Live News Updates: Jaiveer Shergill resigns from the post of National Spokesman of Congress party

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann felicitates PM Modi at the inauguration of Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Punjab's Mohali district
Congress leader Jaiveer Shergill resigns from the post of National Spokesman of the Congress party
Thai court suspends PM Prayuth pending term limit review
Zelenskiy says Ukraine was born again when Russia invaded
Japan signals return to nuclear power to stabilise energy supply
Privacy complaint targets Google over unsolicited ad emails
MLAs threatened, offered bribes to break party, this is serious matter: Kejriwal
EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred Most Influential Indian Award in London by ELITE Magazine
Russia wants Central Asian countries not to hold joint military exercises with US
'People are watching': Rabri Devi on CBI searches
Sri Lanka bans import of 300 items of consumer goods to stabilise economy
Immigration racket busted in Delhi
PM Modi to inaugrate hospital at Faridabad today
Vijay Kumar Sinha resigns as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly
JD(U) MLC Devesh Chandra Thakur files nomination for the Chairmanship of Bihar Legislative Council
Mumbai Introduces Additional Buses, Trains to Meet Rush in Ganeshotsav
CBI raids in Bihar | What is this anger? That a Govt didn't run as per you? That it changed the alliance for public welfare?: RJD RS MP Manoj Jha
CBI raids in Bihar | Useless to say that it's raid by ED or IT or CBI, it's a raid by BJP: RJD RS MP Manoj Jha
CBI raids underway at RJD MLC Sunil Singh's residence in Patna
CBI conducts raids at multiple locations in Ranchi & Bihar
Sonia Gandhi to travel abroad for medical check-ups; Rahul, Priyanka to accompany her
Maruti Suzuki to recall 166 Dzire Tour S vehicles
U.S. to announce $3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine: officials
CM Nitish Kumar to prove majority in Bihar assembly today
"It pains me to say that decision-making is no longer for interests of public & country, rather it's influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy & consistently ignoring on-ground reality", wrote Shergill in his resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi
Thailand's Constitutional Court suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha from official duties on Wednesday, after deciding to hear a petition seeking review of his legally mandated eight-year term limit.
The petition by the main opposition party argued that Prayuth's time spent as head of a military junta, after he staged a coup when he was army chief in 2014, should count towards his constitutionally stipulated eight-year term. (Reuters)
India, Brazil can share best practices for mutual growth: EAM Jaishankar
India and Brazil are not only partners but can share best practices for their mutual growth and progress, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said as he interacted with prominent businessmen here on his maiden official visit.
Jaishankar is on an official visit to Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina from August 22-27. Read more.
2 terrorists' bodies recovered after they stepped over minefield
On Aug 22, suspicious movement of 2 terrorists from Pakistan-based terror orgs approx 150m on Indian side of LoC was detected. Blast was thereafter observed & it was assessed that they stepped over minefield. Later, bodies were seen. Today bodies recovered: Army sources
#WATCH | On Aug 22, suspicious movement of 2 terrorists from Pakistan-based terror orgs approx 150m on Indian side of LoC was detected. Blast was thereafter observed & it was assessed that they stepped over minefield. Later, bodies were seen. Today bodies recovered: Army Sources pic.twitter.com/EP2IzVYq9L— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022
TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal sent to 14-day jail custody by the CBI Special Court in the cattle smuggling case
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes stock of the flood situation in Vidisha
Earlier today, he conducted an aerial survey of the area.
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes stock of the flood situation in Vidisha. Earlier today, he conducted an aerial survey of the area. pic.twitter.com/BwN8KbHQQV— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 24, 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with the Defence Ministers of SCO Member countries at the SCO Meet in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
Telangana | Advocate Karuna Sagar who has taken up the case of suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh claims that "he received two threatening calls from unknown numbers"
Singh was granted bail yesterday in connection with his alleged comments on Prophet Muhammad.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Ukrainians on Wednesday in a emotional speech to mark 31 years of independence that Ukraine was reborn when Russia invaded on Feb. 24 and would recapture annexed Crimea and occupied areas in the east.
- In the recorded speech, which falls on the six-month anniversary of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, Zelenskiy said that Ukraine no longer saw the war ending when there was peace, but when Kyiv was actually victorious.
(Reuters)
Haryana: PM Modi inaugurates Amrita Hospital in Faridabad
With an aim to boost the availability of modern medical infrastructure in the National Capital Region (NCR) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, Haryana.
Managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, the super-speciality hospital will be equipped with 2600 beds.
(ANI)
Japan signals return to nuclear power to stabilise energy supply
Japan will restart more idled nuclear plants and look at developing next-generation reactors, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday, setting the stage for a major policy shift on nuclear energy a decade after the Fukushima disaster.
(Reuters)