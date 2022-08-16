Live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hand over indigenously-developed equipment & systems to Indian Army

ITBP bus accident update | Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha met injured ITBP jawans at Army Hospital in Srinagar
J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha met injured ITBP jawans at Army Hospital in Srinagar
Today we've given a guarantee to improve the quality of education in Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal
178 dengue cases in Delhi so far this year
China to discourage abortions to boost low birth rate
Portfolios allocated in Bihar cabinet; Nitish Kumar keeps home, Tejashwi Yadav gets health, roads
ITBP bus accident update | Seven of our jawans have lost their lives in the accident
RJD leaders take oath as ministers in Patna
FIFA move extremely harsh but also an opportunity to get house in order: Bhaichung Bhutia
Bihar CM Nitish condoles the demise of former Bihar minister and BJP MLA Subhash Singh
Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Every worker & MLA of RJD is part of the cabinet says RJD MP Manoj Jha
Amitabh Choudhary, former president of Jharkhand State Cricket Association passes away
Bihar cabinet expansion updates: JP Nadda to hold a meeting with Bihar's BJP core committee today
The Eastern Window: Spy ship latest Chinese gambit to tighten the noose around India
Chinese research ship arrives in Sri Lanka despite India, US concerns
You Need Aadhaar Or Its Enrolment Slip to Get Govt Subsidies And Benefits, Says UIDAI
Aung San Suu Kyi Jailed for Six Years Over Corruption Charges
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's cabinet expansion today; nearly 30 ministers to be inducted
FIFA suspends All India Football Federation due to third-party influence
Bhuj, Gujarat | Today we've given a guarantee to improve the quality of education in Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal
Conditions of government schools are not good. We'll give good & free education. We'll build best govt schools & make temporary teachers permanent: AAP national convenor & Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar boycotts CM Eknath Shinde's invitation to tea party
Today CM has invited us for the customary tea party but today in the opposition party meeting we've decided to boycott the tea party: Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar
ITBP bus accident update
The deceased ITBP personnel were identified as Head Constable Dula Singh (Taran Taran, Punjab), Constable Abhiraj (Lakhisarai,Bihar), Constable Amit K (Etah,UP), Constable D Raj Shekhar (Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh), Constable Subhash C Bairwal (Sikar Rajasthan), Constable Dinesh Bohra (Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand) and Constable Sandeep Kumar (Jammu in J&K): ITBP
Delhi | What message does Nitish Kumar want to give by keeping people like Surendra Yadav, Ramanand Yadav and Lalit Yadav in the cabinet, asks Sushil Kumar Modi
Nitish Kumar cleverly kept both Home and finance portfolios with JD(U) and betrayed Tejashwi Yadav too: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today handed over indigenously-developed equipment & systems to the Indian Army.
"These systems will enhance the operational preparedness of the Army and help them to deal with future challenges," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Mumbai Anti Narcotics Cell's Worli unit busted a drugs factory in Ankleshwar area of Bharuch district of Gujarat
They recovered about 513 kg of MD drugs. The value of the seized drugs is Rs 1,026 crore in the international market. 7 accused including a woman arrested.
Nearly 180 dengue cases have been recorded in the national capital so far this year, according to a civic body report released on Monday. According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) report, the city recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April, 30 in May and 32 in June.
Till August 13, the capital had logged 178 dengue cases, the report said. On August 6, the number of cases stood at 174. Four fresh cases were reported in a week, it said. On August 6, the number of cases stood at 174. Read more.
China will discourage abortions and take steps to make fertility treatment more accessible as part of efforts to boost one of the world's lowest birth rates, its National Health Authority said on Tuesday.
Support measures from taxation and insurance to education and housing would be improved and implemented, with local governments encouraged to boost infant care services and family friendly workplaces, according to guidelines published on the authority's website. Read more.
Jammu & Kashmir | District Administration Ramban bans the operation of seven news portals
The news portals were banned for "peddling fake news and maligning the image of the Government"
Jammu & Kashmir | District Administration Ramban bans the operation of seven news portals for "peddling fake news and maligning the image of the Government" pic.twitter.com/pMS4W4CgNb— ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2022
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra is holding a meeting with ADGP Law & Order Alok Kumar and other senior police officials in Shivamogga
Sec 144 imposed here after a group of Tipu Sultan followers tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan banners y'day.
He was shot dead by terrorists today.