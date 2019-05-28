LIVE: HSC Result 2019 Maharashtra declared

The Maharashtra board exam results website can now be accessed.
May 28, 01:05 PM (IST)
Results have been declared but the Maharashtra board results website is unresponsive.
May 28, 12:59 PM (IST)
The results will be out within minutes now.
May 28, 12:50 PM (IST)
You can also get your result Maharashtra 12th Result via SMS. Type MHHSC space (your seat number) and send it to 57766.
May 28, 12:46 PM (IST)
The results will be put up on the official board website mahresult.nic.in. Chances are the website may crash. In which case, students can visit examresults.net or indiaresults.com
May 28, 12:30 PM (IST)
About half an hour to go for the HSC Result 2019 to be declared.
May 28, 12:20 PM (IST)
Konkan is the region that has the highest pass percentage at 93.30%. This is again lower than last year.
May 28, 12:14 PM (IST)
Total Candidates - 14,21,936
Passing % - 85.88%
Girls - 90.25%
Boys - 82.40%
This is slightly lower than last year.
May 28, 12:12 PM (IST)
Here are the stats for the HSC Result 2019.
Pass percentage:
Science - 92.04%
Arts - 76.28 %
Commerce - 88.28%
May 28, 12:09 PM (IST)
A few websites are saying that Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 have been declared. That is not the case. The Maharashtra board (MSBSHSE) held a press conference giving out the statistics. The actual results be out at 1 pm.
May 28, 11:38 AM (IST)
A little over an hour to go for HSC Result 2019. Here's a 7-point guide to coping with stress.
May 28, 11:16 AM (IST)
Here's a quick refresher on how to check your HSC 2019 Results Maharashtra:
The official results website tends to crash ahead of the announcement. In such cases, students can check out partner results website for Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 such as examresults.net or indiaresults.com.
May 28, 10:41 AM (IST)
A little under two and a half hours to go and we would remind students of Steve Jobs's memorable speech cum career advice to everyone at a 2005 address at Stanford. Connect the dots.
May 28, 10:40 AM (IST)
May 28, 10:24 AM (IST)
Students who fail to succeed in the Maharashtra HSC Result 2019 can opt for re-checking of their numbers by applying for re-evaluation. The date and procedure for revaluation will be announced by the Maharashtra board later. Read about 5 things to know about HSC Result 2019 Maharashtra.
The results will be declared for as many as the 14 lakh students who appeared for the exams this year. Exams were held in February and March 2019.
May 28, 10:03 AM (IST)
The Maharashtra board (MSBSHSE) is set to declare Class 12 HSC Results today at 1 pm. This live blog will post latest news, result updates as well as steps on where and how to check HSC Result 2019 Maharastra.
Here is the page link to check http://mahresult.nic.in/hsc2019/hsc2019.htmHSC Result 2019.
