List of 39 Indians killed in Iraq

The Ministry of External Affairs has released the names of 39 Indians who were killed in Iraq.

Of the 39 deceased, 27 are from Punjab, six are from Bihar, four from Himachal Pradesh and two from West Bengal. Here is the list of the deceased:

1 Dharminder Kumar - Punjab

2 Harish Kumar - Punjab

3 Harsimranjeet Singh - Punjab

4 Kanwaljit Singh -Punjab

5 Malkit Singh - Punjab

6 Ranjit Singh - Punjab

7 Sonu - Punjab

8 Sandeep Kumar - Punjab

9 Manjinder Singh - Punjab

10 Gurcharan Singh - Punjab

11 Balwant Rai - Punjab

12 Roop Lal - Punjab

13 Devinder Singh - Punjab

14 Kulwinder Singh - Punjab

15 Jatinder Singh - Punjab

16 Nishan Singh - Punjab

17 Gurdeep Singh - Punjab

18 Kamaljit Singh - Punjab

19 Gobinder Singh - Punjab

20 Pritpal Sharma - Punjab

21 Sukhwinder Singh - Punjab

22 Jasvir Singh - Punjab

23 Parvinder Kumar - Punjab

24 Balvir Chand - Punjab

25 Surjeet Mainka - Punjab

26 Nand Lal - Punjab

27 Rakesh Kumar - Punjab

28 Aman Kumar - Himachal Pradesh

29 Sandeep Singh Rana - Himachal Pradesh

30 Inderjet - Himachal Pradesh

31 Hem Raj - Himachal Pradesh

32 Samar Tikadar - West Bengal

33 Khokhan Sikder - West Bengal

34 Santosh Kumar Singh - Bihar

35 Bidya Bhushan Tiwari - Bihar

36 Adalat Singh - Bihar

37 Sunil Kumar Kushwaha - Bihar

38 Dharmendra Kumar - Bihar

39 Raju Kumar Yadav - Bihar (to be verified).