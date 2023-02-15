Aero India 2023 Highlights: Aero India witnesses 266 partnerships having potential to unlock business worth around Rs 80,000 crore

Aero India 2023 Highlights: As many as 266 partnerships including 201 MoUs, 53 major announcements and nine product launches were firmed up at the Aero-India that could unlock business potentials worth around Rs 80,000 crore. The MoUs included one between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Safran Helicopter Engines of France for work share for formation of joint venture for design, development, manufacture and life time support of helicopter engines.
Defence Secretary holds talks with several defence delegations at Aero India 2023
DefenceSecretaryGiridharAramanemet a number ofdefencedelegations including Brazil,Myanmar,Mauritius, andRepublic of Bulgaria, on the sidelines of Aero India 2023
U.S. defence major Lockheed Martin showcasing its F-21 fighter jet, Javelin weapon system at Aero India2023
India's aerospace & defence capabilities were at full display at Aero India 2023: Tejasvi Surya
"25% of India's air/spacecraft industry is in Karnataka. 67% of aircraft & helicopter mnfg. for defence & 65% of aerospace exports is done from Karnataka. #AeroIndia2023 is a redefining moment for India as it enters #AmritKaal with vision of #Atmanirbharta" tweeted BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya
Indian Air Force (IAF) Suryakiran aerobatic team performs during the AeroIndia 2023 air show at Yelahanka air base
UK govt asserts commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat
The UK government said its defence sector was deployed in force at Aero India 2023, India's premier air show being held in Bengaluru, with an ambition to not only 'Make in India,' but also 'Create in India'
Historic debut of F-35 at Aero India 2023
US Air Force's newest fifth - generation fighters – the F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter are here for the first time to take part in Aero India-2023
Manufacturing Cutting edge Products Need of the Hour to Attain 'Atmanirbharta': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Aero India witnesses 266 partnerships having potential to unlock business worth around Rs 80,000 crore
'Design our Destiny' should be our new mantra, says Defence Minister
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence that India will soon be among the leading countries in the field of innovation and emerge as the "light house" to the entire world. Speaking after inaugurating the annual defence innovation event 'Manthan' during the Aero India here, he said, if we want to bring the next generation industrial revolution, then we should either do new things, or try to do the existing things in a new way.
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan today took a sortie in the Light Utility Helicopter at the AeroIndia air show.
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan today took a sortie in the Light Utility Helicopter at the #AeroIndia air show. The chopper is planned to be inducted into the Army and Air Force in significant numbers. pic.twitter.com/gTtnmoQzLZ— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2023
75% of defence capital procurement budget earmarked for the domestic industry in FY 2023-24: Rajnath Singh
Record 75% (Appx. Rs 1 Lakh Cr) of defence capital procurement budget has been earmarked for domestic industry in Financial Year 2023-24 up from 68% in 2022-23.
Aero India 2023: Indian Army to test jetpack suit designed by Bengaluru startup
Jetpack suit, displayed at the Aero India Show 2023, manufactured by a Bengaluru-based startup has caught the attention for its uniqueness and is in the reckoning for the contract by the armed forces.The Indian armed forces have placed a Request for Proposal (RFP) for procurement of 48 jet suits on trial basis. If they pass the test, the Army would initiate large scale procurement, the sources said. Manufactured by Absolute Composite Private Limited, based in Bengaluru, the jetpack suit has used five engines, including the turbo engine in the back.
Aero India 2023: Russia delivers new MiG-29K fighter aircraft offer to India at Aero India 2023
The Russian-made MiG-29K and MiG-29KUB multirole fighters are part of an air wing of fighter aircraft aboard India’s indigenous Vikrant aircraft carrier. The carrier’s air wing is set to eventually operate indigenous naval aircraft based on India’s Tejas fighter. In addition, India intends to purchase Western-made deck-based aircraft: New Delhi is currently choosing between Rafale aircraft offered by the French firm Dassault Aviation and F-18 jets produced by the US-based Boeing Company.
Live News: Solar-powered drone unveiled at Aero India
-Garuda Aerospace on Wednesday unveiled its solar-powered drone "SURAJ",
-The drone has been designed specifically for surveillance operations, at Aero India 2023 here.
-Principal Scientific Advisor to Defence Minister and former DRDO Chief Dr. Satheesh Reddy unveiled it.
-According to the company, SURAJ is an ISR (intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance) high-altitude drone designed specifically for surveillance operations, providing "real-time information to the high command and protecting jawans on the ground."
-It said the drone's unique J-shaped wings are equipped with solar-powered cells that serve as its primary fuel source, while an auxiliary battery provides additional propulsion or decreased speed as required.
Aero India 2023: Israel participates in Aero India 2023, marks 30 years of Indo-Israel defence collaboration
-At Aero India 2023, SIBAT, the International Defense Collaboration Directorate of the Israel Ministry of Defense, is in charge of fostering defence cooperation between Israel and India.
-Air Defense Systems, Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), Aerial and Ground Precise Guided Munitions, Electronic Warfare (EW) Systems, Land and Naval Solutions, Avionic Systems, Air and Missile Defence Systems are some of the technologies Israel has demonstrated.
-The highly regarded alliance between India and Israel, which has been instrumental in fostering India-Israel defence cooperation, turns 30 this year, according a statement by the Head of SIBAT, Brig Gen (ret) Yair Kulas.
Aero India 2023:Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande reviews innovation projects carried out by Indian Army personnel
-Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande today reviewed innovation projects carried out by Indian Army personnel including Lt Col S Chauhan and Sub Sapre PS at the India pavilion at the #AeroIndia. He was briefed on different products and their operational usage.
-Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Pande was also briefed by Col Vijay Pandey&Col Kumar Dharmveer on their innovations including an external fixator for treating hand fractures & Trishul link device which can help in avoiding fratricides during air-to-ground ops by own track helicopters
Aero India 2023: We have got orders for more than 10 lakh multi-mode grenades says Munitions India Limited's CMD Ravikant
We have got orders for more than 10 lakh multi-mode grenades for Indian armed forces and over Rs 3,000 crores of orders for exports, Munitions India Limited CMD Ravikant told ANI
Aero India 2023: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at Valedictory Ceremony of Aero India 2023
-A new era of self-reliance in the Indian defence sector is being paved, in which this sector will move forward strongly on its path of progress with new energy, determination and enthusiasm says Defence Minister,
Rajnath Singh
-Under Amrit Kaal for our defence industry, the Indian vendor’s capital acquisition has been upgraded to 75% for 2023-2024 says Defence Minister
Rajnath Singh
I see the 'Bandhan' being held today as an essential event of Aero-India and a significant achievement. In this ceremony, about 250 MoUs have been signed says Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister at ‘Bandhan’ & Valedictory Ceremony of Aero India 2023
Aero India 2023: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks at Aero India Day 3
Addressing the steps taken towards increasing self reliance in the defence sector, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said:
"Allocation of three-fourths of defence capital expenditure for procurement from domestic firms is a move towards self-reliance"
-Aero India 2023 has shown that Indian defence sector is ready to march ahead along with top global defence firms, the Union minister said
-"Procurement of defence equipment from domestic manufacturers increased to 75% of total capital expenditure from 2023-24, Singh added
Aero India 2023: Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt holds bilateral meeting with the with Liberian delegation at Aero India Day 3
Aero India 2023: FICCI,Indian Navy and SIDM to hold conferences today
-The Indian Navy is organising seminar on “Ätmanirbharta In Aero Armament Sustenance”,
-FICCI will hold discussion on “Achieving Excellence in Defence Grade Drones”
-SIDM’s topic is “Indigenous Development of Key Enablers For Enhancing Network Centric Operations in Aerospace Domain”.
Aero India 2023: HAL signs MoU with healthcare provider Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM)
HAL signed an MOU with Response Plus Holding PJSC (RPM), a leading healthcare provider of emergency medical services, remote healthcare services and occupational health solutions in the UAE.
Aero India 2023: HAL may lose chance to sell Tejas Aircraft to Malayasia says HAL CMD, CB Ananthakrishnan
-Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) may lose the chance to sell its Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas to Malaysia, HAL's top executives said
-Argentina and Egypt have exhibited their interest in the Tejas aircraft.
-Chairman and managing director of HAL, C B Ananthakrishnan said, “In Malaysia we were one of the shortlisted companies and we were hopeful of bagging a contract. But there is a slight setback in what we are hearing. Koreans are likely to get the order. We have not received anything in black and white. We are still making our attempts to push the product. Argentina and Egypt have shown interest. We have proposed 15 aircraft to Argentina and 20 to Egypt."
-Ananthakrishnan added that HAL is in talks with the Philippines to pitch LCA Tejas.
Aero India 2023 Live: iDEX has helped many home-grown technologies to develop and move forward says Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh
iDEX has helped many home-grown technologies to develop and move forward. iDEX has introduced hundreds of innovators to market. Thus thousands of skilled & semi-skilled Indians have been helped in direct and indirect employment generation, Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh said on the 3rd day of the Aero India Conclave
Aero India 2023 Live: We had a few start-ups in our country, today their number is about to reach 1 lakh says Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh
The environment that has been created in our country for start-ups in last few years, is a boon for youth. 7-8 years back we had a few start-ups in our country, today their number is about to reach 1 lakh says Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh at Manthan Annual Startup event
Aero India 2023 Live: CDS General Anil Chauhan visits pavilions of domestic defence firms at Aero India Day 3
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan visited the pavilions of domestic defence firms at#Aero Indiaandinteracted with entrepreneurs. He urged them to focus on cutting-edge research to meet the need for niche technologies and high-end manufacturing as per international standards
Aero India 2023 Live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announces launch of Defense India Start-up Challenge-DISC-9
I'm happy to announce launch of Defense India Start-up Challenge-DISC-9. Defense Ministry has also approved a simplified&fast-track procedure for procurement from iDEX start-ups and MSMEs. iDEX has opened avenues for achieving self-reliance in defense says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at day 3 of Aero India
Aero India 2023 Live: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspects exhibition at ‘Manthan’
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inspected an exhibition at the annual defence startup event ‘Manthan’, at Chandan Singh Air Force Convention Centre in Yelahanka, Bengaluru on day 3 of Aero India 2023
Aero India 2023 Live: HAL's Light Utility Helicopter’s (LUH) attracts aviation afficionados
-The Light Utility Helicopter’s (LUH) production unit is projected to supplant the existing Cheetah and Chetak Helicopters.
-The Indian Army and Indian Air Force are getting six units each, amounting to 12 helicopters this year.
-The production unit of the helicopter is placed at the HAL hall
-“It is impeccably suitable for harsh conditions. It has glass cockpit that is personalized for each activity a pilot would undertake. Thus, not only is it unmatched in functionality, but it is also as per convenience for pilots," said Wing Commander Unni Pillai
Aero India 2023 Live: Army officer develops new anti-drone system
-A new anti-drone system developed by a Lt Col of the Indian Army is all set to hand the nation's defence forces more power in tackling the threat of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) in strategic border areas.
-Lt Col Sadanand Chauhan from the Indian Army's Corps of Signals, a computer engineer by qualification, has developed a radio frequency or RF-based counter-drone system that has been tested by the Army internally and deployed in some of the front-line units in border areas.
-Lt Col Chauhan briefed Lt Gen BS Raju, the Vice-Chief-of Army Staff, about the new defence system during the latter's visit to Aero India.
To counter aerial threats, last month, Indian Army had floated a request for proposal (RFP) to procure vehicle-based drone jammers.
-The development assumes significance in the backdrop of the Army detecting several drones from across the border in the south western and northern sectors in the last two years.
Live News: DRDO develops new landing gear for UAVs
-The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed a new ‘Tricycle Nose Wheel Type Retractable Landing Gear System’ for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles,
-The new mechanism can withstand high touchdown speeds and rapid descents during landings.
-This is expected to significantly reduce the cost of advanced indigenous drones.
-Currently, the Tapas BH-201 drone, equipped with foreign engines and mission sensors, costs around Rs 40-45 crore.
Live News: Know all about TAPAS BH 201 UAV's capabilities
-Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), developed the TAPAS BH 201 unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)
-The medium-altitude, long-endurance drone has a flight endurance of several hours and successfully completed its maiden flight in November 2016.
-The TAPAS BH 201 drone, developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has the capability to fly autonomously or via remote control, allowing for pre-programmed flight plans and operational use in daylight or darkness.
-Its compact, lightweight design makes it easily transportable and deployable to remote locations, while its real-time data collection and transmission provide valuable intelligence for decision-making.
-With a range of over 18 hours and altitude capabilities of up to 28,000 feet, the TAPAS BH 201 has already completed more than 180 flights and will be live-streaming aerial and static displays at Aero India 2023.
-Formerly known as the Rustom-2, the drone has a 20.6-meter wingspan and a maximum speed of 225 kmph.
Live News: Drones take centre stage at Aero India Day 3
-The ability to operate in conflict zones has highlighted the importance of drones in recent conflicts.
-Drones have taken centre stage at the Aero India 2023 event, with the DRDO’s TAPAS BH 201 generating significant buzz.
-The Indian government is reportedly prioritising the acquisition of drones, given concerns that both China and Pakistan are cooperating in drone production.
-While India lags behind other countries in the development of advanced UAVs, Heron and Searcher-II drones from Israel have been imported and two MQ-9B Sea Guardian drones have been taken on lease from US firm General Atomics by the Navy.
Live News: Aero India's jetpack display steals the show
-At the Aero India exhibition in Bengaluru, Karnataka, an Indian start-jetpack up's is on display.
-The jetpack for the military was created by the start-up Absolute Composites.
-48 jetpacks have already been ordered by India.
-A gas turbine powers the jetpack.
-According to the startup, the device has a top speed of 50 kmph and can raise a soldier up to a height of 10-15 metres.
Live News: Seminars by Navy,FICCI and SIDM to be held at Aero India Day 3
Apart from that, Indian Navy, FICCI, and SIDM will be hosting seminars on different subjects and another round of flying display will enthrall participants at Yelahnka Air Force station.
Live News: Aero India Day 3, 'Manthan' and 'Bandhan' to be held today
On the day three of the Aero India 2023, the Defence Ministry is organising two major events -- ‘Manthan’ to showcase technology innovations by start-ups and ‘Bandhan’ that encourages signing of MoUs, technology transfers among companies, product launches and other announcements.