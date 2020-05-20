App
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Liquor home delivery starts in Maharashtra

In the lockdown's fourth phase, Maharashtra had eased certain restrictions in orange and green zones, but continued most restrictions in red zones.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The home delivery of liquor has begun throughout Maharashtra, except in Mumbai, Aurangabad and Beed district, News18 reported.

In the past 24 hours, 32,700 people have availed the home delivery service of liquor across Maharashtra, the report said.

During Lockdown 4.0, the state has eased certain restrictions in orange and green zones but continued most restrictions in red zones.

Also read: Coronavirus pandemic | Here's how you can get a permit to buy alcohol in Mumbai

With over 37,000 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra is the worst affected state, with over 22,700 infections in Mumbai alone.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)



First Published on May 20, 2020 09:47 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Maharashtra

