs 2.6 Lk YoY
- CV Sales Up 27.3% At 66,459 Units Vs 52,197 Units YoY
New Zealand's Hamish Kerr makes a clearance in the men's high jump
New Zealand's Hamish Kerr makes a clearance in the men's high jump during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
Monkeypox in United States
- The monkeypox outbreak, first spotted in Europe in late April, has now reached 75 countries, the vast majority of which have never had significant caseloads before.
- Last week, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “public health emergency of international concern,” joining Covid-19 and polio in that designation.
- The US now has had the most people infected, with more than 3,500 of the world’s 17,000 diagnoses. Spain, with the next-highest case load of more than 3,100, has one-seventh of our population. New York City, with more than 1,000 cases, sits at the epicenter of the US outbreak.
- Dr Ashish Jha, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, described the decision in a Tuesday briefing as “a call to action to the world community to stop the spread of this virus.”
Monkeypox Scare in Indore
- Tension gripped health officials in Indore when a private doctor flagged a woman as a monkeypox suspect.
- According to a report in Times of India, later, when the health teams examined her, it was concluded that she had an allergic reaction to insulin and ruled out the possibility of the rare deadly disease.
- “We had received information about a woman having rashes on her hand and back, which was suspected as symptoms of monkeypox. The woman had developed redness, blisters on her body two to three times a year because of her diabetes medication,” chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said, adding that the woman’s family doctor unnecessarly panicked and referred her to a skin specialist, who in turn, suspected her for monkeypox without having viral disease symptoms.
Birmingham: India's Tejaswin Shankar celebrates after taking the bronze medal
Birmingham: India''s Tejaswin Shankar celebrates after taking the bronze medal in the men''s high jump during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham, UK
- Indian Judoka Tulika Maan bagged the silver medal in the women’s 78 Kg final against Sarah Adlington of Scotland.
- Mann’s efforts take India’s medal tally at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games to 16.
- Maan donned the blue judogi for the gold medal match, while Adlington was seen in white.
- Maan was up by a waza-ari despite her two Shidos before Adlington pulled off a brilliant move to get the ippon and clinch the yellow metal.
Health ministry releases dos and don'ts to prevent contracting monkeypox
- With rising cases of monkeypox in the country, the Union health ministry on Wednesday released a list of dos and don'ts to avoid contracting the disease.
- It also underlined that anyone can catch the virus if they have had prolonged or repeated contact with an infected individual.
- Among the dos, the ministry advised isolating the infected person from others so that the disease does not spread, use of hand sanitisers, or washing hands with soap and water, covering mouth with masks and hands with disposable gloves when close to a patient, and using disinfectants to sanitise the environment around.
Government to Hold Meeting of Experts
- With monkeypox cases in India rising to nine, the centre will hold a meeting with top health experts today. The meeting will be chaired by L Swasticharan, Director of Emergency Medical Relief (EMR), a division of the health ministry. Dr Pavana Murthy from WHO will also attend.
- India might reportedly update its guidelines to add new symptoms and trends and include new management strategies
India Writes to UAE Seeking More Intensified Efforts to Stop Spread
- The Health Ministry pointed that of the positive cases in India, three who arrived from UAE were already exhibiting symptoms before they arrived in India.
- India has written to UAE asking to intensify exit screenings and prevent people exhibiting symptoms or suspected positive cases from boarding flights.