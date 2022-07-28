WB SSC recruitment scam | Total 40 crores raided by ED from Arpita Mukherjee's house, close aid of WB Minister Partha Chatterjee

Live Updates: Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee have been sent to ED custody till August 3.
PM Modi to launch IIBX at Gujarat’s GIFT City - Facilitate trade through NSE IFSC-SGX Connect tomorrow
- The Prime Minister, during his visit to Gujarat, will launch India International Bullion Exchange (IIBX) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) on July 29. IIBX is intended to facilitate efficient price discovery with the assurance of responsible sourcing and quality, apart from giving impetus to the financialization of gold in India, according to a statement by the IFSC Authority.
- Apart from that, the Prime Minister will also launch NSE IFSC-SGX Connect. Under this Connect, all orders on NIFTY derivatives placed by members of Singapore Exchange Limited (SGX) will be routed to and matched on the NSE-IFSC order matching and trading platform. Read more.
Live News Updates July 28: Delhi excise department cancels a liquor supply tender suspecting cartelisation
- The Delhi government's Excise Department, which is under the scanner with a CBI probe recommended by the lieutenant governor, has cancelled a tender suspecting cartelisation, for the supply of country liquor in the city, officials said.
- "The department cancelled the tender for the supply of country liquor in 2022-23 after it was found that the bidders were suspectedly pooling their resources to keep the highest bid low," said an official. Read more
Live News Updates July 28: PM Modi to visit Gujurat today, inaugrate several projects
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Tamil Nadu on July 28-29.
- He is scheduled to lay foundation stones and inaugrate several projects and attend programmes.
- Today he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki, Sabarkantha in Gujarat.
- Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Chennai and declare the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai.
WB SSC recruitment scam | Total 40crores raided by ED from Arpita Mukherjee's house, close aid of WB Minister Partha Chatterjee
- Enforcement Directorate officials leave the Belgharia residence of Arpita Mukherjee, close aide of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, after filling 10 trunks with cash amounting to approx Rs 29 crore found there.
- A total of Rs 40 crore has bee found from her premises so far. (ANI)
