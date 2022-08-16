Live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hand over indigenously-developed equipment & systems to Indian Army

August 16, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

178 dengue cases in Delhi so far this year

Nearly 180 dengue cases have been recorded in the national capital so far this year, according to a civic body report released on Monday. According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May and 32 in June.

Till August 13, the capital had logged 178 dengue cases, the report said. On August 6, the number of cases stood at 174. Four fresh cases were reported in a week, it said. On August 6, the number of cases stood at 174. Read more.