LIVE: India doesn't sit quiet about soldiers' martyrdom, it takes revenge, says PM Modi

Arun Jaitley attacks Congress, Opposition; says they have a “lot to learn”



Union Minister Arun Jaitley today lashed out at the Congress for “creating a divide in India’s political opinion.”

Referring to pre-emptive air strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a JeM terror camp in Balakot, Jaitley said, “whole of India was speaking in one voice. Public opinion overwhelmingly supported the Government’s decision and the Air Force’s execution.”

“However, like its other friends in the Opposition, the Congress Party refuses to learn. After initial show of support for our Air Force, it tried to create a divide in India’s political opinion. From the Congress and its friends, we have witnessed three recent statements,” Jaitley said.

Jaitley also said in a blog post: “In a meeting of the 21 Opposition Parties, a resolution was passed, accusing the Prime Minister of politicizing the Pulwama and Balakot incidents. The Government had twice taken the Leaders of Opposition parties into confidence. No evidence of politicization was given. The statement was inappropriate. It gave a handle to the enemy.”