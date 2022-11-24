 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Little known outfit IRC claims responsibility for Mangaluru blast

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 08:59 PM IST

For the 'premature explosion' which led to Shariq's arrest, the outfit said such possibilities exist with 'all military and subversive operations.'

Image: ANI

A little-known outfit Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Mangaluru blast on November 19, saying one of its 'Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq' attempted to attack a 'Hindutva Temple in Kadri.' The outfit also warned Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar.

"As for those rejoicing at the arrest of the brother, especially the likes of Alok Kumar, we say 'Your joy will be short-lived and you shall reap the fruits of your oppression soon. We have you in our sights and it is just a matter of what and not if we will get to you," it said.

Alok Kumar said the police are verifying the genuineness of the organisation.

"We the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) would like to convey the message: One of our Mujahid brother Mohammed Shariq attempted to attack the Hindutva Temple in Kadri (in Dakshina Kannada district), a bastion of the Saffron terrorists in Mangaluru," read the message, which has gone viral in social media.

"Although this operation didn't meet its objectives, we still consider it a success from a tradecraft and tactics point of view as the brother in spite of being wanted and being pursued by the state and central intelligence agencies, was not only able to successfully evade them but even prepared and mounted an attack," it said.

For the 'premature explosion' which led to Shariq's arrest, the outfit said such possibilities exist with 'all military and subversive operations.'