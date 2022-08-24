English
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia
    August 24, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST

    Live News Updates: Jaiveer Shergill resigns from the post of National Spokesman of Congress party

    Business and Political Updates: "It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public & country, rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy & consistently ignoring on-ground reality", wrote Shergill in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi.

    • August 24, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

      Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann felicitates PM Modi at the  inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Punjab's Mohali district

    • August 24, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

      Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill resigns from the post of National Spokesman of the Congress party

      "It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public & country, rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy & consistently ignoring on-ground reality", wrote Shergill in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi

    • August 24, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

      Thai court suspends PM Prayuth pending term limit review

      Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties on Wednesday, after deciding to hear a petition seeking review of his legally mandated eight-year term limit.

      The petition by the main opposition party argued that Prayuth's time spent as head of a military junta, after he staged a coup when he was army chief in 2014, should count towards his constitutionally stipulated eight-year term. (Reuters)

    • August 24, 2022 / 03:02 PM IST

      India, Brazil can share best practices for mutual growth: EAM Jaishankar

      India and Brazil are not only partners but can share best practices for their mutual growth and progress, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said as he interacted with prominent businessmen here on his maiden official visit.

      Jaishankar is on an official visit to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina from August 22-27. Read more.

    • August 24, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST

      2 terrorists' bodies recovered after they stepped over minefield

      On Aug 22, suspicious movement of 2 terrorists from Pakistan-based terror orgs approx 150m on Indian side of LoC was detected. Blast was thereafter observed & it was assessed that they stepped over minefield. Later, bodies were seen. Today bodies recovered: Army sources

    • August 24, 2022 / 02:53 PM IST

      TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal sent to 14-day jail custody by the CBI Special Court in the cattle smuggling case

    • August 24, 2022 / 02:26 PM IST

      Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes stock of the flood situation in Vidisha

      Earlier today, he conducted an aerial survey of the area.

    • August 24, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

      Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with the Defence Ministers of SCO Member countries at the SCO Meet in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

    • August 24, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

      Telangana | Advocate Karuna Sagar who has taken up the case of suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh claims that "he received two threatening calls from unknown numbers"

      Singh was granted bail yesterday in connection with his alleged comments on Prophet Muhammad.

    • August 24, 2022 / 01:51 PM IST

      Zelenskiy says Ukraine was born again when Russia invaded

      - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukrainians on Wednesday in a emotional speech to mark 31 years of independence that Ukraine was reborn when Russia invaded on Feb. 24 and would recapture annexed Crimea and occupied areas in the east.


      - In the recorded speech, which falls on the six-month anniversary of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine no longer saw the war ending when there was peace, but when Kyiv was actually victorious.

      (Reuters)

    • August 24, 2022 / 01:49 PM IST

      Haryana: PM Modi inaugurates Amrita Hospital in Faridabad

      With an aim to boost the availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana.

      Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the super-speciality hospital will be equipped with 2600 beds.

      (ANI)

    • August 24, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST

      Japan signals return to nuclear power to stabilise energy supply

      Japan will restart more idled nuclear plants and look at developing next-generation reactors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, setting the stage for a major policy shift on nuclear energy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.

      (Reuters)

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

