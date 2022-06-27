Live News Blog & Top Headlines

June 27, 2022 / 10:32 AM IST

Reuters: NATO to pledge aid to Baltics and Ukraine, urge Turkey to let in Nordics

Taking place in the shadow of Russia's war in Ukraine, the Madrid gathering comes at a pivotal moment for the transatlantic bond after failures in Afghanistan and internal discord during the era of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened to pull Washington out of the nuclear alliance. Read More