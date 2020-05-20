Liquor home delivery starts in Maharashtra

The home delivery of liquor has begun throughout Maharashtra, except in Mumbai, Aurangabad and Beed district, News18 reported.

In the past 24 hours, 32,700 people have availed the home delivery service of liquor across Maharashtra, the report said.

During Lockdown 4.0, the state has eased certain restrictions in orange and green zones but continued most restrictions in red zones.

With over 37,000 cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra is the worst affected state, with over 22,700 infections in Mumbai alone.

