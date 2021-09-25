MARKET NEWS

Liquor licence mandatory to store more than four bottles of alcohol in Uttar Pradesh

As per the rule, only those who have filed income tax returns for the past five years, of which at least three years of ITR is under the 20 percent slab, may apply for a licence.

Moneycontrol News
September 25, 2021 / 02:32 PM IST
Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh government has now made a liquor licence mandatory for people wanting to store over four bottles in their homes. As per the new regulations, a liquor licence is mandatory for people who wish to set up a bar at home.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the new rules came into effect on September 23 and now residents without a license can keep a maximum of four bottles of liquor -- two each of a foreign brand and of Indian origin -- at home.

The licence caps the upper limit of liquor at 72 bottles (varying among the 15 categories of liquor) to be kept at home.

The home liquor licence holder can keep a maximum of six bottles (each 750 ml) of imported whiskey; four bottles of Indian whiskey; two bottles of imported rum; one bottle of Indian-manufactured rum; two bottles of imported vodka; one bottle of Indian manufactured vodka; one bottle of each Indian and imported wine; 12 cans (500/650 ml) of imported and six cans of Indian-made beer, among others.

Customers who are buying liquor in bulk from shops may also be required to present a home bar licence.

"People can apply for a license for the home bar at the district excise department’s office, which will be approved by the district magistrate. The annual licence fee is Rs 12,000 while the security deposit is Rs 51,000," said RB Singh, district excise officer, Gautam Budh Nagar, as quoted in the report.

Only those who have filed income tax returns for the past five years, of which at least three years of ITR is under the 20 percent slab, may apply for a licence.

According to the rules, one person can obtain only one licence, with which (s)he can have a bar at her residence or farmhouse/guest house but not at both places.
