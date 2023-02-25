GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
Budget 2023
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Photos
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
India
LIVE | FM Nirmala Sitharaman At First G20 Finance Ministers' Meeting
Moneycontrol News
Feb 25, 2023 / 06:31 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends G20's first Finance Ministers' meeting in Bangalore, India.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#G20
#live
#Moneycontrol
#Sitharaman
#video
first published: Feb 25, 2023 06:31 pm