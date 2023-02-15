 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aero India 2023 Highlights: Aero India witnesses 266 partnerships having potential to unlock business worth around Rs 80,000 crore

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

Aero India 2023 Highlights: As many as 266 partnerships including 201 MoUs, 53 major announcements and nine product launches were firmed up at the Aero-India that could unlock business potentials worth around Rs 80,000 crore. The MoUs included one between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Safran Helicopter Engines of France for work share for formation of joint venture for design, development, manufacture and life time support of helicopter engines.

February 15, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

February 15, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST

Defence Secretary holds talks with several defence delegations at Aero India 2023

DefenceSecretaryGiridharAramanemet a number ofdefencedelegations including Brazil,Myanmar,Mauritius, andRepublic of Bulgaria, on the sidelines of Aero India 2023

February 15, 2023 / 06:15 PM IST

U.S. defence major Lockheed Martin showcasing its F-21 fighter jet, Javelin weapon system at Aero India2023

February 15, 2023 / 05:52 PM IST

India's aerospace & defence capabilities were at full display at Aero India 2023: Tejasvi Surya

"25% of India's air/spacecraft industry is in Karnataka. 67% of aircraft & helicopter mnfg. for defence & 65% of aerospace exports is done from Karnataka. #AeroIndia2023 is a redefining moment for India as it enters #AmritKaal with vision of #Atmanirbharta" tweeted BJYM National President Tejasvi Surya

February 15, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

Indian Air Force (IAF) Suryakiran aerobatic team performs during the AeroIndia 2023 air show at Yelahanka air base

February 15, 2023 / 05:22 PM IST

UK govt asserts commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat

The UK government said its defence sector was deployed in force at Aero India 2023, India's premier air show being held in Bengaluru, with an ambition to not only 'Make in India,' but also 'Create in India'

February 15, 2023 / 05:05 PM IST

Historic debut of F-35 at Aero India 2023

US Air Force's newest fifth - generation fighters – the F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter are here for the first time to take part in Aero India-2023

February 15, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

Manufacturing Cutting edge Products Need of the Hour to Attain 'Atmanirbharta': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

February 15, 2023 / 04:36 PM IST

February 15, 2023 / 04:16 PM IST

'Design our Destiny' should be our new mantra, says Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence that India will soon be among the leading countries in the field of innovation and emerge as the "light house" to the entire world. Speaking after inaugurating the annual defence innovation event 'Manthan' during the Aero India here, he said, if we want to bring the next generation industrial revolution, then we should either do new things, or try to do the existing things in a new way.