you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

'Live bomb' found near ticket counters of Mangaluru airport

According to police, the bomb was found in the unclaimed laptop bag and has been taken in a bomb disposal unit vehicle for controlled explosion at an open place here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

A 'live' bomb was found placed in an unattended bag near the ticket counters at the airport here in Karnataka on January 20, creating panic.

According to police, the bomb was found in the unclaimed laptop bag and has been taken in a bomb disposal unit vehicle for controlled explosion at an open place here.

"According to the preliminary reports, a live bomb was found at the Mangaluru Airport today. Steps have been taken to neutralise it and carry out further inquiry to identify people behind it," said Karnataka Home



Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Earlier, after the suspicious bag was noticed, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is maintaining security at the airport, cordoned off the area and reported the matter to the police.

related news

Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha rushed to the airport along with a police team and bomb disposal squad.

First Published on Jan 20, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka

