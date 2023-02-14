Live News: DRDO 'hopeful' of GE engines for LCA Tejas Mark II as early as April, will boost Make in India

February 14, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST

Live News: DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat talks about AMCA Phase 1

-DRDO chairman Samir V Kamat says, "I would say that LCA Mk-2 should start getting ready by 2028 for induction. AMCA phase 1 with GE F414 engines should start flying in about 10 yrs - the first flight will happen in about 7 yrs, but the induction may take 10 years."

-AMCA phase 2 with a larger size engine, unless we sign an engine deal for co-development with another OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), I will not be able to give you a date. So, it's dependent on whom we go with the engine, the DRDO chairman said

-We have been talking to Safran from France, GE from the US and we have also been talking to Rolls-Royce from the UK, Kamat said