Live News: Girls outshine boys with pass percentage of 94.54% in class 12 CBSE results

CBSE Class 12 results | Girls outshine boys with overall pass percentage of 94.54%, while boys secured 91.25% pic.twitter.com/cZqXQEyfAp— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2022
-The Election Commission will on Friday issue a 'certificate of election' to NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu who has emerged victorious in the presidential poll.
-The certificate is issued after the returning officer hands over the result to the poll panel.
Girls outshine boys with pass percentage of 94.54% in class 12 CBSE results
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announces Class 12 results
BJP MP Ravi Kishan to introduce private members' bill on population control
Droupadi Murmu a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor: PM Modi
Delhi-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Patna after bomb hoax, one detained
Olympic star Neeraj Chopra qualifies for maiden World Championships final
Election Commission to issue certificate of election to Droupadi Murmu today
Girls outshine boys with pass percentage of 94.54% in class 12 CBSE results
-Girls outshine boys with overall pass percentage of 94.54%, while boys secured 91.25%, according to news agency ANI
-Here's where you can check CBSE class 12 results: https://cbseresults.nic.in/
BJP MP Ravi Kishan to introduce private members' bill on population control
-BJP Lok Sabha MP Ravi Kishan to introduce Private Members' Bill on population control today
-According to the Census 2011 report, India's population was 1.21 billion at that point of time. The government had deferred the 2021 census due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-''Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji's life, her early struggles, her rich service and her exemplary success motivates each and every Indian. She has emerged as a ray of hope for our citizens, especially the poor, marginalised and the downtrodden,'' wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.
Delhi-bound IndiGo flight grounded at Patna after bomb hoax, one passenger detained
-A passenger on IndiGo's Patna-Delhi flight on Thursday claimed that there was a bomb on board, which later turned out to be a hoax, sources said.
-The flight, which was scheduled to depart at 8.20 PM, had to be grounded following the hoax threat, they said.
-All the passengers were safely evacuated. The plane was searched and nothing was found, a source said.
India's olympic star Neeraj Chopra qualifies for maiden World Championships final
-Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra qualified for his maiden World Championships final with a stunning first attempt throw of 88.39m.
-The 24-year-old Indian, hot favourite for a medal, opened the men's javelin throw Group A qualification round and sent his spear to 88.39m for his third career-best throw, here on Thursday
-The medal round will be held on Sunday (7:05am IST). Those who clear 83.50m or 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the final.
Election Commission to issue certificate of election to Droupadi Murmu today
-The certificate is issued after the returning officer hands over the result to the poll panel. It will be signed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey.
