May 28, 2019 10:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIVE: MSBSHSE Maharashtra board to declare HSC Result 2019

Live updates as the Maharashtra board (MSBSHSE) declares HSC Result 2019 today at 1 pm.

  • May 28, 10:07 AM (IST)

    HSC Result 2019 will be declared on Maharashtra board MSBSHSE's official results website mahresult.nic.in as well as partner websites such as examresults.net.

  • May 28, 10:04 AM (IST)

    The results will be declared for as many as the 14 lakh students who appeared for the exams this year. Exams were held in February and March 2019.

  • May 28, 10:03 AM (IST)

    The Maharashtra board (MSBSHSE) is set to declare Class 12 HSC Results today at 1 pm. This live blog will post latest news, result updates as well as steps on where and how to check HSC Result 2019 Maharastra.

