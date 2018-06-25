App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2018 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Liquor sale revenue goes up by Rs 671 cr in Kerala for 2017-18

Revenue from liquor sales was Rs 10,353 crore in 2016-17, Rs 9,787 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 8,277 crore in 2014-15, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said during question hour in the state assembly.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
If you would like to experiment with making the X Party Punch at home then follow the recipe below. Ingredients (serves 4) • 800ml of cold The Y Company X Party Tea • 800ml of dark rum • 320ml of passion fruit puree • 240ml of fresh lime juice • 800ml of fresh orange juice • 12 tsp of The Y Company Vanilla Island Cane Sugar • 1 sprig of fresh thyme • 1 passionfruit, 1 lime & 1 orange Method: • Pour the X Party Tea, the rum, passion fruit puree, lime juice, orange juice, and sugar into a punch bowl. • Slice the passion fruit, lime and orange and add to the bowl along with the thyme. • Gently stir the ingredients together • Serve in individual tea cups The recipe mentioned is for an historical event which happened 200 years ago to be replicated at home. What historical event is talked about?
If you would like to experiment with making the X Party Punch at home then follow the recipe below. Ingredients (serves 4) • 800ml of cold The Y Company X Party Tea • 800ml of dark rum • 320ml of passion fruit puree • 240ml of fresh lime juice • 800ml of fresh orange juice • 12 tsp of The Y Company Vanilla Island Cane Sugar • 1 sprig of fresh thyme • 1 passionfruit, 1 lime & 1 orange Method: • Pour the X Party Tea, the rum, passion fruit puree, lime juice, orange juice, and sugar into a punch bowl. • Slice the passion fruit, lime and orange and add to the bowl along with the thyme. • Gently stir the ingredients together • Serve in individual tea cups The recipe mentioned is for an historical event which happened 200 years ago to be replicated at home. What historical event is talked about?

Revenue from liquor sales in Kerala shot up by Rs 671 crore for the 2017-18 financial year to stand at Rs 11,024 crore, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said today.

It was Rs 10,353 crore in 2016-17, Rs 9,787 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 8,277 crore in 2014-15, he said during question hour in the state assembly. Licences to operate liquor bars were issued to 99 hotels across the state after the CPI(M) led LDF government came to power in May 2016, he said.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 06:57 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India #Kerala

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.