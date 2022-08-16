Live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hand over indigenously-developed equipment & systems to Indian Army

Live News: "These systems will enhance the operational preparedness of the Army and help them to deal with future challenges," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
ITBP bus accident update | Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha met injured ITBP jawans at Army Hospital in Srinagar
Bhuj, Gujarat | Today we've given a guarantee to improve the quality of education in Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal
Conditions of government schools are not good. We'll give good & free education. We'll build best govt schools & make temporary teachers permanent: AAP national convenor & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar boycotts CM Eknath Shinde's invitation to tea party
Today CM has invited us for the customary tea party but today in the opposition party meeting we've decided to boycott the tea party: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar
ITBP bus accident update
The deceased ITBP personnel were identified as Head Constable Dula Singh (Taran Taran, Punjab), Constable Abhiraj (Lakhisarai,Bihar), Constable Amit K (Etah,UP), Constable D Raj Shekhar (Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh), Constable Subhash C Bairwal (Sikar Rajasthan), Constable Dinesh Bohra (Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand) and Constable Sandeep Kumar (Jammu in J&K): ITBP
Delhi | What message does Nitish Kumar want to give by keeping people like Surendra Yadav, Ramanand Yadav and Lalit Yadav in the cabinet, asks Sushil Kumar Modi
Nitish Kumar cleverly kept both Home and finance portfolios with JD(U) and betrayed Tejashwi Yadav too: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today handed over indigenously-developed equipment & systems to the Indian Army
Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell's Worli unit busted a drugs factory in Ankleshwar area of Bharuch district of Gujarat
They recovered about 513 kg of MD drugs. The value of the seized drugs is Rs 1,026 crore in the international market. 7 accused including a woman arrested.
178 dengue cases in Delhi so far this year
Nearly 180 dengue cases have been recorded in the national capital so far this year, according to a civic body report released on Monday. According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May and 32 in June.
Till August 13, the capital had logged 178 dengue cases, the report said. On August 6, the number of cases stood at 174. Four fresh cases were reported in a week, it said. On August 6, the number of cases stood at 174. Read more.
China to discourage abortions to boost low birth rate
China will discourage abortions and take steps to make fertility treatment more accessible as part of efforts to boost one of the world's lowest birth rates, its National Health Authority said on Tuesday.
Support measures from taxation and insurance to education and housing would be improved and implemented, with local governments encouraged to boost infant care services and family friendly workplaces, according to guidelines published on the authority's website. Read more.
Jammu & Kashmir | District Administration Ramban bans the operation of seven news portals
The news portals were bannedfor "peddling fake news and maligning the image of the Government"
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is holding a meeting with ADGP Law & Order Alok Kumar and other senior police officials in Shivamogga
Sec 144 imposed here after a group of Tipu Sultan followers tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan banners y'day.
Jammu & Kashmir | Mortal remains of Sunil Kumar Bhat brought to his residence in Shopian
He was shot dead by terrorists today.
Portfolios allocated in Bihar cabinet; Nitish Kumar keeps home, Tejashwi Yadav gets health, roads
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar retained the all-important home department, giving him direct control over the state police, as portfolios were on Tuesday allocated in the new cabinet.
Kumar has also kept with himself general administration, cabinet secretariat, election and any other departments not assigned to others, said an official communication. Read more.
Party-wise list of ministers in new Bihar cabinet
1. Nitish Kumar (JDU) Chief Minister
2. Tejashwi Yadav (RJD) Deputy CM
3. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary (JDU)
4. Bijendra Yadav (JDU)
5. Shravan Kumar (JDU)
6. Ashok Choudhary (JDU)
7. Leshi Singh (JDU)
8. Sanjay Jha (JDU)
9. Madan Sahni (JDU)
10. Sheela Kumari (JDU)
11. Sunil Kumar (JDU)
12. Mohd Zama Khan (JDU)
13. Jayant Raj (JDU)
14. Tej Pratap Yadav (RJD)
15. Alok Mehta (RJD)
16. Surendra Prasad Yadav (RJD)
17. Ramanand Yadav (RJD)
18. Kumar Sarvajeet (RJD)
19. Lalit Yadav (RJD)
20. Samir Kumar Mahaseth (RJD)
21. Chandrashekhar (RJD)
22. Jitendra Kumar Rai (RJD)
23. Anita Devi (RJD)
24. Sudhakar Singh (RJD)
25. Md Israil Mansuri (RJD)
26. Surendra Ram (RJD)
27. Kartikeya Singh (RJD)
28. Shahnawaz Alam (RJD)
29. Shamim Ahmed (RJD)
30. Afaque Alam (Congress)
31. Murari Gautam (Congress)
32. Santosh Kumar Suman (HAM)
33. Sumit Kumar Singh (Independent)
While Nitish Kumar and his deputy were sworn in six days ago on August 10, the remaining 31 ministers took their oath on Tuesday.
India at UN, Geneva
Reflecting our commitment to global promotion & protection of human rights and support for UN Human Rights, India has contributed $ 400,000 to 4 Voluntary Trust Funds on Torture, Technical Cooperation, Implementation of UPR & LDCs/SIDS: India at UN, Geneva
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today handed over a 1 MW solar power project at the Partapur Army base near Siachen glacier in Ladakh
The power plant built by the Corps of Engineers will help in meeting the power needs of the force rescuing dependency on diesel.
Mother Dairy raises its liquid milk prices by Rs 2/litre with effect from August 17
The new prices will be applicable for all milk variants.
ITBP bus accident update | Seven of our jawans have lost their lives in the accident
- Eight jawans with serious injuries have been airlifted to Srinagar for medical treatment, others are being treated at a hospital in Anantnag: DG ITBP, SL Thaosen
- Critically injured jawans airlifted to 92 Base Hospital, Srinagar, remaining jawans admitted at Anantnag hospital are stable: Ranbeer Singh, DIG at Anantnag, J&K
Indian Army showcases the abilities of the Landing Craft Assault
Indian Army showcased capability of the Landing Craft Assault deployed in Pangong lake by the force along the LAC with China to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today. The boats can carry 35 combat troops at a time and can reach any area of the lake in a very short time.
Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation informs of milk price rise
Prices of Amul's Gold, Shakti and Taaza milk brands increased by Rs 2 per litre: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
Security Personnel deployed in Shopian J&K after 1 dead and 1 injured in firing by terrorists
A victim identified as Sunil Kumar Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in Chotipora area of Shopian; Security force personnel has been deployed in the area
Bihar Cabinet Expansion| CM Nitish Kumar keeps Home Dept, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav gets Health Dept
Portfolios were allocated today to ministers in Bihar- CM Nitish Kumar keeps Home Dept, Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav gets Health Dept, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary gets Finance Dept. RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav to be the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
President Droupadi Murmu offers condolences to kin of bereaved soldiers
"The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in the unfortunate accident at Anantnag, J&K fills me with sadness. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured" President Droupadi Murmu
UGC Chief comments on plan to merge CUET with JEE, NEET
-UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar told the media about UGC's plan to reduce the burden on students of appearing in multiple entrance exams by merging CUET with NEET and JEE
-He further informed that the modalities were yet to be worked out to merge CUET with JEE and NEET
-The UGC Chief assured that the technical glitches in CUET are not 'setbacks' but 'lessons'; which won't affect expansion plans for the crucial exam
ITBP bus accident | 6 ITBP personnel dead 30 injured in J&K
-6 ITBP personnel have lost their lives, 30 injured in bus accident in Jammu & Kashmir's Pahalgam
-The bus was carrying 39 security personnel - 37 from ITBP and 2 from Jammu & Kashmir Police
One dead and one injured in firing by terrorists in J&K's Shopian district
-One person killed in firing by terrorists on civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian. The victim's family mourns his death.
-A person was also injured in the incident. As per police, both the deceased &injured belong to the minority community.
6 ITBP personnel dead and several personnel injured in Pahalgam bus crash
-Six ITBP personnel have lost their lives, while several other personnel received injuries, who are being airlifted to Army hospital, Srinagar for treatment: Police
-A bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J&K Police personnel fell into riverbed in Pahalgam today
ITBP jawans feared injured after their bus fell down to a roadside river bed in J&K
- A civil bus carrying 39 personnel (37 from ITBP and 2 from J&K Police) fell down to a roadside river bed after its brakes reportedly failed. The troops were on their way from Chandanwari to Pahalgam. Casualties feared. More details awaited: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)
-The jawans were deputed in the area for Amarnath Yatra.
Live News Updates August 16: RJD leaders take oath as ministers in Patna
RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav and four other MLAs took oath as ministers, at Raj Bhawan in Patna
Live News Updates August 16: RJD leaders to take oath in Patna today
RJD leaders Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, Lalit Yadav, Surendra Yadav and Kumar Sarvjeet are expected to take the oath as ministers at Raj Bhawan today
Army’s Futuristic Infantry Soldier (F-INSAS) briefs Defence Minister
Indian Army’s Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System (F-INSAS) soldier gave a briefing to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his new weapon systems and aids including the AK-203 assault rifle
Live News Updates August 16: Supreme Court to take up Football Federation matter on Wednesday
- Centre has sought SC's urgent hearing in the Football federation matter after FIFA suspended India & stripped it of the right to host U-17 Women's World Cup
- Solicitor General told the Supreme Court that an "important development" has taken place & FIFA has sent letter on suspending India which needs to be brought on record
- The Supreme Court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the Football Federation matter is already listed for Wednesday & it will take it up for hearing
Lieutenant General Harpal Singh elaborates Govt's weapon indigenisation decision
"Different policy decisions taken by GoI to help promote indigenisation of weapon systems for the Armed Forces. Many new equipments inducted by the Army in this direction incl mines, personal weapons and infantry combat vehicles"Lt Gen Harpal Singh, Engineer-in-Chief, Indian Army
Live News Updates August 16: FIFA move extremely harsh but also an opportunity to get house in order: Bhaichung Bhutia
- Former captain Bhaichung Bhutia on Tuesday termed the FIFA's decision to ban Indian football "very harsh" but in it also saw an opportunity to get the country's sport in order.
- "Very unfortunate that FIFA has banned Indian football and at the same time I feel it's a very harsh decision of FIFA to ban Indian football," Bhutia, one of the sport's icons in the country, said.
- "But at the same time time I feel it's a great opportunity for us to get our system right. It's very important that all the stakeholders -- the federation, the state associations, to come together and get the system right and everybody work for the betterment of Indian football," the Sikkimese sniper added. Read more here.
Live News Updates August 16: Bihar CM Nitish condoles the demise of former Bihar minister and BJP MLA Subhash Singh
- Bihar Chief Minister Nitish condoles the demise of former Bihar minister and BJP MLA Subhash Singh.
- He will be cremated with state honour, reads the CM's statement. (ANI)
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Every worker & MLA of RJD is part of the cabinet says RJD MP Manoj Jha
- It's not just people who will join the cabinet, every worker & MLA of RJD is a part of it - they may not join under their names but there will be everyone's participation.
- The entire cabinet reflects Bihar's interest, you will see that.
- This entire Mahagathbandhan, and now Nitish Kumar has come (into the alliance), so the map of 2024 is clear up to a great extent: Manoj Jha, RJD MP (ANI)
Live News Updates August 16: Amitabh Choudhary, former president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association passes away
- Amitabh Choudhary, former president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) passed away this morning due to heart attack.
- He had served in important positions in the BCCI. (ANI)
Bihar cabinet expansion updates: JP Nadda to hold a meeting with Bihar's BJP core committee today
- BJP National President JP Nadda to hold a meeting with the party's Bihar core committee in Delhi today.
- This is the first meeting of the Bihar BJP Core Committee after the change in government in the state. In today's meeting, the core committee members are expected to discuss the opposition's role and the issues to be raised by them.
- Bihar BJP Core Committee today is expected to discuss selection of a new Bihar BJP president, selection of LoP in Assembly & the Legislative Council & head of the legislature party.
- A decision on the above is expected before the start of Bihar Assembly session from August 24.
- Meanwhile, RJD leaders Tej Pratap Yadav, Alok Mehta, Lalit Yadav, Surendra Yadav and Kumar Sarvjeet are expected to take the oath.
- CM Nitish Kumar is likely to repeat his old cabinet. (ANI)
Live News Updates August 16: The Eastern Window: Spy ship latest Chinese gambit to tighten the noose around India
- Sri Lanka’s decision to welcome a Chinese spy ship and engaging in a military exercise with a Pakistani naval vessel are signs that China is using the island nation to weave a noose around India
- As a Chinese spy ship gets ready to spend a week at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port, the first question to ask is: what is China’s end game? There is a strong possibility of China claiming a “legal right” to use the port for its “survey and scientific expeditions”—a pretext for stationing spy equipment there. Read more exclusively on Moneycontrol PRO here
Live News Updates August 16: Chinese research ship arrives in Sri Lanka despite India, US concerns
- A Chinese research vessel entered Sri Lanka's Chinese-run southern port of Hambantota on Tuesday despite concerns from India and the United States about its activities.
- The Yuan Wang 5 entered the Hambantota deep sea port after securing permission to enter Sri Lankan waters on the condition it will not engage in any research, port officials said.
- The vessel was originally due to arrive last week, but Colombo asked Beijing to defer the visit following objections by India, which shares Western concerns about Chinese activities in the region. Read more here
Live News Updates August 16: You Need Aadhaar Or Its Enrolment Slip to Get Govt Subsidies And Benefits, Says UIDAI
- From now on, you must have an Aadhaar number, or enrolment slip if you haven’t got an Aadhaar identification yet, to avail government subsidies and benefits. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said this in a circular to all central ministries and state governments last week.
- News18 has a copy of the circular issued on August 11 by the UIDAI that tightens the Aadhaar rules further. There is an existing provision in section 7 of the Aadhaar Act to facilitate a person who has not been assigned an Aadhaar number, to avail of the benefits, subsidies, and services “through alternate and viable means of identification.”
- The latest circular says that more than 99 per cent of adults in the country have been issued an Aadhaar number now. (News 18)
Live News Updates August 16: Aung San Suu Kyi Jailed for Six Years Over Corruption Charges
- A court in military-ruled Myanmar sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six years in prison on Monday after finding her guilty in four corruption cases, a source with knowledge of the proceedings said.
- The 77-year-old Nobel laureate and figurehead of Myanmar’s opposition to military rule has been charged with at least 18 offences ranging from graft to election violations, carrying combined maximum jail terms of nearly 190 years.
- Suu Kyi had called the accusations absurd and denies all charges against her.
- She was found guilty on Monday of misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation - an organisation she founded promoting health and education - to build a home, and leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate, the source said. (News 18)
PM Narendra Modi pays floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal. (ANI)
Don't pay too much attention: Chhetri tells players on FIFA ban threat
- Seasoned striker Sunil Chhetri on Sunday advised fellow players to continue giving their best on the pitch and not worry about FIFA's threat of suspension on Indian football.
- Today, world football governing body FIFA suspended the AIFF and strip off its right to host the women's U-17 World Cup in October due to a third party "influence".
- This comes just days after the Supreme Court's directive to hold elections of the national federation.
- The SC-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) has since, though, started the electoral process. The elections are slated for August 28.
- "I've spoken to the boys and my advice is to not give it too much attention because it is out of your control," Chhetri said during a virtual media interaction organised by his club Bengaluru FC in the build-up to the new season. (PTI)
Bihar cabinet expansion updates
- The event is likely to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Patna's Raj Bhavan.
- The newly established "Mahagathbandhan" cabinet will be enlarged almost a week after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke away from the BJP-led alliance and created a new administration with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.
FIFA media release
Live News Updates August 16: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's cabinet expansion today; nearly 30 ministers to be inducted
- The two-member cabinet in Bihar comprising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will be expanded today when about 30 members will be inducted from different constituents of the 'Mahagathbandhan' or the Grand Alliance.
- According to highly placed sources, the swearing-in will take place at 11.30 AM inside the Raj Bhavan. Among the invitees could be RJD supremo Lalu Prasad who was expected to arrive here on Monday night though party sources now claim he will be arriving on Tuesday by a morning flight.
- The state cabinet can have up to 36 ministers, including the chief minister. The induction of ministers on Tuesday is expected to keep a few berths vacant for future expansion. Read details here.
Live News Updates August 16: FIFA suspends All India Football Federation due to third-party influence
- FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to "undue influence from third parties", world soccer's governing body said on Monday.
- The suspension also means that the Under-17 women's World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in India from Oct. 11-30, cannot be held in the country as planned.
- India's highest court had disbanded the AIFF in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport, amend the AIFF's constitution and conduct elections that have been pending for 18 months. Read more here.
