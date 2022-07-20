 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Live News: 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in J&K in last 3 years, said MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Jul 20, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST

Live News Update: Out of 118 civilians killed, 5 were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities in Jammu and Kashmir, according to Home Ministry in Parliament.

July 20, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST

National Stock Exchange(NSE) co-location scam case : Delhi HC sends Sanjay Pandey to 9 days ED Remand

Delhi Court sends Sanjay Pandey, former Mumbai Police commissioner to 9 days ED remand in National Stock Exchange(NSE) co-location scam case. He was arrested yday by ED in a money laundering case in alleged illegal phone tapping & snooping of employees of stock exchange

July 20, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST

Mumbai Crime branch seizes 2.8 kg of ambergris worth 2.6 crores

The Mumbai Crime Branch has seized 2.8 kg of ambergris (the vomit of a whale) valued at 2.6 crores from the accused namely Vaibhav Janardhan Kalekar. A case has been registered under sections 2, 39, 44, 48(a), 49(b), 57, and 51 of the Wild Animal Protection Act 1972.

July 20, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

From August 5, 2019 till 9th July, 2022, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in J&K

Out of 118 civilians killed, 5 were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities in Jammu and Kashmir: Home Ministry in Parliament.

July 20, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

Srinagar, J&K | The Fit at 50 and Trans Himalayan expedition led by Padma Bhushan, Bachendri Pal arrived in Leh on 19th July.

The event is part of Kargil Vijay Diwas commemorating the supreme sacrifice of our soldiers: Defence PRO

July 20, 2022 / 04:41 PM IST

In 2020, 796 cases of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) were registered across the country: MoS Home Nityanand Rai

80 persons were convicted and 116 acquitted, sharesMinister of State Home Nityanand Rai in a written reply to Rajya Sabha.

July 20, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

Under the PM's Development Package, 5502 Kashmiri Pandits have been provided govt jobs in the valley: : MoS Home Nityanand Rai

Further, as per the records, no Kashmiri Pandit has reportedly migrated from the valley during the said period, saysMinister ofState Home Nityanand Rai

Government of India approved construction of 6000 transit accommodations for Kashmiri Migrant employees engaged/to be engaged in different districts of Kashmir Valley under the Prime Minister's Development Package, he adds.

July 20, 2022 / 04:14 PM IST

Lok Sabha adjourned until tomorrow

Lok Sabha adjourned to meet again tomorrow, 21 July at 11am.

July 20, 2022 / 03:54 PM IST

Update: Punjab | A gangster has been killed in the encounter

A gangster has been killed in the encounter going on between police and gangsters at Cheecha Bhakna village of Amritsar district, confirms Police sources.

July 20, 2022 / 03:52 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath orders suspension of five PWD officials over irregularities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the suspension of five PWD officials, soon after the removal of department minister Jitin Prasada’s OSD following allegations of the non-compliance of the transfer policy and irregularities.

Those suspended included Manoj Kumar Gupta, Engineer-in-Chief (Development) and the head of the department, according to a statement. Read more.

July 20, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST

Update: Punjab | Encounter between police and gangsters 

A journalist was injured in the encounter going on between police and gangsters at Cheecha Bhakna village of Amritsar district.