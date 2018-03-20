App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 20, 2018 07:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

List of 39 Indians killed in Iraq

Of the 39 deceased, 27 are from Punjab, six are from Bihar, four from Himachal Pradesh and two from West Bengal. Here is the list of the deceased:

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of External Affairs has released the names of 39 Indians who were killed in Iraq.

Of the 39 deceased, 27 are from Punjab, six are from Bihar, four from Himachal Pradesh and two from West Bengal. Here is the list of the deceased:

1 Dharminder Kumar - Punjab

2 Harish Kumar - Punjab

related news

3 Harsimranjeet Singh - Punjab

4 Kanwaljit Singh -Punjab

5 Malkit Singh - Punjab

6 Ranjit Singh - Punjab

7 Sonu - Punjab

8 Sandeep Kumar - Punjab

9 Manjinder Singh - Punjab

10 Gurcharan Singh - Punjab

11 Balwant Rai - Punjab

12 Roop Lal - Punjab

13 Devinder Singh - Punjab

14 Kulwinder Singh - Punjab

15 Jatinder Singh - Punjab

16 Nishan Singh - Punjab

17 Gurdeep Singh - Punjab

18 Kamaljit Singh - Punjab

19 Gobinder Singh - Punjab

20 Pritpal Sharma - Punjab

21 Sukhwinder Singh - Punjab

22 Jasvir Singh - Punjab

23 Parvinder Kumar - Punjab

24 Balvir Chand - Punjab

25 Surjeet Mainka - Punjab

26 Nand Lal - Punjab

27 Rakesh Kumar - Punjab

28 Aman Kumar - Himachal Pradesh

29 Sandeep Singh Rana - Himachal Pradesh

30 Inderjet - Himachal Pradesh

31 Hem Raj - Himachal Pradesh

32 Samar Tikadar - West Bengal

33 Khokhan Sikder - West Bengal

34 Santosh Kumar Singh - Bihar

35 Bidya Bhushan Tiwari - Bihar

36 Adalat Singh - Bihar

37 Sunil Kumar Kushwaha - Bihar

38 Dharmendra Kumar - Bihar

39 Raju Kumar Yadav - Bihar (to be verified).

tags #Current Affairs #India #Iraq #Mosul

most popular

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Super 7! Stocks which could give multibagger returns in the next 2-3 years

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Deutsche Bank sees up to 12% upside in Sensex to 37000 by Dec-2018: Abhay Laijawala

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Nifty likely to see resistance around 10,225; 5 stocks which could give up to 16% return

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC