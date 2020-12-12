List of trains cancelled by Indian Railways till Jan 31 due to fog, farmers’ protest

Several trains have been cancelled/ partially cancelled due to dense fog

The Indian Railways announced on December 12 that several trains have been cancelled keeping passenger convenience in mind as dense fog has enveloped the country.

A Hindustan Times report quoted Pankaj Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Eastern Railway, as saying: “Keeping in mind the convenience of passengers, several trains have been cancelled from December 16 to January 31.”

Trains cancelled due to fog:

Train number 02571 -- Gorakhpur- Anand Vihar terminus – stands cancelled on all Wednesday and Sundays starting December 16 till January 31. The train will not ply on December 20, 23, 27, and 30, and January 3, 6, 10, 13, 17, 20, 24, 27, and 31.

Train number 02572 -- Anad Vihar terminus- Gorakhpur – stands cancelled on all Mondays and Thursdays starting December 17 till January 28. The train will not ply on December 21, 24, 28, 31, and January 4, 7, 11, 14, 18, 21, 25, and 28.

Fog affected trains that have been partially cancelled by the Indian Railways are:

Train number 05004 -- Gorakhpur- Kanpur Anwarganj -- will not be running from Prayagraj Rambagh to Kanpur starting December 16 till January 31, 2021.

Train number 05003 -- Kanpur Anwarganj- Gorakhpur -- will not be running from Anwarganj to Prayagraj Rambagh starting December 16 till January 31, 2021.

Train services have also been affected by the ongoing farmers’ protest. Here’s a list of trains that were cancelled/ partially cancelled due to farmers’ protests:

Train number 05212 -- Amritsar- Darbhanga – has been cancelled by the Indian Railways. It was scheduled to depart from Amritsar on December 13.

Train number 04652, which was supposed to depart from Amritsar, will depart from Amritsar-Jayanagar Ambala instead as it stands partially cancelled between Amritsar and Ambala.

Train number 04651, which was supposed to depart from Jayanagar also stands partially cancelled between Amritsar- Ambala.