Liquor set to get cheaper in West Bengal as government announces new excise policy

In a welcome news for tipplers, liquor prices in West Bengal are set to go down by up to 25 percent as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced a new excise policy.

As per the new excise policy, the cost of imported liquor will go down by 10 to 15 percent, while the price of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) will also reduce proportionately. The price of the smaller bottles of liquor will be slashed by 20 to 25 percent, reported the Indian Express.

The price of beer will go down too. For instance, a 650-ml bottle of Kingfisher strong, which used to cost Rs 170, will now be available for Rs 130 only. Similarly, under the new pricing regime, a 650 ml bottle of Budweiser, which used to retail for Rs 250, will now be sold at Rs 154 only.

Why will liquor prices go down under West Bengal’s new excise policy?

Under the new excise policy of West Bengal, the rate of excise duty and additional excise duty will depend on the ex-distillery price (EDP) of the liquor instead of excise duty and sales tax being levied on the maximum retail price (MRP).

As the retailers will now be procuring liquor from the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) as per the new rate slab, the cost of imported liquor in the state will be on par with that of the other states.

Moreover, the pass fee that the West Bengal government used to impose on imported liquor, is being done away with too. From now on, there will only be duty on EDP, that too, as per the rates decided by the Directorate.

To top that, the 30 percent extra tax that was imposed in April, in view of the coronavirus crisis has also been lifted.