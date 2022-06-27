Live News Blog & Top Headlines

Follow Moneycontrol's News Blog to track the big headlines and top national stories of the day.
Bloomberg: Russia defaults on foreign debt for first time since 1918
Russia defaulted on its foreign-currency sovereign debt for the first time in a century, the culmination of ever-tougher Western sanctions that shut down payment routes to overseas creditors.
Russian missiles hit an apartment block and kindergarten in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday, in strikes U.S. President Joe Biden condemned as "barbarism" as world leaders gathered in Europe to discuss further sanctions against Moscow.
Reuters: NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics
Taking place in the shadow of Russia's war in Ukraine, the Madrid gathering comes at a pivotal moment for the transatlantic bond after failures in Afghanistan and internal discord during the era of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened to pull Washington out of the nuclear alliance.
Coronavirus Update | India records 17,073 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths; daily positivity rate 5.62%
India logged 17,073 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 4,34,07,046, while the active cases have increased to 94,420, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.
Maharashtra Political Crisis | Supreme Court to hear Eknath Shinde camp's petitions against Dy Speaker's decisions today
The Maharashtra political crisis has reached the courts with rebel MLA Eknath Shinde and his camp challenging the Shiv Sena's move to disqualify him and 15 other MLAs with two petitions in the Supreme Court.