Liquor sale revenue goes up by Rs 671 cr in Kerala for 2017-18

Revenue from liquor sales was Rs 10,353 crore in 2016-17, Rs 9,787 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 8,277 crore in 2014-15, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said during question hour in the state assembly.
Revenue from liquor sales in Kerala shot up by Rs 671 crore for the 2017-18 financial year to stand at Rs 11,024 crore, Excise Minister T P Ramakrishnan said today.It was Rs 10,353 crore in 2016-17, Rs 9,787 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 8,277 crore in 2014-15, he said during question hour in the state assembly. Licences to operate liquor bars were issued to 99 hotels across the state after the CPI(M) led LDF government came to power in May 2016, he said.
First Published on Jun 25, 2018 06:57 pm