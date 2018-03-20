LISTEN IN | Sensex fails to close over 33K; Nifty back above 10,110

Finally! Some green in D-Street but the S&P BSE Sensex failed to close above Mount 33K while the Nifty50 closed above 10,100 but below its 200-DEMA placed around 10,163 on Tuesday.

After falling for five consecutive sessions, the Indian market witnessed some bit of value buying along with short coverings at lower levels. However, the way, Nifty corrected from its intraday high, shows that the pain may not be over for markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 73 points higher or 0.22 percent at 32,996.76 led by gains in HDFC (up 1.3%), Infosys (up 1.3%), TCS (up 1.07%), L&T (up 1.09%), Tata Steel (up 3.1%), and Sun Pharma (up 2.2%).

The Nifty50 closed 30 points higher or 0.3 percent at 10,124, led by gains in Bharti Infratel (up 5%), Tech Mahindra (up 3.8%), Eicher Motors (up 3.4%), Tata Steel (up 3.1%), and Sun Pharma (up 2.2%).

IT stocks and HDFC led the recovery on D-Street while ICICI, HDFC Bank & RIL kept gains in check. Market breadth remains in favour of declines; advance-decline ratio at 1:2.

Among the sectors: IT, telecom, auto, power, and healthcare stocks led the decline while oil & gas, metals, banks, and PSU stocks saw some bit of selling pressure.

A mixed trend was seen in the broader market as the S&P BSE Smallcap index slipped 0.2 percent while the S&P BSE Midcap index was up 0.2 percent.

Stocks in news:

Cipla: Cipla recovers from 6% fall after the company clarified on the US FDA observations for Goa unit. The stock recouped losses and closed 1.2 percent lower at Rs552.90.

White Organic Agro share price gained after it announced receipt of the continual order of Aloe Vera Pulp from Patanjali Ayurveda for an additional 300 tonnes. The stock closed 4.9% higher at Rs108.50.

Videocon Industries has sold its entire equity stake in Liberty Videocon General Insurance Company Limited (Liberty Videocon), an insurance joint venture company promoted by Videocon Industries Limited and Liberty Mutual Insurance Group. The stock closed 2.7% lower at Rs13.95.

Shares in India's Canara Bank tumbled more than 5 percent in early trade after the country's federal police filed charges against a former chairman over allegations that the officials helped a company defraud the bank of about USD 10.5 million taken in loans over four years ago recouped losses. The stock closed 3.7% lower at Rs254.20.

MMTC has informed exchanges that the board approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2 i.e. one bonus share of the face value of Re 1 each for every two equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each fully paid up. The stock closed 3.1% lower at Rs64.05.

Vedanta shares fell after the stock adjusted for interim dividend announced last week. The stock closed 6.5% lower at Rs287.10.

Other News:

Telecom Policy: Union Minister Manoj Sinha said the new telecom policy is almost ready and will be brought in the next session of Parliament after a Cabinet nod.

He said the recent Cabinet nod to the telecom relief package - that entails giving more time to companies to pay for the spectrum they bought as well as liberalised spectrum caps - will ensure that the historic success of the sector continues unabated.

Crude Oil: Oil prices edged up, lifted by tensions in the Middle East, although rising output in the United States and shaky stock markets put a lid on further gains.

Sugar Space: India has scrapped the 20 percent sugar export tax, a government source said, to help boost overseas sales in a surplus year of production.

WTO: Delegates from as many as 52 countries, including the US and China, are participating in the informal meeting of the WTO being held here today amid increasing protectionism in global trade. India has called this meeting to explore options to reinvigorate the World Trade Organisation (WTO).