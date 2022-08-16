English
    August 16, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

    Live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hand over indigenously-developed equipment & systems to Indian Army

    Live News: "These systems will enhance the operational preparedness of the Army and help them to deal with future challenges," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    Get all the latest news and updates on Live News Blog only on Moneycontrol. Read all news including Bihar CM's cabinet expansion, FIFA suspending AIFF and more online on Moneycontrol's Live News Blog.
    • August 16, 2022 / 04:59 PM IST

      ITBP bus accident update | Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha met injured ITBP jawans at Army Hospital in Srinagar

    • August 16, 2022 / 04:55 PM IST

      Bhuj, Gujarat | Today we've given a guarantee to improve the quality of education in Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal

      Conditions of government schools are not good. We'll give good & free education. We'll build best govt schools & make temporary teachers permanent: AAP national convenor & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    • August 16, 2022 / 04:46 PM IST

      Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar boycotts CM Eknath Shinde's invitation to tea party

      Today CM has invited us for the customary tea party but today in the opposition party meeting we've decided to boycott the tea party: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar

    • August 16, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST

      ITBP bus accident update 

      The deceased ITBP personnel were identified as Head Constable Dula Singh (Taran Taran, Punjab), Constable Abhiraj (Lakhisarai,Bihar), Constable Amit K (Etah,UP), Constable D Raj Shekhar (Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh), Constable Subhash C Bairwal (Sikar Rajasthan), Constable Dinesh Bohra (Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand) and Constable Sandeep Kumar (Jammu in J&K): ITBP

    • August 16, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

      Delhi | What message does Nitish Kumar want to give by keeping people like Surendra Yadav, Ramanand Yadav and Lalit Yadav in the cabinet, asks Sushil Kumar Modi

      Nitish Kumar cleverly kept both Home and finance portfolios with JD(U) and betrayed Tejashwi Yadav too: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi

    • August 16, 2022 / 04:30 PM IST

      Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today handed over indigenously-developed equipment & systems to the Indian Army

      "These systems will enhance the operational preparedness of the Army and help them to deal with future challenges," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

    • August 16, 2022 / 04:16 PM IST

      Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell's Worli unit busted a drugs factory in Ankleshwar area of Bharuch district of Gujarat

      They recovered about 513 kg of MD drugs. The value of the seized drugs is Rs 1,026 crore in the international market. 7 accused including a woman arrested.

    • August 16, 2022 / 04:09 PM IST

      178 dengue cases in Delhi so far this year

      Nearly 180 dengue cases have been recorded in the national capital so far this year, according to a civic body report released on Monday. According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May and 32 in June.

      Till August 13, the capital had logged 178 dengue cases, the report said. On August 6, the number of cases stood at 174. Four fresh cases were reported in a week, it said. On August 6, the number of cases stood at 174. Read more.

    • August 16, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

      China to discourage abortions to boost low birth rate

      China will discourage abortions and take steps to make fertility treatment more accessible as part of efforts to boost one of the world's lowest birth rates, its National Health Authority said on Tuesday.

      Support measures from taxation and insurance to education and housing would be improved and implemented, with local governments encouraged to boost infant care services and family friendly workplaces, according to guidelines published on the authority's website. Read more.

    • August 16, 2022 / 03:44 PM IST

      Jammu & Kashmir | District Administration Ramban bans the operation of seven news portals

      The news portals were banned for "peddling fake news and maligning the image of the Government"

    • August 16, 2022 / 03:32 PM IST

      Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is holding a meeting with ADGP Law & Order Alok Kumar and other senior police officials in Shivamogga

      Sec 144 imposed here after a group of Tipu Sultan followers tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan banners y'day.

    • August 16, 2022 / 03:22 PM IST

      Jammu & Kashmir | Mortal remains of Sunil Kumar Bhat brought to his residence in Shopian

      He was shot dead by terrorists today.

      Jammu & Kashmir | Mortal remains of Sunil Kumar Bhat brought to his residence in Shopian He was shot dead by terrorists today.
