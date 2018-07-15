App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2018 01:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Listed firms' transfer of shares to be in demat form from December

At present, as per the LODR Regulations, a listed entity has to ensure that "all activities in relation to both physical and electronic share transfer facility are maintained either in house or by the registrar to an issue and share transfer agent registered with the board (Sebi)".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Transfer of shares of listed companies has to essentially be in dematerialised mode from December 5, according to markets regulator Sebi. In a recent notification, the regulator announced the amendment to the LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations pertaining to share transfer agent.

At present, as per the LODR Regulations, a listed entity has to ensure that "all activities in relation to both physical and electronic share transfer facility are maintained either in house or by the registrar to an issue and share transfer agent registered with the board (Sebi)".

According to the notification, in the LODR Regulations the words "both physical and electronic" should be omitted.

Besides, there would be an amendment to the regulation dealing with transfer or transmission or transposition of securities.

Following the amendment, requests for effecting transfer of securities should not be processed unless the same are held in the dematerialised form with a depository, except in case of their transmission or transposition.

The fresh regulations would come into force from December 5, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

Shares in the demat form will help in having a transparent record of shareholding at companies amid rising concerns over beneficial ownership of entities.
First Published on Jul 15, 2018 01:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.