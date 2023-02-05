 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Linking PAN with Aadhaar: CBDT chairperson says 48 crore linked so far

PTI
Feb 05, 2023 / 02:31 PM IST

The government has made the linkage of the two databases mandatory and declared that those individual PANs that are not attached to the Aadhaar by the end of this financial year (March 31, 2023) will be rendered inoperative.A fee of Rs 1,000 will be payable for those who want to link their PAN and Aadhaar between now and March 31.

Image: Shutterstock

About 48 crore individual Permanent Account Numbers (PANs), out of the total 61 crore issued till now, have been linked with Aadhaar till date and those who do not link it by the declared deadline of March 31 will not get benefits while undertaking various business and tax-related activities, CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta said.

The government has made the linkage of the two databases mandatory and declared that those individual PANs that are not attached to the Aadhaar by the end of this financial year (March 31, 2023) will be rendered inoperative.A fee of Rs 1,000 will be payable for those who want to link their PAN and Aadhaar between now and March 31.

”There are about 61 crore individual PANs issued till now and out of this, around 48 crore have been seeded with Aadhaar. The difference is around 13 crore now, including the exempt category, and we hope the rest will also be linked by the end date,” Gupta told PTI in a post-Budget interview.

We have undertaken a number of public campaigns and have extended the deadline many times urging taxpayers to link the two…those category of taxpayers who are required to do so but do not link them, will stand to lose tax benefits as their PANs will not be valid after March, he said.