Live News: 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in J&K in last 3 years, said MoS Home Nityanand Rai

National Stock Exchange(NSE) co-location scam case : Delhi HC sends Sanjay Pandey to 9 days ED Remand
Delhi Court sends Sanjay Pandey, former Mumbai Police commissioner to 9 days ED remand in National Stock Exchange(NSE) co-location scam case. He was arrested yday by ED in a money laundering case in alleged illegal phone tapping & snooping of employees of stock exchange
Mumbai Crime branch seizes 2.8 kg of ambergris worth 2.6 crores
The Mumbai Crime Branch has seized 2.8 kg of ambergris (the vomit of a whale) valued at 2.6 crores from the accused namely Vaibhav Janardhan Kalekar. A case has been registered under sections 2, 39, 44, 48(a), 49(b), 57, and 51 of the Wild Animal Protection Act 1972.
From August 5, 2019 till 9th July, 2022, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in J&K
Out of 118 civilians killed, 5 were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities in Jammu and Kashmir: Home Ministry in Parliament.
Srinagar, J&K | The Fit at 50 and Trans Himalayan expedition led by Padma Bhushan, Bachendri Pal arrived in Leh on 19th July.
The event is part of Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorating the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers: Defence PRO
In 2020, 796 cases of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were registered across the country: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
80 persons were convicted and 116 acquitted, sharesMinister of State Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.
Under the PM's Development Package, 5502 Kashmiri Pandits have been provided govt jobs in the valley: : MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Further, as per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has reportedly migrated from the valley during the said period, saysMinister ofState Home Nityanand Rai
Government of India approved construction of 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant employees engaged/to be engaged in different districts of Kashmir Valley under the Prime Minister's Development Package, he adds.
Lok Sabha adjourned until tomorrow
Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again tomorrow, 21 July at 11am.
Update: Punjab | A gangster has been killed in the encounter
A gangster has been killed in the encounter going on between police and gangsters at Cheecha Bhakna village of Amritsar district, confirms Police sources.
Yogi Adityanath orders suspension of five PWD officials over irregularities
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of five PWD officials, soon after the removal of department minister Jitin Prasada’s OSD following allegations of the non-compliance of the transfer policy and irregularities.
Those suspended included Manoj Kumar Gupta, Engineer-in-Chief (Development) and the head of the department, according to a statement. Read more.
Update: Punjab | Encounter between police and gangsters
A journalist was injured in the encounter going on between police and gangsters at Cheecha Bhakna village of Amritsar district.
Tamil Nadu | Income Tax department raids more than 10 places in Madurai at the respective locations of Gladway Housing P Ltd and Annai Bharath Housing (P) Ltd in Avaniyapuram
Bill Gates congratulates PM for crossing 200 crore vaccine doses
The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, has lauded the collective efforts of scientists, doctors and nurses in powering India’s vaccination drive.
Update: Encounter breaks out between Punjab cops, gangsters suspected in Sidhu Moose Wala's death near Amritsar
The Punjab Police Anti-Gangster Task Force had been tailing the two men - unidentified gangsters - when the encounter started at Bhakna village.
The area has been cordoned off and people told to stay indoors, the sources added. (ANI)
SC grants interim bail to fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
He is granted interim bailin all the six FIRs registered against him in Uttar Pradesh.
Supreme Court says transfer of the FIRs shall apply to all existing FIRs and to all future FIRs that may be registered on the issue.
SC says Mohammed Zubair shall be released on bail subject to furnishing of a bail bond of Rs 20,000.
SC says Zubair can move Delhi High Court for quashing of all or any of the FIRs registered against him. (ANI)
TRS's statements that Telangana wasn't given assistance under NDRF since 2018 misleading: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy
Centre has released approximately Rs 3,000 crores in the last 8 years & more than Rs 1,500 crores since 2018 for overall Disaster Relief in Telangana, saysUnion Minister G Kishan Reddy.
The incidents of terrorist attacks have decreased significantly since 2018 in Jammu and Kashmir: MoS Home Nityanand Rai
Terrorist incidents during the last four years:- 2018- 417 | 2019-255 | 2020-244 | 2021-229, sharesMinister of State Home Nityanand Rai to Rajya Sabha
ED produced former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in Rouse Avenue Court
He was arrested yesterday, July 19,in connection with the NSE co-location scam.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm today.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 4 pm amidst opposition protests over issues of price rise, GST on essential food items.
Punjab police and 2 gangsters involved in a shootout
Exchange of fire underway in Amritsar between Punjab Police and two gangsters, believed to be involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala, say official sources. (PTI)
Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day amid protests by Opposition members
Ranil Wickremesinghe calls on MS, MR, Sajith, Dullas and AKD to work with him
-The newly elected President Ranil Wickremesinghe thanking his contenders Dullas Alahapperuma and Anura Kumara Dissanayake, urged the MPs to work together in a new manner.
-"The people are not asking us for old politics. I request Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and other opposition parties including former Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa and Maithripala Sirisena to work together,” Wickremesinghe said in a speech following the ballot
-“We were divided for the last 48 hours. That period is now over. We have to work together now,” he added.
The new President also requested the Speaker to take oaths as President within the Parliament premises.
(Daily Mirror)
Dinesh Gunawardena tipped to be Pm of Sri Lanka
-Leader of the House and MP Dinesh Gunawardena is tipped to be appointed as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka under the Presidency of Ranil Wickremesinghe.
(Daily Mrror)
Protests outside Presidentail Secretariat in Sri Lanka after election results
-Protesters gather outside the Presidential Secretariat after Ranil Wickremesinghe was elected as Sri Lanka President.
(ANI)
EAM Jaishankar met Namibian Deputy PM & Minister of International Relations
EAM S Jaishankar met Namibian Deputy PM & Minister of International Relations Netumbo Nandi Ndaitwah this morning.
"Discussed expanding our relationship to energy, digital & health sectors Agreements signed on reintroduction of Cheetahs &Forensic Sciences cooperation," he tweeted.
(ANI)
The country is in a very difficult situation, we have big challenges ahead: Ranil Wickremesinghe
-The country is in a very difficult situation, we have big challenges ahead, says Sri Lanka's newly appointed President Ranil Wickremesinghe: Reuters
(ANI)
Ranil Wickremesinghe wins the presidential elections in Sri Lanka
-Acting president Ranil Wickremesinghe won the presidential elections in Sri Lanka, held in the parliament, as announced by the speaker.
-He won by obtaining 134 votes with Dullas Alahapperume winning 82 and Anura Kumara Dissanayake obtained 3 votes.
SC posts for hearing on August 1 for Maharashtra Political Crisis
-Supreme Court posts for hearing on August 1 the pleas relating to Maharashtra Political Crisis & grants time to Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led camp to file an affidavit on the pleas filed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.
-Supreme Court says the issues in petitions may require reference to a 5-judge bench. Speaker will maintain the status quo and not decide on any disqualification applications.
-Supreme Court also tells the Legislative Assembly secretary to keep all records in safe custody.
(ANI)
US house approves same-sex marriage bill, retort to high court
-The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservatives.
-In a robust but lopsided debate, Democrats argued intensely and often personally in favor of enshrining marriage equality in federal law, while Republicans steered clear of openly rejecting gay marriage. Instead leading Republicans portrayed the bill as unnecessary amid other issues facing the nation.
Monsoon Parliament Sesion: "The public wants the Parliament to work," says Lok Sabha Speaker
-Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs
-"I want to tell those members who are indulging in sloganeering that they should take part in discussions. The public wants the Parliament to work," says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
Monsoon Parliament sesion: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
-Rajya Sabha Adjourned till 2pm.
-Lok Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs
-Opposition leaders continue to protests demanding discussions on price rise, GST, Agnipath, and other issues.
Petitions of the Agnipath Scheme to be heard on 25th August
-Delhi High Court to hear all the batch of petitions challenging the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme of the Central Government on August 25
(ANI)
Sri Lanka crisis unprecedented, but comparisons 'uninformed': EAM Jaishankar at all-party meet
- The crisis in Sri Lanka is "unprecedented" and the government is worried about the possibilities of a spillover, but the comparisons being drawn are "uninformed", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, during an all-party meeting convened in New Delhi on July 19.
- "This is a very serious crisis," Jaishankar said, adding that "this is the reason why we took the initiative to request you all to join an all-party meeting".
- "Given the near proximity, we naturally worry about the consequences, the spillover it has for us,'' he added.
- "The situation is unprecedented and India is worried about it. But drawing comparisons is uninformed," the minister said.
Live News Updates July 20: CWC to support Ranil at today’s election
- After much deliberation, the Ceylon Workers' Congress (CWC) has decided to support Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his bid for the Presidency, MP Jeevan Thondaman said today.
- Posting a message on his official Twitter, he extended his wishes to Dullas Alahapperuma and Anura Kumara Dissanayake as well, reports Sri Lanka's Daily Mirror.
Live News Updates July 20: PM Modi interacts with the Indian contingent of CWG 2022
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the Indian squad for Commonwealth Games 2022 via video conferencing.
- Play well with all your strengths and without stress. You must have heard the saying 'Koi Nahi Hai Takkar mei, Kyun Pade Ho Chakkar Mei', so play with the same attitude at Commonwealth Games: PM Modi to India's CWG 2022 squad.
Live News Updates July 20: Voting begins to elect Sri Lanka's new president in three-cornered contest
- The voting to elect the new President got under way in Parliament a short while ago.
- Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Dullas Alahapperuma and NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake are in the race for presidency today.
- Security has been beefed up in and around the Parliament complex with troops are kept on high alert.
Live News Updates July 20: SC set to hear pleas related to Maharashtra, Mohd Zubair & BCCI
- The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Wednesday several important cases, including the pleas pertaining to the recent political crisis in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the petition by Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair relating to FIRs lodged against him in Uttar Pradesh.
- The apex court would also take up for hearing the plea of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) seeking to amend its constitution with regard to the tenure of its office bearers, including President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah.
- A petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenging postponement of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls on grounds of delimitation of wards in the national capital would also be heard by the top court. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana is scheduled to hear the Maharashtra as well as the BCCI matters.
- Besides these cases, the apex court is also slated to hear an application in the suo motu case of 2020 in which the court had earlier taken cognisance of the problems and miseries of migrant labourers during the COVID-19 pandemic and had passed a slew of directions. The plea filed by the AAP would be heard by a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar. (PTI)
Live News Updates July 20: BJP plans 'tricolour in every home', Prabhat Pheris, Covid booster jab push around I-Day
- From ensuring national flag hoisting at every residence including those of government employees, advocates, as well as police posts, to having prabhat pheris (morning processions) singing “Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" and “Vande Mataram" in every civic ward of the country for three days ahead of Independence Day— the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given its leaders a to-do list to ensure that patriotism is the flavour of the week around August 15.
- BJP chief JP Nadda has given out the list of tasks to be carried out by party leaders and workers in order to celebrate the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme. This includes undertaking a “Har Ghar Tiranga" drive from August 9 to August 15, and party MPs, MLAs, and public representatives ensuring precautionary Covid vaccine doses are given free in the next 75 days. Read more.
New rule allows Work From Home for 50% staff
- The union government on Tuesday said that work from home (WFH) can only be extended to a maximum of 50% of the total employees including contractual workforce in all Special Economic Zones (SEZ) for a maximum period of one-year
- There are about two million people employed across over 350 SEZs, which contribute to over 25% of total exports from India. SEZs operate under different trade and business laws. (Mint)
Live News Updates July 20: New RS MP and athlete P T Usha to take oath today
-Newly nominated Rajya Sabha MP & former Olympic track & field athlete PT Usha to take oath today after the Upper House will assemble at 11 am. (ANI)
Live News Updates July 20: SC to hear disqualification pleas filed by Uddhav Thackerey, Eknath Shinde today
- A bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will hear a bunch of petitions on the dispute between Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena chief and Former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking disqualification of rebel Shiv Sena MLAs.
- The Thackeray camp claims the Eknath Shinde-led government is "illegal" until the top court decides on disqualifications, whereas the rebel MLAs claim that they are the real Sena with an overwhelming majority of party MLAs.
Monsoon Session of Parliament | DMK RS MP gives suspension of business notice
- In the on going Monsoon Session of Parliament, DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva gives suspension of business notice under rule 267.
- The notice was over the "enormous hike in the price of petroleum products which has a spiraling effect on the essential commodities prices affecting poor & middle-class people."
MonsoonSession of Parliament | AAP RS MP gives an adjournment motion notice
- In the on going Monsoon Session of Parliament, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gives an adjournment motion notice under Rule 267.
- The notice is with respect to demand a discussion on the increased GST on food items and rising inflation. (ANI)
Irrespective of who becomes next Sri Lankan President, India should keep helping Lanka: Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa
- Irrespective of who becomes Sri Lanka's next president, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all political parties and the people of India should keep helping the island nation come out of its worst economic crisis, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa said on Tuesday.
- Premadasa's appeal came hours after the government told an all-party meeting in New Delhi that India is naturally worried over the Sri Lankan crisis and ahead of the presidential election in Sri Lanka on Wednesday to pick a successor to ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
- "The ball is in the court of Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and they are holding discussions. They need an agreement, then we (India) will see what supportive role we can play," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said after the meeting attended by the representatives of 28 political parties, including those from the Congress, the Left parties and the DMK. (PTI)
Live News Updates July 20: Rishi Sunak tops latest vote to edge closer to final spot in British PM race
- Rishi Sunak topped another round of voting on Tuesday to edge even closer to his place as one of two candidates who will go head-to-head to be elected the new Conservative Party leader and British Prime Minister, as former equalities minister Kemi Badenoch became the latest candidate to be knocked out of the very tight race.
- The British Indian former Chancellor received 118 votes in the fourth round of voting by his party colleagues, just shy of the 120-mark or one-third of Conservative Party MPs needed to confirm his place as one of the final contenders in the race to replace Boris Johnson. (PTI)
Live News Updates July 20: Sri Lanka Presidential elections Today
- Acting Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and two others were proposed by lawmakers as the three candidates for the July 20 Presidential election. Read more.
- Wickremesinghe, Alahapperuma and leftist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake were proposed by lawmakers on Tuesday as the three candidates for the July 20 presidential election to pick the successor to Gotabaya Rajapaksa after he resigned.
Live News Updates July 20: PM Modi to interact with Indian contingent bound for CWG today
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Indian contingent bound for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 on Wednesday through video conferencing.
- The interaction by the PM is a part of his continuous endeavour to motivate athletes ahead of their participation in major sporting events.
- Last year Modi interacted with the Indian athletes' contingent bound for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as well as the Indian para-athletes' contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (ANI)