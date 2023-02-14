Live News: DRDO 'hopeful' of GE engines for LCA Tejas Mark II as early as April, will boost Make in India

414 engine will be used in LCA Mk2. Discussions with GE. Awaiting US Govt's clearance. In visit of our NSA to the US, this was discussed. Hopefully, in next 3-6 months, announcement of GE 414 manufacturing will happen&these engines will get made in the country, says DRDO chief
Live News: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to host SPEED, the ‘Defence Ministers' Conclave’
-Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will host SPEED, the ‘Defence Ministers' Conclave’ today at 10:00 am at Taj Westend #Bengaluru.
-The conclave will witness participation of Defence Ministers of foreign-friendly countries.
Live News: DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat talks about AMCA Phase 1
-DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat says, "I would say that LCA Mk-2 should start getting ready by 2028 for induction. AMCA phase 1 with GE F414 engines should start flying in about 10 yrs - the first flight will happen in about 7 yrs, but the induction may take 10 years."
-AMCA phase 2 with a larger size engine, unless we sign an engine deal for co-development with another OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), I will not be able to give you a date. So, it's dependent on whom we go with the engine, the DRDO chairman said
-We have been talking to Safran from France, GE from the US and we have also been talking to Rolls-Royce from the UK, Kamat said
Live News: US Airforce's fifth generation planes debut at Aero India 2023
-The F-354 Joint Strike Fighter came from Hill Air Force Base, Utah, and F-35A, Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.
-Rear Admiral Michael L Baker, defence attaché to India, said the F-35's presence was meant to demonstrate the strength and closeness of the India-US partnership and not because there's a possibility of acquisition