Aero India 2023 Highlights: Aero India witnesses 266 partnerships having potential to unlock business worth around Rs 80,000 crore

February 15, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST

Live News: Solar-powered drone unveiled at Aero India

-Garuda Aerospace on Wednesday unveiled its solar-powered drone "SURAJ",

-The drone has been designed specifically for surveillance operations, at Aero India 2023 here.

-Principal Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister and former DRDO Chief Dr. Satheesh Reddy unveiled it.

-According to the company, SURAJ is an ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) high-altitude drone designed specifically for surveillance operations, providing "real-time information to the high command and protecting jawans on the ground."

-It said the drone's unique J-shaped wings are equipped with solar-powered cells that serve as its primary fuel source, while an auxiliary battery provides additional propulsion or decreased speed as required.

