July 20, 2022 / 04:58 PM IST

From August 5, 2019 till 9th July, 2022, 128 security force personnel and 118 civilians have been killed by terrorists in J&K

Out of 118 civilians killed, 5 were Kashmiri Pandits and 16 belonged to other Hindu/Sikh communities in Jammu and Kashmir: Home Ministry in Parliament.