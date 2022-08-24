Live News Updates: Jaiveer Shergill resigns from the post of National Spokesman of Congress party

August 24, 2022 / 03:09 PM IST

Thai court suspends PM Prayuth pending term limit review

Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties on Wednesday, after deciding to hear a petition seeking review of his legally mandated eight-year term limit.

The petition by the main opposition party argued that Prayuth's time spent as head of a military junta, after he staged a coup when he was army chief in 2014, should count towards his constitutionally stipulated eight-year term. (Reuters)