List of 39 Indians killed in Iraq

The Ministry of External Affairs has released the names of 39 Indians who were killed in Iraq.
Of the 39 deceased, 27 are from Punjab, six are from Bihar, four from Himachal Pradesh and two from West Bengal. Here is the list of the deceased:
1 Dharminder Kumar - Punjab
2 Harish Kumar - Punjab
3 Harsimranjeet Singh - Punjab
4 Kanwaljit Singh -Punjab
5 Malkit Singh - Punjab
6 Ranjit Singh - Punjab
7 Sonu - Punjab
8 Sandeep Kumar - Punjab
9 Manjinder Singh - Punjab
10 Gurcharan Singh - Punjab
11 Balwant Rai - Punjab
12 Roop Lal - Punjab
13 Devinder Singh - Punjab
14 Kulwinder Singh - Punjab
15 Jatinder Singh - Punjab
16 Nishan Singh - Punjab
17 Gurdeep Singh - Punjab
18 Kamaljit Singh - Punjab
19 Gobinder Singh - Punjab
20 Pritpal Sharma - Punjab
21 Sukhwinder Singh - Punjab
22 Jasvir Singh - Punjab
23 Parvinder Kumar - Punjab
24 Balvir Chand - Punjab
25 Surjeet Mainka - Punjab
26 Nand Lal - Punjab
27 Rakesh Kumar - Punjab
28 Aman Kumar - Himachal Pradesh
29 Sandeep Singh Rana - Himachal Pradesh
30 Inderjet - Himachal Pradesh
31 Hem Raj - Himachal Pradesh
32 Samar Tikadar - West Bengal
33 Khokhan Sikder - West Bengal
34 Santosh Kumar Singh - Bihar
35 Bidya Bhushan Tiwari - Bihar
36 Adalat Singh - Bihar
37 Sunil Kumar Kushwaha - Bihar
38 Dharmendra Kumar - Bihar39 Raju Kumar Yadav - Bihar (to be verified).